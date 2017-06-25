Dua Lipa is bringing the Macarena back, maybe making out with Chris Martin + opening for Bruno Mars


She was also reportedly seen passionately kissing Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at Glastonbury.

Bruno Mars announced his North American tour openers and Dua, Camila Cabello, and Jorja Smith will be covering most of the dates.


