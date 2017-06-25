Weekend Box Office: Transformers has a lackluster opening weekend

Like..why do I feel like GOTG came and went and just wasn't as big as the 1st movie? Reply

it's made more money than the first one but i don't think its ~cultural~ impact has been quite as large cuz people knew what to expect this time around instead of being surprised by baby groot lol. i actually thought 2 was a tiny bit better than 1 but i forgot about it like as soon as i left the theater Reply

Bc the first one was really something different in terms of marvel superhero films. It had an impact. Reply

cause it released in may, and may-june is overbloated with blockblusters whereas the first one released in august, which is usually the end of the summer box office season and a deadzone for blockblusters, and most movies are usually dumped there and dead on arrival. GOTG was an anamoly and surpassed expectations and was a surprise. GOTG2 was not an anaomly, it didn't surprass expectations, and was not a surprise. audiences reacted well to it, but our attention spans are short these days for the status quo, and while GOTG2 was a success, it was unremarkable in that sense... especially with the wonder woman stealing the crown as this summer's box office hit. Reply

Idk but I'm still obsessing ove baby groot and want gifs galore of all his movie antics. So adorable. Reply

yeah i feel the same...it just came out a month ago but it feels like it already faded into the back burner whereas the first one had quite a bit of momentum going for it



but i guess the first one was like one of those ~unexpected hits~ and audiences really didn't know what they would get out if it since it was a different kind of marvel movie AT THAT TIME. while the sequel we knew what we were getting into?? Reply

I'm seeing The Beguiled this afternoon.



I've been in a retro mood this weekend, so I watched Dick and I Wanna Hold Your Hand at home too. Reply

Two of my favorite movies. Both very underrated. Reply

I saw 47 meters down and it was trash. Mad I paid money for it tbh Reply

Same. Did u see the shallows in the theatre too? Reply

Nope. I'm not dumb enough to see a Blake Lively film at the theater. Reply

The Shallows was awesome! 2nd Best Stupid Shark Movie of all time. Reply

it was dumb but mildly entertaining, i didn't pay to see it. its been online for ages Reply

Lol i downloaded that movie and a bunch of shark movies a while ago and it might have been the worst one i saw. It was stupid and made no sense. It was also annoying that they (obviously) had to wear that mask all the time so they have to sound like that the whole movie. The ending was shit too, and predictable. The only thing i liked about it was that the sharks didnt seem like ott blood thirsty stalkers Reply

i never saw one tiny iota of promo for this. not a single little bit.



and also, good. may marky mark's movies flop from now until he dies. Reply

omg lucky. I think they showed the Transformers trailer before every single film I've seen since last year. I'm so fucking tired of that trailer. Reply

the only thing i've seen all year is guardians of the galaxy lol Reply

Seriously!

I hated it. Reply

those annoying sonic commercials featuring one of the Guys as a car have been playing non stop in my neck of the woods. Reply

omg you're so lucky. meanwhile, over here, we've got fucking men's razor commercials with fucking tie-ins to transformers Reply

I saw The Bad Batch... Did anyone else see it? I have a lot of thoughts. TBH I'm suprised the Jason Momoa casting didn't get more criticism before that woman saw the advance screening and pointed it out and it got traction on twitter. So sick of non-Latinos playing Latinos, especially because his background is important to his character and he's using a thick accent.



I honestly hate that Amirpour was so thoughtless with the racial politics of her movie because the movie just affirms that she is crazy talented. The creativity of the shots, the production design... out of this world. Reply

I won't even try to find a leak for it bc that woman is fucking dead to me.



And considering how she is in real life, I'm hardly stunned that the racial politics in this movie are a mess. Reply

I didn't because the reviews put me off, but I might catch up later. I've heard a few people mention the Momoa thing, but it's def getting less attention than the other stuff. I feel like people are doing the old 'he's not white, so close enough!' thing again. :P



Did you find it compelling? I so wanted to love A Girl Walks Alone at Night, but I honestly found it soporific (and I often really like slow/"nothing happens" movies). Reply

AGWHAaN is a more well composed film tbh so if you found that slow you'll probably find The Bad Batch slow as well. It's like... a really meditative dystopia that's very dreamy despite a lot of violence. Like the first 40 minutes there is almost no dialogue. It's incredible but it works for me.



