First of all I want to say HOLY SHIT. [Spoiler (click to open)]I liked him =( I should've seen it coming with finally a bonding and some kind of understanding between the two but I didn't.
Should've been Abe lbr
Nobody better touch that bag but Akinbode, Abigail and Cicero in the end.
How the hell is Simcoe going to explain the loss of his rangers? They all went rogue?
Cackling at this loser Benedick, enjoy your misery, you deserve it. Did he get her out tho?
Hopefully Anna's new side quest won't get in the way of her spy job, [Spoiler (click to open)]and I've been waiting for literally years, YEARS for Selah to come back. Fuck that dude for ever showing his face again, uuuugggghhhhh want some more? I can give you more! [Spoiler (click to open)]Also, can Anna do the math and figure Tallboy's not so boy anymore? I'm waiting rather patiently for Caleb's jokes on the matter.
My god, s4 hair lies so perfectly, I can almost forgive horrendous s3 wig. Almost.
I couldn't resist reading up Owain Yeoman's interview this week and I'm a little terrified. We already saw the beginning of a 'beautiful' friendship, fuck me. Prayer circle for the rest of the characters.
And that thing Caleb says regarding Simcoe in the promo - I'm readying my popcorn. It's gonna be fun, so much fun
and did i see this wrong or [Spoiler (click to open)]is peggy pregnant?! i don't think he'll cast her out now that he knows that she's carrying his child. i dread to think what will happen with that storyline. hopefully peggy will take the kid and run away and raise it alone.
whoaaaaaaaaaaah i didn't catch that, i miss a lot of things without subtitles, i'll keep an eye on those two when i rewatch
but i hadn't looked at any discussion of the episode so i wasn't sure if i was mistaken or if others caught that as well. i'd only skimmed some early reactions and nobody noted it... so i might be wrong? idk.
Edited at 2017-06-25 09:50 pm (UTC)
Also semi-ot the only other person I know IRL that watches this show apparently googled Seth and realized he was in a gay version of Romeo and Juliet a few years back and LOST HIS SHIT and it was hilarious. He legit texted me horrified and was so shocked when I admitted I'd seen it and actually that's where I knew him from, not this. Some straight men, I swear to god.
also what the fuck are the writers trying to do w/ bringing selah back after a solid three seasons of barely a word from this dude? like who is this stranger bitch.