Even tho the dad annoyed me I was still like :O

First of all I want to say HOLY SHIT. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I liked him =( I should've seen it coming with finally a bonding and some kind of understanding between the two but I didn't. Should've been Abe lbr

Nobody better touch that bag but Akinbode, Abigail and Cicero in the end.

How the hell is Simcoe going to explain the loss of his rangers? They all went rogue?

Cackling at this loser Benedick, enjoy your misery, you deserve it. Did he get her out tho?

Hopefully Anna's new side quest won't get in the way of her spy job, [ Spoiler (click to open) ] and I've been waiting for literally years, YEARS for Selah to come back. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Also, can Anna do the math and figure Tallboy's not so boy anymore? I'm waiting rather patiently for Caleb's jokes on the matter.

My god, s4 hair lies so perfectly, I can almost forgive horrendous s3 wig. Almost.



I couldn't resist reading up Owain Yeoman's interview this week and I'm a little terrified. We already saw the beginning of a 'beautiful' friendship, fuck me. Prayer circle for the rest of the characters.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] benedick and simcoe teaming up



and did i see this wrong or [ Spoiler (click to open) ] is peggy pregnant?! i don't think he'll cast her out now that he knows that she's carrying his child. i dread to think what will happen with that storyline. hopefully peggy will take the kid and run away and raise it alone. i'm going to guess you meanwhen you mention the "beautiful" friendship and yeah, prayercircle.gif!!!and did i see this wrong or

you guessed right, everyone take cover



whoaaaaaaaaaaah i didn't catch that, i miss a lot of things without subtitles, i'll keep an eye on those two when i rewatch Reply

it wasn't in the dialogue, i think. i only realized it because of the box at the end. she clearly wants to surprise him with it and when he opens it, he finds two little baby shoes in there :( she'd prepared dinner so prettily to tell him. and instead he comes home and subjects her to domestic abuse. that scene was hard to watch and made really tragic there by the end. especially with how it paralleled abe lying beside his dead father to whom he had a difficult relationship... idk there were a lot of layers to unpack.

but i hadn't looked at any discussion of the episode so i wasn't sure if i was mistaken or if others caught that as well. i'd only skimmed some early reactions and nobody noted it... so i might be wrong? idk.



but i hadn't looked at any discussion of the episode so i wasn't sure if i was mistaken or if others caught that as well. i'd only skimmed some early reactions and nobody noted it... so i might be wrong? idk. Reply

i do remember that box, you might be right. damn, peggy



Edited at 2017-06-25 09:50 pm (UTC)

it's especially tragic bc we know that she hates him so basically she's been subjected to marital rape all the time :((( damn, this show...

between this and owain's interview, i don't want to think about the possibilities

I literally gasped out loud when the thing with the dad happened. It makes me loathe Simcoe more. I am so tired of his shenanigans. I'm happy our guys, or lets be real Akinbode, took all his men out.

I figured something was going to happen to him when he volunteered, especially since he was just starting to get along with Abe, but not that, holy shit. Was not expecting that.



Also semi-ot the only other person I know IRL that watches this show apparently googled Seth and realized he was in a gay version of Romeo and Juliet a few years back and LOST HIS SHIT and it was hilarious. He legit texted me horrified and was so shocked when I admitted I'd seen it and actually that's where I knew him from, not this. Some straight men, I swear to god. Reply

I know Seth from Private Romeo and also when he was featured in a Tiny House show.

ah noo I didn't know the season started 😱 😱 😱 must catch up

as soon as he started giving his ~*~*~wisdom i knew he was a goner. though i did love the akinbode ex machina moment there, and was upset when abigail and cicero just missed him :(



also what the fuck are the writers trying to do w/ bringing selah back after a solid three seasons of barely a word from this dude? like who is this stranger bitch. Reply

maybe they want to resolve the anna/selah marriage to make endgame anna/hewlett possible?

this, this, this, pretty please!

i'm pretty sure they're not trying to save that marriage, anna wasn't even into him at the start of the show before all of this happened and she had so much personal growth in the meantime. she was downright disgusted that she had to write him and ask him to come lmao

hashtag prayer hands emoji

