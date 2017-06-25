Jeremy Corbyn opens for Run The Jewels with speech at Glastonbury


Jeremy Corbyn went to the Glastonbury festival this year. He gave a speech before Run The Jewels' set that drew the largest crowd of the weekend.
Festivalgoers have been breaking out in the "Oh Jeremy Corbyn" chant all weekend.



He also did some interviews:


