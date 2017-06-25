i don't like the song Reply

Thread

Link





OT Normani was so beautiful in her dress yesterday







Same Lauren









Edited at 2017-06-25 10:03 pm (UTC) I'm surprised at how much this song grew on me even when I already liked it I had on repeat yesterdayOT Normani was so beautiful in her dress yesterdaySame Lauren Reply

Thread

Link

Why are they each dressed like they're from a different decade. Minus Ally they look cute tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk know about fashion 😅 but I like Mani's hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm screaming at the gifs! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO lauren sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that gif takes me out every. time. 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they need less intensive choreo. The blonde one sounded exhausted from the very start.



I'm not surprised that this song is flopping. They should try a new sound. Reply

Thread

Link

IA I'm just tired of their singles all sounding the exact same or having a similar feel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They need to do some major fitness and cardio. To be fair, this was not the first song in their set, so they'd performed a number of songs before this, hence some fatigue already. But to also be fair, they stay winded.



"Down" is cute and all, but it's not lead single material. It's 3rd single material. It could still be a minor hit, but it's not gonna reach Worth It or Work From Home heights. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they might as well just stand still then because you can't get much less intensive than this



Edited at 2017-06-25 10:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooooo people always praise these pop girls for their choreo like they're busting out hardcore moves.



Makes me miss Ciara. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao srsly.



little mix be popping out much more intensive choreo and sound good in the process. there's no excuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time Normani drops it low and gets back up my knees are amazed. I did that once and my leg cramped and I fell off to the side.



Reply

Thread

Link

That was a great live. They werent too out of breath during their parts...except Ally. I want ha to get it together. I loved Normani's part...she just commands the stage. So ready for them to truly take over. Reply

Thread

Link

The cameramen are saints. I saw fan footage of this performance, and this cut makes them look more cohesive than they actually were. lol Reply

Thread

Link

it's kind of annoying how they never get better. lauren wasn't even in formation in the beginning and how was dinah already out of breath when she didn't.. do anything. they need to spend more time practicing Reply

Thread

Link

she is gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

I really hate Dinah and this song is so boring lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Work From Home gave me life all last summer but this song is...not good. Like they were clearly trying to make another Work From Home and it failed sorry girls Reply

Thread

Link

Ally really can't dance. Like, this is embarrassing now. Reply

Thread

Link

when will dinah make time to work out to increase her lung capacity and stamina?? she sounds more out of breath than that PCD who had to break out of her dressing room before running on stage in the middle of their performance to sing for life against nicole Reply

Thread

Link

One day ya'll will release a song I actually like.



The closest they've gotten was "Sledgehammer". Reply

Thread

Link



you just don't let up, don't let up

you'retakenoverthebeatofmybody

But you lift me up, lift me up



you'retakenoverthebeatofmybodyyou just don't let up, don't let upyou'retakenoverthebeatofmybodyBut you lift me up, lift me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're done now. Reply

Thread

Link