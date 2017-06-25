Weekend Box Office: Transformers has a lackluster opening weekend

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$45,300,000
|-
|4,069
|-
|$11,133
|$69,095,489
|$217
|1
|2
|1
|Cars 3
|BV
|$25,175,000
|-53.1%
|4,256
|-
|$5,915
|$99,882,893
|-
|2
|3
|2
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$25,175,000
|-39.0%
|3,933
|-85
|$6,401
|$318,380,158
|$149
|4
|4
|5
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$7,435,000
|-33.6%
|2,471
|+201
|$3,009
|$24,260,932
|-
|2
|5
|3
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$5,850,000
|-77.9%
|2,471
|-
|$2,367
|$38,642,319
|-
|2
|6
|4
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$5,836,900
|-59.8%
|2,980
|-1,054
|$1,959
|$68,520,570
|$125
|3
|7
|6
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$5,239,000
|-41.6%
|2,453
|-306
|$2,136
|$160,004,326
|$230
|5
|8
|7
|Rough Night
|Sony
|$4,700,000
|-41.3%
|3,162
|-
|$1,486
|$16,634,947
|$20
|2
|9
|8
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$4,280,000
|-40.4%
|2,328
|-640
|$1,838
|$65,743,176
|-
|4
|10
|9
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$3,000,000
|-40.8%
|1,468
|-345
|$2,044
|$380,213,327
|$200
|8
|11
|15
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$1,817,550
|+158.9%
|491
|+414
|$3,702
|$3,011,330
|-
|3
|12
|12
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$1,458,000
|-9.5%
|480
|-827
|$3,038
|$56,607,889
|$69
|5
|13
|11
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$1,216,000
|-52.2%
|971
|-861
|$1,252
|$10,740,174
|-
|3
|14
|13
|The Book of Henry
|Focus
|$936,995
|-34.2%
|646
|+67
|$1,450
|$3,094,350
|-
|2
|15
|10
|It Comes At Night
|A24
|$817,358
|-68.6%
|819
|-1,631
|$998
|$13,060,526
|-
|3
|16
|14
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$612,057
|-14.3%
|408
|-39
|$1,500
|$4,192,404
|-
|7
|17
|N
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$435,000
|-
|5
|-
|$87,000
|$435,000
|-
|1
|18
|16
|Alien: Covenant
|Fox
|$335,000
|-41.0%
|294
|-106
|$1,139
|$73,328,461
|$97
|6
|19
|20
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$330,000
|+2.0%
|241
|-19
|$1,369
|$173,079,372
|-
|13
|20
|N
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$240,545
|-
|4
|-
|$60,136
|$240,545
|-
|1
|21
|17
|My Cousin Rachel
|FoxS
|$200,000
|-62.3%
|163
|-368
|$1,227
|$2,430,675
|-
|3
|22
|21
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$153,000
|-44.5%
|191
|-51
|$801
|$503,689,429
|$160
|15
|23
|37
|The Exception
|A24
|$138,134
|+216.1%
|48
|+34
|$2,878
|$250,468
|-
|4
|24
|22
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$118,085
|-43.5%
|159
|-30
|$743
|$225,170,965
|$250
|11
|25
|24
|Snatched
|Fox
|$110,000
|-13.1%
|173
|-38
|$636
|$45,586,933
|$42
|7
|26
|19
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|Fox
|$95,000
|-71.3%
|160
|-95
|$594
|$20,313,914
|$22
|6
|27
|33
|Maudie
|SPC
|$93,610
|+35.5%
|28
|+4
|$3,343
|$2,792,617
|-
|5
|28
|N
|The Bad Batch
|Neon
|$91,074
|-
|30
|-
|$3,036
|$91,074
|-
|1
|29
|30
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$70,670
|-17.2%
|55
|-5
|$1,285
|$1,108,026
|-
|4
|30
|32
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$50,000
|-29.6%
|76
|-24
|$658
|$24,518,706
|-
|12
|31
|35
|The Wedding Plan
|RAtt.
