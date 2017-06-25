Jared Leto Teases Involvement in Harley Quinn Spinoff; Praises 'Wonder Woman'

if this prick ever taints a wonder woman film i'm out for life. Reply

Thread

Link

if he were to ever get into a Wonder Woman movie (presumably as the Joker) his ass would get ROASTED ALIVE. It would draw even more attention to his OTT-self. LOL.



He could never be in a WW movie though, it'd have to be like a gotham centric film in which WW is a central character in - his Joker would never fit seamlessly in her world and would make the movie strange. Reply

Thread

Link

IA. What we need is Cheetah, not Batman's boyfiend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He would "be so lucky" and we would "be so unlucky" if they don't recast the Joker.



It's kind of amazing when celebrities lack such self-awareness. How does he not know he's the worst? Reply

Thread

Link

He said he "would be so lucky" if the Joker and Wonder Woman were to interact in a future film.



And WW would slam him into the ground and that's the end of his involvement. Reply

Thread

Link

Best case scenario. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Joker sends anal beads to Wondy. Wondy makes a special lasso out of them and chokes the shit out of him.

Years later Batman finds a photo of the scene and mails it to Wondy. "Is that you? We need to talk". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she defending iggy from Halsey here? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i think this was when stalker sarah was hanging out with demi's teenage sister and posted a pic on insta and demi went awf with this



Edited at 2017-06-25 09:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh this is good for the back pocket Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His Joker performance was so bad that when I saw he was in the Bladerunner reboot/sequel, it cast doubt upon the entire movie for me. Reply

Thread

Link

ew Reply

Thread

Link

ew no Reply

Thread

Link

Please God no. Reply

Thread

Link

They will put him on Sirens. No way in hell that movie won't have a male lead. Reply

Thread

Link

Amazing how him and matthew mcconaughey lost a ton of weight for dallas buyers club and it totally changed their faces. Jared def looks like he's had some work done though too Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

nty Jordan. Reply

Thread

Link

Hot Topic Harley and Joker need to go. I really hope they change up Harley's look in the solo movie. And that it's less racist and sexist than Suicide Squad. Reply

Thread

Link

We need Harley and Ivy not him. Wonder Woman would just snap his chicken neck.



Edited at 2017-06-25 06:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I really want sirens and batgirl to be good :(



ONTDers in the know, when do you think they'll announce the cast? Reply

Thread

Link

Ew, no. No one wants him in any films anymore let alone have him take up his horrible interpretation of the Joker.



He should be delegated to "villain of the week" status in the Flash. Reply

Thread

Link

god, he's so ugly. aging has really made his weird features stand out (his eyes are so close together eek). Reply

Thread

Link





no ty.

no ty. Reply

Thread

Link

i used to think that Jared Leto could have been an amazing joker, and i like to believe that if there was a different director and he was a little less over the top it could have EASILY been the best thing about suicide squad (the bar was low anyway).



i really do see the joker as a crazy gangster working in the cinematic universe, but Leto's laugh was just WRONG and everything else was WRONG and im bitter. and ofc we are stuck w him for what 2 more movies? ugh Reply

Thread

Link