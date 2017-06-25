Netflix cancels Girlboss




Netflix has cancelled the comedy starring Britt Robertson after one season. The comedy was loosely based on the life of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso who announced the cancellation on Instagram with the following message:

“So that Netflix series about my life got canceled. While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.”

The show was produced by Charlize Theron.