|$31,400
|-38.3%
|34
|-20
|$924
|$1,351,996
|-
|7
|32
|48
|Born in China
|BV
|$27,000
|+55.5%
|65
|+38
|$415
|$13,826,257
|-
|10
|33
|72
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$19,821
|+416.3%
|7
|-
|$2,832
|$323,678
|-
|11
|34
|38
|3 Idiotas
|PNT
|$16,400
|-61.6%
|42
|-4
|$390
|$1,235,431
|-
|4
|35
|67
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$12,500
|+95.5%
|5
|-
|$2,500
|$108,520
|-
|7
|36
|56
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$10,500
|-11.7%
|10
|-2
|$1,050
|$2,745,234
|-
|20
|37
|47
|Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All
|Abr.
|$8,334
|-62.6%
|2
|+1
|$4,167
|$37,386
|-
|2
|38
|49
|Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
|Abr.
|$6,373
|-60.4%
|5
|-3
|$1,275
|$122,685
|-
|5
|39
|71
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$4,000
|-11.3%
|1
|-
|$4,000
|$10,552
|-
|2
|40
|N
|Food Evolution
|Abr.
|$3,311
|-
|1
|-
|$3,311
|$3,311
|-
|1
|41
|92
|Maurice (2017 reissue)
|Cohen
|$3,226
|+184.5%
|3
|+2
|$1,075
|$41,311
|-
|6
|TOTAL (41 MOVIES):
|$141,451,843
|-25.7%
|35,208
|-3,453
|$4,018
but i guess the first one was like one of those ~unexpected hits~ and audiences really didn't know what they would get out if it since it was a different kind of marvel movie AT THAT TIME. while the sequel we knew what we were getting into??
I've been in a retro mood this weekend, so I watched Dick and I Wanna Hold Your Hand at home too.
and also, good. may marky mark's movies flop from now until he dies.
I hated it.
I honestly hate that Amirpour was so thoughtless with the racial politics of her movie because the movie just affirms that she is crazy talented. The creativity of the shots, the production design... out of this world.
And considering how she is in real life, I'm hardly stunned that the racial politics in this movie are a mess.
Did you find it compelling? I so wanted to love A Girl Walks Alone at Night, but I honestly found it soporific (and I often really like slow/"nothing happens" movies).
It's so frustrating because if she hadn't been so careless with casting and had put some thought into how black/latino people would feel seeing her movie I would have been 100% behind it. But holy shit, like I honestly think that the woman who brought up the issues and asked the questions was being kind.
I'm not even being facetious lol. I can't remember seeing something like this before.
The most recent movie I've seen was The Mother of Tears. I forget how batshit most of Dario Argento's films are.
Edited at 2017-06-25 04:48 pm (UTC)
I saw The Big Sick on Friday and really liked it; [lol I guess we know how it ends but I'm hiding this just in case]I especially loved the way it very much didn't suggest that she 'owed' him her affection as his ~reward for sticking by her side during the coma. As she points out, that was his experience, but she missed all of it and can't be expected to just catch up to him emotionally in an instant. But then at the very end when she shows up in New York and she "woo-hoo"s him and he sees her and his face just goes :DDDDDDDDD...omg. Kumail ♥♥♥♥
Seeing The Beguiled later today. I love that I saw the trailer 9,000 times and never figured out that it was a girls' school. I thought Nicole Kidman just had way too many kids.
lmaoooo I would watch that movie tbh.
I def. want to see it....for free, at my house.
Mines too. I'm like do ya'll want me to fall asleep? But the movie was good so I was wide awake.
thats it. its ruined for life
last night i watched the original mad max for the first time and i didn't hate it? i miss when movies were short tbh.
My best friend came down for a last minute visit, so we got to hang out for most of the day yesterday. We ate at a Chinese place that two of my coworkers have been gushing about forever and a day. It was decent, but not amazing. The fried rice they had there was basic as all hell and I'm the type of person who thinks that if a Chinese place has basic fried rice, well, they automatically lose a few points.
We went to a gaming store and a comic book store, both of which had nothing of merit. We went to the mall, where we saw the movie and I finally got to have Coldstone for the first time in forever... but they were out of Oreo Creme filling, which is what I wanted the most! And then they didn't carry white chocolate chips anymore as a mix in option!!!! And I went to Best Buy to see if they had any copies of the Majora's Mask Link Amiibo that is exclusive to them... of course, they don't.
Adding to the negatives, the store leader at my local gamestop got a promotion (which is wonderful!), but he's going to not be the store leader anymore and yesterday was his last day. I'ma miss him!!!
Still, despite the lack of getting stuff, and the bummer news about the store leader, the day was still quite good.
But I love her anyway!