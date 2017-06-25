As a woman, I'd be way too scared to do crowd surfing. Also in general, because of ... people. Reply

mfte. even in the first gif people are slapping her ass. and they know full well they're being filmed. Reply

If you think men wouldn't get groped either then you are very delusional. Reply

TBF if you're going from the back forward, no one knows your gender/lack of gender? and regardless of who is crowd surfing, they are also groped Reply

crowd surfing looks so awkward to me. Reply

I couldnt imagine doing that and im a regular old pedestrian, dont know how celebs do it. Wouldnt want some strangers finger wondering places, NOPE. Reply

I couldn't trust people to coordinate together in the heat of the moment to move me in one direction and not drop me. Reply

It looks like she had a bodysuit on so maybe she was aware nobody could try to finger her. Cause that's what happens when women crowdsurf, some assholes try to finger them. Reply

sigh. we can't even have fun without being in danger of that sort of thing. Reply

courtney love had her dresses and panties ripped off of her constantly. it's abominable.



i watched juliette lewis get fingered while crowdsurfing. she was so pissed afterwards but marched on like a trooper. Reply

lmao at those gifs tho Reply

It seems like such a bad idea. I'd be too scared of somebody touching me in places I don't want them to touch me. Reply

omg @ those first two gifs. and jumping into a crowd of sweaty people with sweaty hands does not sound appealing to me. Reply

looooool those gifs cannot be real!! oh my god





and - yeah i have, maybe 5-6 times as a teenager at like small pop punky shows or like warped tour. it worked out fine for me (even got on stage once with ....the early november lol) but i would never do it now. a friend of mine did it recently while wearing kind of loose-ish shorts and i just could not imagine how scary it would be to feel all those strangers hands and how easy it would be to have something horrible happen. Reply

I hate when artist crowd surfing. Last time, I got MØ´s foot in my face when she crowd-surfed. Reply

I have, but I got felt up by like 20 men in the process, so I'd never do it again. Reply

Lmao dying at those gifs. This is why I would never ever go crowdsurfing hahaha



Just jumping in and people don't care so they fucking drop you lol Reply

i just recently discovered that she has a shoe line

its a little more pricey than i can afford cuz im broke but id buy some of it tbh Reply

Lawd, that poor crowd couldn't get her right side up to save their lives in that first gif, lol Reply

