Netflix cancels Girlboss

it was so bad i dont think i even finished the first episode.



isnt sophia kind of a trash bag

it got better after the first one, and yeah, she's a garbage can that not even a trash panda would go in

mte

her actual life is much worse than this show made it out to be, she should be thankful she was portrayed somewhat likable lmfao



Edited at 2017-06-25 06:38 pm (UTC)

god howwwwww

i didn't watched much if it but she seemed HORRIBLE on the show

The only scene I saw in from the show was that one where she bought the jacket from the thrift store, the acting was SO UNREASONABLY BAD how anyone could get through an episode is baffling to me

they're cancelling presumably low-rated shows now that they've given everyone and their brother one

cancelled?? i thought it was a mini series lol oop realistically where could they go after that finale? it just felt like an origin story and nothing else.



still it was cute and enjoyable

mte

That's what I thought too.

lol right? anyways

I enjoyed this show more than most people seem to have, but it didn't make much of an impact on release, so I'm not surprised.



Ellie Reed is a real find, so I hope to see her in more stuff going forward.

mte about ellie reed omg

mte to all of this. i liked the show but i'm not terribly disappointed it won't get another season. i just want good projects for ellie and britt.

not that surprising, it looked horrible and i don't think i saw any good reviews for it

i enjoyed the show. i only watched it bc a friend worked on it, and i don't like how young neil has aged... tho i went to get a gif and realized he wasn't attractive to begin with so oop @ my lack of taste.





also, a friend that worked on the show mentioned, iirc, how no one got credits even though they were supposed to. they at least got paid, but no credits.

ah shit that sucks credits are big part of how people in entertainment or creative fields find more jobs. they need credibility and legitimacy. netflix ain't shit.

i do previs and sometimes depending on the director the artists are never allowed to even say they worked on the movie/show, even after its released



if they want to put it on their resume they have to put 'unannounced [sony/marvel/warner bros/whatever**] project'



**im not calling out those studios specifically, just using them as an example...marvel in particular has one of the best reputations for crediting every artist on every film



Edited at 2017-06-25 06:14 pm (UTC)

Eh you can always add your credit to imdb.



It's the producer's decision who gets the physical credits as they roll-- sometimes they choose only to list the heads of department and some assistants.

remember when Netflix never canceled anything?



I never attempted to watch this anyway so I don't care Reply

Yes those were the days and when i actually chose them over network tv because you cpuld watch something new and know it will at least get a second season wothout having to worry about. Now they r just as annoying

Edited at 2017-06-25 05:52 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-25 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

right wtf now I have to worry about shit I watch on Netflix

I thought it was an actual rule~~~ that all netflix shows got two seasons at least like, guess I was wrong!

The series was okay for what it was. The girl its based off though Ive heard numerous accounts of her being just an awful person so her response doesnt surprise me.

what a dramatic insta caption

lol she's trying so hard to make it look like she wasn't blindsided by her show being a flop and that she's happy it's gone. that's sad huh!

Sophia is always a mess lol

she would have been way better off not posting about it at all and instead gramming herself on some amazing vacation instead.

this is some "you can't fire me because I QUIT!" realness.



this is some "you can't fire me because I QUIT!" realness. Reply

Britt Robertson's impact.

#justiceforlifeunexpected lmao i like her but you didn't lie

YAS STAN HA



gone too soon!!!!! Reply

☝☝☝

she's a good actress that can't seem to catch a break.

i can't believe she still gets work

ha. seriously



came here to say the same thing. i'm sure she's a nice person and all, but she's never played a character i like and i can only assume she's the common thread there

LOL right? My exact thought when I saw the post.

I remember when her uncle murdered her with an ax in "Under the Dome"

I've never even heard of this show, tbh.

I hope Anne with an 'E' makes it. I was never into the other movies or the books but I really enjoyed it.

saaaaaame. such a beautiful show, I didn't know it was in danger of being cancelled?

I have no idea if it is. I hope it isn't, but Netflix is getting rid of shows left and right so I'm worried.

It's co produced by CBC in Canada so I think it's pretty safe.

