Eid Mubarak, ONTD! Celebrities post about Eid al-Fitr
Eid Mubarak.Been a hard month for many, but can't lose hope.I took this video in Spain.We got shared history. We can build a shared future. pic.twitter.com/7uonpVAZCz— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) June 24, 2017
Eid Mubarak and Happy Pride!— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 25, 2017
#Eid Mubarak to all our lovely fans celebrating today 🌙♥️ may Eid bring you lots of happiness ✨ xjadex— Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 25, 2017
To Muslims celebrating here and across the world, whether today or tomorrow, I wish you a happy Eid al-Fitr. #EidMubarak. pic.twitter.com/GbI4vyLIx9— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 25, 2017
Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid! #EidMubarak 🙏🏽🌙✨✨ pic.twitter.com/hmAvjFvCJB— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 25, 2017
To everyone celebrating in London and around the world, happy Eid al-Fitr! From my family to yours – #EidMubarak. pic.twitter.com/PJuLtmI1kE— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 25, 2017
HAPPY EID MUBARAK I WISH EVERYBODY THE BEST ♥️— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) June 25, 2017
Eid Mubarak #EidAlFitr 🙏🏽— Naughty Boy (@NaughtyBoyMusic) June 25, 2017
I like to wish you all Eid Mubarak. Hope you and your loved ones enjoy this blessed day. Please also think for the less fortunate🙏 pic.twitter.com/NGBPAUGeRL— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) June 24, 2017
Oh and now the prime minister who has not said one word of condemnation against these lynchings which have been happening for the past 3 years is in the US cavorting with Trump. Meanwhile progressive hero Kamala Harris tweets her support to Modi and welcomes him to US. Why are Dems the progressive alternative to Republicans again? Fuck these people. I am.not optimistic but I hope people protest Modi's visit.
Eid Mubarak to all friends in ONTD, esp South Asians. Praying for some respite from the relentless terror, war and poverty in the world. Things should change
Trust me the more hard-core Hindu nationalists are pretty much Nazis
i heard hindu nationalists are starting to create overseas lobbies and funding orgs the way israeli right wingers did. the diaspora need to get our shit together i feel like ppl waste so much energy on stupid shit like appropriation while no one talks abt the situation in india (or pak for that matter) even tho its getting worse by the day.
you are 100% right about diaspora funding. actually two distinct but connected things are happening- 1) diaspora hindus sent money and funds to hindu terrorist orgs in india like vhp, rss and their affiliates. 2) the rich ones also lobby for legislation in the US. you might have heard about the california text book controversy where right wing hindus were trying to erase caste from indian history. they also set up research chairs and trusts which promote fake facts about hindu culture being superior bla bla bla....that;s why in many universities it's difficult to organize against militant hinduism
btw ty for ur reply the other day u explained it a lot better than i did.
that kamala harris tweet was so ugh i thought she was supposed to be someone who held trump to account? but modi is worse than trump.
i hate how minorities are treated in pak and india and i feel so hopeless abt it even living in the west. i cant imagine how you must feel. i hope somehow something changes for the better soon.
police have always been like this in india. they have unleashed terror/violence against lower castes also. sick institution. much worse than even US cops.
idk if anything will change- i work politically with the belief that it will. apart from religious violence, inequality keeps growing in india and it is crushing to see just how much people are exploited. organizing and pushing back is the only way out.
Praying for India rn, seeing what minorities and what the whole country is going through is horrible. Feels like Modi and Trump are similar in how they approach tragedies, if it doesn't benefit them they don't address it and God Knows Modi has a lot of nationalistic anti-Muslim supporters (just like trump).
eid mubarak to all the muslims here!!!! happy pride too!
sorry to be a downer but i hope next years will be more peaceful pakistan cant catch a break this weekend; 67 dead in bombing in parachinar on friday, 13 people dead in suicide bombing in quetta friday and now today over 100 dead because a oil tanker tipped over and exploded. worst thing was many people killed were poor women and children who had rushed to collect the leaking fuel. what a cruel world.
It was nice having everyone celebrate Eid on the same day for a couple of years in a row though haha.
They were saying the tanker blew up after someone lit a cigarette :( on the Pakistani news channels (don't know if it's been confirmed though), Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.
Gawd that food was amazing, I had like 3 plates and stuffed the fuck out of myself. I dunno what sauce she used on the okra, but I never had okra that good before or since.
Eid Mubarak to all my fellow Muslims. Eid is in the morning for me (it's 3.30 AM here) Can't wait to eat my mom's delicious biryani for lunch tomorrow. Mmmmmmm
Eid Mubarak
also, I want korma.
Had some amazing food today, Pakistani/Desi food - Tandoori Chicken, Lamb Biryani, Seviyan/Sheer Khurma (vermicelli pudding), Zarda (sweet rice)... Plus Cake because who doesn't love cake.
I gained 100 pounds during Ramadan and I'm pretty sure I gained another 50 today.
sorry, it's what happens when you have to avoid thinking or talking about food for a month lool I got way too excited today.