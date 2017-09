2017 BET Awards Red Carpet

I like Lil Mama's dress a lot! Reply

& I don't know who Dreezy is but I was completely wear that out fit. Reply

I'd forgotten about Lil Mama. She looks great Reply

Lil Mama looks great. Reply

Sevyn Streeter and Dreezy wigs are so bad. Reply

Oh shit are we having a viewing post?



Who's supposed to be performing? Reply

I'll set up a viewing post after the red carpet.



Performers



Bruno Mars

Future

DJ Khaled

Migos

Tamar Braxton

Trey Songz

Chris Brown

Big Sean

Lil Wayne

Roman GianArthur

Post Malone

New Edition

Maxwell

Mary J. Blige

A$AP Rocky

French Montana

Gucci Mane

Kendrick Lamar

Xscape

Swae Lee

SZA

Kamasi Washington

El DeBarge

Jessie Reyez

DJ Khalid



Edited at 2017-06-25 10:51 pm (UTC)

I read Xscape as Xhibit and was like Reply

Ty bb <333



Reply

That...is a lot. Reply

Post Malone? Why the fuck is a white guy who appropriates black culture performing at a show that awards black artists? Reply

............post fucking malone? for what? Reply

Also who is Dreezy? Reply

Rapper Reply

I've never heard of Justine Skye before but she's GORGEOUS. Reply

She used to be a Tumblr famous girl who got a record deal and became token black bff #2 of the Jenner girls Reply

It's sad that this is how people know of her lol. Reply

DID YOU READ MY MIND??? I WAS JUST ABOUT TO COMMENT THIS I'M SO AWESTRUCK BY HER BEAUTY!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍



Edited at 2017-06-25 10:57 pm (UTC)

looking at these, it's astonishing how poorly white people dress at their shows Reply

Right? People can call the BET awards ghetto all they want but we deliver every-time, fashion-wise.



Reply

the upside to jessica parker kennedy wearing a heinous wig in irv gotti's new BET series better be that she gets an invite to the awards show. Reply

I just want to see a Cardi B performance. Reply

Power is on tonight. Who has time for this? Reply

dascha would look better if she didn't have those satin pants on. Reply

does anyone have the livestream? help me out? Reply

