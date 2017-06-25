Jeremy Corbyn opens for Run The Jewels with speech at Glastonbury

Yeeees Jeremy, saw this earlier and it made me cry. Its amazing to see him get such a big crowd! SO jealous to be missing out at Glasto Reply

theresa may got her marching orders #Radiohead pic.twitter.com/LOXc45Kg8N — cass~(/ω・＼) (@kitsunecass) June 23, 2017





It's fascinating that Corbyn went from people saying he'll never be popular enough to now - where the same people are mad about the popularity and chants. Glad to see Killer Mile having some fun. Must have been difficult to perform with his mother passing away :(

Damn...I just seen the other day he said on twitter he had to fly back to Europe cause his mom's health got REAL bad and he felt it might be his last time seeing her.

Dude fly back already?

Daddy Reply

Ew tbh. Ew. Reply

The "Ohhhhh Jeremy Corbyn" chant is so cringe. Reply

his speech made me cry earlier. it's so awesome that we have a politician that really connects with so many people and so many young people, but it's difficult to have any hope when we're stuck in this tory/dup nightmare. Reply

I honestly don't think it will last much longer, the agreement is going to crap and I can imagine another general election is soon, with the polls the way they are it looks like labour could win if one would to occur Reply

my brother is a wannabe politician currently working for a UK politician (we aren't UK nationals so his highest ambition is to become a councillor), and they're certain that an election will take place by march, so they aren't really 'winding down' from this most recent election Reply

Just hijacking to say Liam Gallagher's set was marvellous. Reply

STAN HA! Reply

Preorder As You Were on iTunes! Reply

When he sang DLBIA I was shook Reply

This speech was beautiful.

Also, Leeyum did DLBIA for the fist time ever as well:





Edited at 2017-06-25 05:59 pm (UTC)

Throwing it over to the fans for the high bits <3 <3 Brilliant.



His new songs are sounding so good. Greedy Soul, Bold - lovin' it! Reply

Feel like crying. He even sounds like old Liam xx!!! Reply

Will never get over that three line whip he issued over Brexit. Reply

brexit is a shitshow but unfortunately it's one the slight majority of the uk want so i don't think there's any choice but to do it. Reply

Not the slight majority! The slighttttt majority of those who voted on that day voted Leave.



But really that's still only 37.26% of the eligible voting populace.



Reply

Do people not care about that anymore? I don't follow uk politics but it seems weird? Reply

a little off topic, but yesterday I saw Eddie Vedder live and I'm still in shock, it was amazing and between the cover of "Imagine" and "Better Man" there was a huge shooting star in the sky, it all seemed like a dream! Reply

Like...seriously, could your taste get any better??? Reply

it was my first time seeing him, Cranberries were supposed to be there too but they had to cancel their tour :(



it was really amazing, here at the end of the video you can see the shooting star, it was so bright it lightened up the whole sky for a moment!

DAMN HE'S HOTTTTT Reply

Omg <3 Reply

foo fighters were amazing too, bless. Reply

LMAO @ the wheat answer. I liked Corbyns politics before but he either got a lot more politically savvy recently or I only just started noticing Reply

he took a mini break from the political spot light and came back STRONG. Like he was never this good previously. Reply

He's been a protestor his entire career, the current political mood suits his strengths as a politician. Reply

He got better/Theresa May is abslysmal and makes him look better in comparison Reply

Yeah she certainly makes it easier to look better by comparison Reply

Honestly Jeremy has been having a pretty stellar past two months. Reply

Okay I need to know what the context is behind the wheat remark



His speech was lit though. If this isn't a big fuck you to conservative government, I don't know what else is. Reply

wow she is the worst Reply

Lmao oh yeah I remember this now! Reply

Theresa May was asked what the naughtiest thing she ever did was.. and she answered ran through a wheat field Reply

Also at Glastonbury:

Theresa May being chased through fields of wheat by Jeremy Corbyn on a fox. 🦊✊️ pic.twitter.com/3V49PmmHRL — Samuel Jordan (@samuelpjordan) June 24, 2017

Theresa May did an interview where she said the "naughtiest" thing she's ever done is running through fields of wheat with her friends.Also at Glastonbury: Reply

*goes back in time 2 yrs*



Me: In 2017 Jeremy Corbyn is Labour leader, everyone chants his name, he's playing Glastonbury main stage



You:No https://t.co/MfE0O4auE3 — oidptg (@oidptg) June 23, 2017

Reply

it still makes me laugh how his party sabotaged him and he still lead them to (relative) victory like this Reply

