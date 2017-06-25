Johnny Depp's former managers back up Amber Heard's abuse accusations
Johnny Depp’s Former Business Managers Allege He Had ‘Gotten Physical’ and ‘Violently Kicked’ Amber Heard https://t.co/TSGIhk23LK— People Magazine (@people) June 24, 2017
- One of the managers was informed by the staff that Depp was abusing Heard.
- They also confirm that the texts sent to Amber where Depp's assistant begged her to take Depp back after he kicked her, claiming he didn't know what he had done, were genuine (after they leaked to People Depp's team tried to spin them as fakes).
- The managers also say that Depp knew he was breaking Australian law when he brought two of his dogs into Australia without proper documentation. He later pressured Heard and an employee to try to take the fall.
- This is all part of legal documents between Depp's former financial managers and Depp as part of an ongoing suit into the mismanagement of his finances.
I hope your shitty choices are keeping you all up at night, is all I can say.
Edited bc I can't type
Edited at 2017-06-25 06:45 pm (UTC)
I am so angry rn I want to throw my phone.