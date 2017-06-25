Mako

Jared Leto Teases Involvement in Harley Quinn Spinoff; Praises 'Wonder Woman'



Jared Leto teased the possibility of the Joker's involvement in the upcoming 'Gotham City Sirens' movie but would not give details. He also loved the Wonder Woman movie; he rented out an entire theater for his band and crew to watch the film. He said he "would be so lucky" if the Joker and Wonder Woman were to interact in a future film.

