Johnny Depp's former managers back up Amber Heard's abuse accusations

Now that it's convenient for them they back up her story, but when it happened they sure as hell kept silent on the matter, since he was paying them Reply

True but honestly they still could have kept quiet, i'm just glad they spoke up at all since many people wouldn't :((( #thebarislow Reply

yes, the bar is really, really low :( and I still believe many people won't believe it anyway Reply

they are just saying this because it benefits them. Reply

I have no doubt that they're doing this just to drag him and dgaf about Amber, but it's still nice to have some additional support for her. Reply

Yeah they cared more about money then a woman being abused. Fuckers. Reply

My first thought. Reply

oh shit. I hope she's better off with elon musk now lol Reply

I feel like he's an emotional abuser. Reply

Yep. Reading the things his ex-wife has said about him is yikes. Reply

I HOPE THIS IS SPREAD ALL OVER THE INTERNET Reply

Every time I see them using that or similarly disgusting photos of him when they report on Johnny Depp's bullshit it's like a small victory. Reply

it isn't hard, all pics of him are disgusting now Reply

true Reply

For sure, but he looked especially bloated and decript in these particular photos. Reply

I always believed her - trash of them for not backing her up sooner. That bloated turd can rot. Reply

And all those people were at best silent and at worst actively lying to cover shit up when Amber went public. Now they no longer want to protect their cash cow all of a sudden they're talking.



I hope your shitty choices are keeping you all up at night, is all I can say.

so they are just saying this to drag him because of their lawsuit? how tacky. Reply

Johnny Depps crazy ass fan girls will still call foul, they're so delusional bc jack sparrow would neva!!!!! Reply

Seriously, it's ridiculous how many people will excuse an actor's actions just because they like their characters. Reply

His fangirls also believe he doesn't age even when photographic evidence is everywhere. Reply

Yeah, and it's not just fangirls. But the same thing happened with Chris Brown, there were girls tweeting stuff like "You can hit me, Chris". I hate comments like that and "He can rape ME", way to be an asshole + a moron. Reply

The amount of women that excused him and said that Amber probably iniated it and a man can hit back when she strikes first was upsetting tbh. So many women I actually knew, like wtf is wrong with you? Just because he was hot 20 years ago? Reply

So y'all couldn't help Amber out when she was getting crucified for acusing poor widdle Hack Sparrow of abuse? Reply

RIGHT. I'm so angry. She was dragged through the mud by his team and the ones who knew what was going on didn't say shit or defend her. They are all trash. Im glad amber got out.



Edited bc I can't type



Edited at 2017-06-25 06:45 pm (UTC)

They fucking enabled him and ppl continue to enable his broke ass by treating him like poor lost lamb who trying really hard ~uwu~



I am so angry rn I want to throw my phone. Reply

MTE Reply

Mte Reply

Amen. Fuck them Reply

mte Reply

They dont give a fuck about her. Where were they when those allegations were flying in court? Reply

these claims were in court docs Reply

i hate that they're only doing this NOW to drag him, not when she was being dragged through the mud by everyone and their mother. then again, amber had video evidence and people still called her a liar for it. Reply

Abusive Trump-apologizing piece of shit. Reply

Just realizing he gave fucking Trump more consideration than his own former wife. I hate these assholes.... Reply

It sucks that they're only telling the truth now because it's in their best interest to drag Depp, but at least it's out there now. Reply

