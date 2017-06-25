Jeremy Corbyn opens for Run The Jewels with speech at Glastonbury
Jeremy Corbyn went to the Glastonbury festival this year. He gave a speech before Run The Jewels' set that drew the largest crowd of the weekend.
Proud to speak at #Glastonbury - about the power we have together to build a country, and a world, #ForTheMany, not the few. pic.twitter.com/Dewk90zzZQ— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 24, 2017
Festivalgoers have been breaking out in the "Oh Jeremy Corbyn" chant all weekend.
Stormzy joins in the "Ohhhhh Jeremy Corbyn" chant pic.twitter.com/rvWW0D7UCS— Josh🌹 (@Limitless_Josh) June 24, 2017
The @GlastoFest crowd spontaneously starts singing 'Oh @jeremycorbyn'. Something extraordinary is happening in this country. pic.twitter.com/mwmuPV8PW5— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 23, 2017
Just wintessed a silent disco crowd chant 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' to Seven Nation Army and it was a beautiful thing. #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/J8KJPZ5aw9— Eleni (@elenistefanou) June 22, 2017
He also did some interviews:
Corbyn there on @NME firing shots at Theresa May's wheat field antics pic.twitter.com/GV1m4cqLfB— Bev 🌹 (@JBeville_) June 24, 2017
Everyone seemed so fed up by May. Taunt ha!
It's fascinating that Corbyn went from people saying he'll never be popular enough to now - where the same people are mad about the popularity and chants.
Also, Leeyum did DLBIA for the fist time ever as well:
His new songs are sounding so good. Greedy Soul, Bold - lovin' it!
it was my first time seeing him, Cranberries were supposed to be there too but they had to cancel their tour :(
it was really amazing, here at the end of the video you can see the shooting star, it was so bright it lightened up the whole sky for a moment!
His speech was lit though. If this isn't a big fuck you to conservative government, I don't know what else is.
