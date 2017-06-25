June 25th, 2017, 10:52 pm diocharl Fifth Harmony perform their summer anthem 'Down' The biggest girl group in the world performed their latest single live @ the iHeart Weekend. Are y'all bopping?Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=hlUFiU8rIko Tagged: fifth harmony, live performance Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
👑 QUEEN NORMANI 👑
OT Normani was so beautiful in her dress yesterday
Same Lauren
I'm not surprised that this song is flopping. They should try a new sound.
"Down" is cute and all, but it's not lead single material. It's 3rd single material. It could still be a minor hit, but it's not gonna reach Worth It or Work From Home heights.
Makes me miss Ciara.
little mix be popping out much more intensive choreo and sound good in the process. there's no excuse.
The closest they've gotten was "Sledgehammer".
