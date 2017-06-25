Dua Lipa is bringing the Macarena back, maybe making out with Chris Martin + opening for Bruno Mars
Holy Macarena. @charli_xcx and I wanna see you doing the Macarena to your fave tunes use this hashtag so we can see!! #DoitlikeCharliandDua pic.twitter.com/k6crny8Dgf— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) June 25, 2017
She was also reportedly seen passionately kissing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at Glastonbury.
Chris Martin seen passionately kissing Dua Lipa, 21, at Glastonbury https://t.co/9mNUDa2ZWR— Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) June 25, 2017
Bruno Mars announced his North American tour openers and Dua, Camila Cabello, and Jorja Smith will be covering most of the dates.
Here are the dates that @DUALIPA will be opening for Bruno Mars on his NA tour! pic.twitter.com/4veEtaqjTZ— Dua Lipa News (@dlipanews) June 25, 2017
Are you going to #DoitlikeCharliandDua ONTD?
lol
mte though
yeah i doubt that
but even lacking in the height department, bruno >>>>>>>> chris
anyways idg her hype she has no stage presence and her music isnt cute imo, i don't like her voice either but i could over look that if i liked her music
I guess for this chick, his fame/$$$ is probs sufficient but to this day I cannot understand how him + JLaw were a thing lol
i like her album a lot, she's the cutest but she could do so much better than chris
I wish she was opening at my Bruno show.
anyway, chris, sis....don't make me stop loving you (even though i, a 21 year old gorl, would most definitely make out with the good sis)
it did strike me as odd that he did a duet with her, a total newbie, for ha album