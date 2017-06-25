Jared Leto Teases Involvement in Harley Quinn Spinoff; Praises 'Wonder Woman'
Jared Leto teased the possibility of the Joker's involvement in the upcoming 'Gotham City Sirens' movie but would not give details. He also loved the Wonder Woman movie; he rented out an entire theater for his band and crew to watch the film. He said he "would be so lucky" if the Joker and Wonder Woman were to interact in a future film.
He could never be in a WW movie though, it'd have to be like a gotham centric film in which WW is a central character in - his Joker would never fit seamlessly in her world and would make the movie strange.
It's kind of amazing when celebrities lack such self-awareness. How does he not know he's the worst?
And WW would slam him into the ground and that's the end of his involvement.
Best case scenario.
Years later Batman finds a photo of the scene and mails it to Wondy. "Is that you? We need to talk".
Please God no.
ONTDers in the know, when do you think they'll announce the cast?
He should be delegated to "villain of the week" status in the Flash.
no ty.
i really do see the joker as a crazy gangster working in the cinematic universe, but Leto's laugh was just WRONG and everything else was WRONG and im bitter. and ofc we are stuck w him for what 2 more movies? ugh