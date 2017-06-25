Netflix cancels Girlboss
Netflix has cancelled the comedy starring Britt Robertson after one season. The comedy was loosely based on the life of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso who announced the cancellation on Instagram with the following message:
“So that Netflix series about my life got canceled. While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.”
The show was produced by Charlize Theron.
isnt sophia kind of a trash bag
i didn't watched much if it but she seemed HORRIBLE on the show
still it was cute and enjoyable
Ellie Reed is a real find, so I hope to see her in more stuff going forward.
also, a friend that worked on the show mentioned, iirc, how no one got credits even though they were supposed to. they at least got paid, but no credits.
if they want to put it on their resume they have to put 'unannounced [sony/marvel/warner bros/whatever**] project'
**im not calling out those studios specifically, just using them as an example...marvel in particular has one of the best reputations for crediting every artist on every film
It's the producer's decision who gets the physical credits as they roll-- sometimes they choose only to list the heads of department and some assistants.
I never attempted to watch this anyway so I don't care
this is some "you can't fire me because I QUIT!" realness.
#justiceforlifeunexpected
gone too soon!!!!!
she's a good actress that can't seem to catch a break.