Katy Perry crowd-surfing at Glastonbury
To close out her Glastonbury set in what must have been a nightmare for her security team, Katy Perry decided to jump into the crowd and start crowd-surfing. It appears to have gone better than some of her previous attempts.
ONTD, have you ever successfully crowd-surfed?
i watched juliette lewis get fingered while crowdsurfing. she was so pissed afterwards but marched on like a trooper.
and - yeah i have, maybe 5-6 times as a teenager at like small pop punky shows or like warped tour. it worked out fine for me (even got on stage once with ....the early november lol) but i would never do it now. a friend of mine did it recently while wearing kind of loose-ish shorts and i just could not imagine how scary it would be to feel all those strangers hands and how easy it would be to have something horrible happen.
Just jumping in and people don't care so they fucking drop you lol
