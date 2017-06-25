Eid Mubarak, ONTD! Celebrities post about Eid al-Fitr

Meanwhile in my shitty country, India, a 16yr old Muslim boy was lynched on a train. This country is going to the dogs and is becoming more brutal and bloodthirsty day by day. Hindu nationalism is no joke and minorities, esp Muslims, are living in fear. I'm from an area which does not have a traditional presence of right wing Hindu militias until recently but these fuckers burnt down our neighborhood church in our community.



Oh and now the prime minister who has not said one word of condemnation against these lynchings which have been happening for the past 3 years is in the US cavorting with Trump. Meanwhile progressive hero Kamala Harris tweets her support to Modi and welcomes him to US. Why are Dems the progressive alternative to Republicans again? Fuck these people. I am.not optimistic but I hope people protest Modi's visit.





Eid Mubarak to all friends in ONTD, esp South Asians. Praying for some respite from the relentless terror, war and poverty in the world. Things should change

my first introduction to the issue you mentioned in your first bit was my hindu ex-friend justifying nationalist violence against muslims in india to my muslim friend with "well it's our country we just let you stay here", it's so awful :/ Reply

Wow. Thank god she is your ex-friend. Unfortunately most Hindus in the diaspora are soft-right wing and believe that shit. The same people also talk about cultural appropriation of Hindu icons. WTF....

Trust me the more hard-core Hindu nationalists are pretty much Nazis Reply

i didnt realise it was an issue until recently but ur so right abt the diaspora. talking abt bindi appropriation but being a modi supporter??

i heard hindu nationalists are starting to create overseas lobbies and funding orgs the way israeli right wingers did. the diaspora need to get our shit together i feel like ppl waste so much energy on stupid shit like appropriation while no one talks abt the situation in india (or pak for that matter) even tho its getting worse by the day.



Edited at 2017-06-25 09:56 pm (UTC)

yep. i dont engage w diaspora hindus at all (and tbh im not very fond of diaspora pakistani muslims saying caste isnt an issue in pakistan lol). they're mostly trash. i feel bad for the kids because they seem to grow up confused under white supremacy but if you're above the age of 18 it's high time you examine your idea of culture. there are a lot of good things about india they can valorize without supporting caste or hindu supremacy.



you are 100% right about diaspora funding. actually two distinct but connected things are happening- 1) diaspora hindus sent money and funds to hindu terrorist orgs in india like vhp, rss and their affiliates. 2) the rich ones also lobby for legislation in the US. you might have heard about the california text book controversy where right wing hindus were trying to erase caste from indian history. they also set up research chairs and trusts which promote fake facts about hindu culture being superior bla bla bla....that;s why in many universities it's difficult to organize against militant hinduism Reply

LOL that's exactly her!!! she also supports the caste system and is a huge colourist, it was extremely disturbing for me since i'm not indian i didn't even know where to start with her. Reply

ok. she's 100% trash. caste system is one of the most brutally exploitative systems anywhere in the world and continues to this day. most people who are from upper castes pretend it is no longer an issue but it absolutely is. my family converted to christianity in the last decade of the nineteenth century because of their untouchable status. i hate the church and my parents and community are bat shit and right wing conservatives but i honestly see why they could no longer continue in the religion where they were nothing more than slaves. whatever little social progress we have had was because of conversion, anti-caste movements and communist movements in my state. so i am extra touchy about diaspora people thinking caste isnt discrimination but just culture lol. Reply

this is probably a stupid request but i tried googling and confused myself more but could you explain the caste system? and untouchables? sorry if thats a stupid question Reply

i saw the lynching, so sad :( did u see about jharkhand dragging a 19 year old muslim boy out of his house and shooting him? horrifying.

btw ty for ur reply the other day u explained it a lot better than i did.



that kamala harris tweet was so ugh i thought she was supposed to be someone who held trump to account? but modi is worse than trump.



i hate how minorities are treated in pak and india and i feel so hopeless abt it even living in the west. i cant imagine how you must feel. i hope somehow something changes for the better soon. Reply

police have always been like this in india. they have unleashed terror/violence against lower castes also. sick institution. much worse than even US cops.



idk if anything will change- i work politically with the belief that it will. apart from religious violence, inequality keeps growing in india and it is crushing to see just how much people are exploited. organizing and pushing back is the only way out. trust me, north india is burning. bjp, whenever they find disenchantment against their rule (thanks to demonitization etc) will always go to their #1 bogey- anti-muslim sentiments. but what is different right now is that the two guys at the top- modi and amit shah (a criminal who is out on bail and is responsible for a pogrom against muslims in gujarat in 2002) - are extremists even by BJP standards. so they have most of the media eating out of their hands and certain nationalist channels regularly air fake news against muslims and the opposition. all of this has emboldened hindu terrorists who feel they are invincible. and for the most part they are- one of them became the chief minister of india's biggest state. i'm losing faith in hindus. most are eating out of the hands of BJP and while there is a substantial number of them who are against BJP, there is no way to organize effectively against this kind of terror.police have always been like this in india. they have unleashed terror/violence against lower castes also. sick institution. much worse than even US cops.idk if anything will change- i work politically with the belief that it will. apart from religious violence, inequality keeps growing in india and it is crushing to see just how much people are exploited. organizing and pushing back is the only way out. Reply

well, you've got two years to gear up. wish I could help canvass with you. Reply

OMG, I didn't know it's this bad in India. That poor boy.



