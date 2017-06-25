Dua Lipa is bringing the Macarena back, maybe making out with Chris Martin + opening for Bruno Mars

sis... i might have done the macarena a few times this year alone... and i might listen to that damn song from time to time... but even i would admit that trying to bring a 90s dance back instead of coming up with something original on your own is cringy. this is why tlc say we no longer have superstars! Reply

this is why tlc say we no longer have superstars!



lol mte though Reply

I thought Chris Martin was dating the blonde chick from the new mummy movie. Reply

I thought she was with Jared Leto? Reply

i thought she was with martin garrix - way more age appropriate Reply

yeah they're def a better match Reply

Isn't he still dating Annabelle? Reply

i like her album. new rules is a bop!! Reply

lol get it Chris Martin Reply

What a pretty girl. Get taste Reply

what happened to her hot model boyfriend? anyway i only got into her music literally a few days ago and i'm obsessed i cant stand chris martin he's such a loser Reply

"Chris Martin seen passionately kissing"



yeah i doubt that Reply

is that hillary? Reply

Yes Reply

the most ICONIC moment in american history! Reply

Everything she does is so embarrassing lol Reply

Did Chris and Annabelle Wallis break up?? Reply

She's still tweeting about Coldplay so I think they're still together. Reply

i read that she was making out with bruno and wondered how tall she was.



but even lacking in the height department, bruno >>>>>>>> chris Reply

I've been excited to see who was gonna open for Bruno in denver, legit waiting 6 months to find out. I would have been so fucking disappointed if Karla was my opener. I would have made my entire group late to not have to hear that struggle. Reply

I want to like dua lipa because she seems cool AF, but she's pretty lackluster on stage. Reply

I don't know much about her, but I saw one vid of her and she has no stage presence. Reply

I saw her live and she actually has great energy Reply

dua quien? Reply

lmfao Reply

wasn't she dating martin garrix?



anyways idg her hype she has no stage presence and her music isnt cute imo, i don't like her voice either but i could over look that if i liked her music Reply

love yourself girl Reply

Chris one young woman away from a red Porsche and a back tattoo. Reply

Barf @ kissing Chris Reply

I'm here for the May-December romances. Reply

cease and desist, sis! Reply

Idk who she is but she's wayyyyy too cute for him. She looks like that Madison Bear girl Reply

how the hell does Chris Martin keep pulling all of these hot girls who are way too young for him?



I guess for this chick, his fame/$$$ is probs sufficient but to this day I cannot understand how him + JLaw were a thing lol Reply

yeah jlaw and chris were so random, i can't wrap my head around it lmao Reply

i remember when coldplay first broke and sook-yin interviewed them. they were so awkward and my mother was looking at me in disbelief like, "you like these people? really?" now chris is kind of gross. Reply

that makes sense since she posted something about chris martin on ig.



i like her album a lot, she's the cutest but she could do so much better than chris Reply

People are actually believing the Daily Mirror? Reply

respect yourself girl Reply

chris martin tho? dua, sis... Reply

Loooove her album! Reply

anyone have a link to her album?



I wish she was opening at my Bruno show. Reply

I remember during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta ( #ImLikeTheCryptKeeper ) the U.S. Women's gymnastics team and the Russia Men's gymnastics teams joined together to do a routine at the post-competition ~all-stars gala~ and they did the Macarena. This was a fucking EVENT of ICONIC proportions for my younger self. I was absolutely convinced that I'd meet and marry Alexei Nemov when I went to Russia later than year, I even asked our family friends who lived there if they knew him, LMAO. Reply

Taylor positioning the "L" at herself, LOL Reply

No to the "Macarena" making any sort of comeback. Whenever '90s on 9 on XM plays it, I wonder what people were thinking with that noise. Reply