Edited at 2017-06-25 10:31 pm (UTC)

Khair Mubarak sis.



Praying for India rn, seeing what minorities and what the whole country is going through is horrible. Feels like Modi and Trump are similar in how they approach tragedies, if it doesn't benefit them they don't address it and God Knows Modi has a lot of nationalistic anti-Muslim supporters (just like trump). Reply

I just can't fucking do it anymore. Muslims are targets of terrorism everywhere. Reply

my friend invited me over to her place and i want to go so bad but of all the times to get injured :'(



eid mubarak to all the muslims here!!!! happy pride too! Reply

eid mubarak everyone <3 Reply

eid mubarak! riz ahmeds tweet is so nice, is that the alhambra? it #s hard to be optimistic or hopeful in this dark, hateful time tho. :-( Reply

Eid Mubarak :) Reply

Happy Eid al-Fitr <3 Reply

Happy Eid! We're not celebrating until tomorrow so I'm watching the celebrations on social media so enviously Reply

EID MUBARAK GUYS!! Reply

eid mubarak ontd. hopefully u get to spend it surrounded by love. some imams are saying our eid wont be until tuesday lmaooo couldnt be me



sorry to be a downer but i hope next years will be more peaceful pakistan cant catch a break this weekend; 67 dead in bombing in parachinar on friday, 13 people dead in suicide bombing in quetta friday and now today over 100 dead because a oil tanker tipped over and exploded. worst thing was many people killed were poor women and children who had rushed to collect the leaking fuel. what a cruel world.



Edited at 2017-06-25 10:16 pm (UTC)

yep, i can't imagine all those poor families losing their loved ones the day before Eid. How awful. Reply

Hugs from an Afghan, bb. Our country has through hell these past few weeks too. Reply

Khair Mubarak. Someone on twitter posted a video of a mosque somewhere in northern England and the Imam was asking people to vote on what day they wanted Eid to be lmao!



It was nice having everyone celebrate Eid on the same day for a couple of years in a row though haha.





They were saying the tanker blew up after someone lit a cigarette :( on the Pakistani news channels (don't know if it's been confirmed though), Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.



Eid Mumbarak, my loves! <3 Reply

The best party I ever attended was an Eid party. Some years ago I worked at a hotel that was co-owned by a Jordanian Muslim who used our breakfast room to host his Eid party. I was working the front desk at the time and his wife, who was the loveliest woman ever and cooked the whole damn spread, came over and told me to help myself. I declined since I was on the clock and her husband was like, I own this place and I'm telling you, come eat.



Gawd that food was amazing, I had like 3 plates and stuffed the fuck out of myself. I dunno what sauce she used on the okra, but I never had okra that good before or since. Reply

I think that's the Alhambra on Riz's video? It's so beautiful. Reply

Eid Mubarak, ONTD! I hope you are all well. <3 Reply

I was going to make this post earlier but couldn't find enough tweets, so thanks OP.



Eid Mubarak to all my fellow Muslims. Eid is in the morning for me (it's 3.30 AM here) Can't wait to eat my mom's delicious biryani for lunch tomorrow. Mmmmmmm Reply

eid mubarak, have fun and be safe <3 Reply

also, I want korma. also, I want korma. Reply

Eid Mubarak, everyone! One of my annoying aunts and uncles are over at my house today to celebrate Eid, and they're ruining my day lol. I hate those two so much. Reply

Eid Mubarak everyone <3 Hope you all have a wonderful day. Some Mosques here in the UK are doing Eid tomorrow, oh well it was nice having everyone celebrate Eid the same day a couple of years in a row lol.



Had some amazing food today, Pakistani/Desi food - Tandoori Chicken, Lamb Biryani, Seviyan/Sheer Khurma (vermicelli pudding), Zarda (sweet rice)... Plus Cake because who doesn't love cake.



I gained 100 pounds during Ramadan and I'm pretty sure I gained another 50 today.







you are not helping my Indian food craving. Reply

Indian food is the best though! :P



sorry, it's what happens when you have to avoid thinking or talking about food for a month lool I got way too excited today. Reply

I've been craving for months, and my usual Indian food buddy (my sister) went without me and was watching what she ate and shit, so I've been screwed. Reply

Eid Mubarak, guys! <3 Reply

La Alhambra! One of my all time fave places. Reply

Eid Mubarak! Reply