It's so frustrating because if she hadn't been so careless with casting and had put some thought into how black/latino people would feel seeing her movie I would have been 100% behind it. But holy shit, like I honestly think that the woman who brought up the issues and asked the questions was being kind. Reply

I'm kind of impressed that 47 Meters Down has done so well since I saw it a year ago when it was called In the Deep and dumped on straight-to-video.



I'm not even being facetious lol. I can't remember seeing something like this before.

You can thank The Shallows for the distributors repackaging an already released film. It's pretty shameful. Should be a lawsuit for deceptive practices with the name change tbh Reply

Jfc I've lost count over how many Transformer movies there've been.



The most recent movie I've seen was The Mother of Tears. I forget how batshit most of Dario Argento's films are.



I saw The Big Sick on Friday and really liked it; [ lol I guess we know how it ends but I'm hiding this just in case ] I especially loved the way it very much didn't suggest that she 'owed' him her affection as his ~reward for sticking by her side during the coma. As she points out, that was his experience, but she missed all of it and can't be expected to just catch up to him emotionally in an instant. But then at the very end when she shows up in New York and she "woo-hoo"s him and he sees her and his face just goes :DDDDDDDDD...omg. Kumail ♥♥♥♥



Seeing The Beguiled later today. I love that I saw the trailer 9,000 times and never figured out that it was a girls' school. I thought Nicole Kidman just had way too many kids. lol thank gawd. Someone must stop Michael Bay.I saw The Big Sick on Friday and really liked it;Seeing The Beguiled later today. I love that I saw the trailer 9,000 times and never figured out that it was a girls' school. I thought Nicole Kidman just had way too many kids. Reply

I thought Nicole Kidman just had way too many kids.



lmaoooo I would watch that movie tbh. Reply

lmao i honestly thought all those girls were hers too!!!! Reply

Right?! I mean, they all look alike! Reply

Lmao that's a completely fair thought considering Sofia out-blonded her usual white blonde aesthetic. Reply

i saw the book of henry and tbh it was just as insanely bad as all the reviews said it would be. i could not it good conscience tell anyone to spend money on it but i got more laughs out of that than i got out of, say, baywatch... Reply

With a bad drama, you at least get some unintentional comic relief. With a bad comedy you get....nothing Reply

This is true. Jokes that dont land leave more of a second-hand embarassment feel than anything. Reply

yesss and the book of henry has perfect unintentional comedy. there's a scene where children are menacingly tap-dancing that is played completely seriously that took me so off guard i laughed WAY too loud Reply

I definitely gotta Redbox it or something. Everything I'm hearing is amazingly baffling. My mom texted me asking if she should see it, clearly thinking it was just a heartwarming mother/son drama, and I was like UH GURL... Reply

From the reviews I read / listened to, I really see what was TRYING to be done but the execution and editing just sounds like shit.



I def. want to see it....for free, at my house. Reply

i'm dying for we hate movies to do an ep on it Reply

I finally saw Wonder Woman. The theater had reclining chairs Reply

Mines too. I'm like do ya'll want me to fall asleep? But the movie was good so I was wide awake. Reply

girl i sat down and was like I am never going to a normal theater again.



thats it. its ruined for life Reply

My theater has the recliners too and I LOVE it. Reply

Ugh I still haven't seen it //sad Reply

I watched Nobody Speaks: trials of the free press, on Netflix. I had no idea Peter Thiel had financed the Hulk Hogan case against Gawker. It was an interesting documentary. I could have gone more into the situations they discuss, its really short, but its entertaining. And fuck those billionaires. Reply

i have been meaning to watch that Reply

Saw Cars 3 with a family member. It was decent which is at this point all you can hope for with this franchise. I liked Cristela Alonzo's character arc quite a bit. Reply

i should watch one of the many movies i've been meaning to watch but instead i just put john mulaney's comeback kid on again...



last night i watched the original mad max for the first time and i didn't hate it? i miss when movies were short tbh. Reply

The first Mad Max is so weird to me. It feels like The Road Warrior one is the 'real' movie and the first one is just an oddly long prologue. (but lol yes, < 90-minute movies are my jam.) Reply

yeah that's what i've heard! i'm planning to watch Road Warrior today. my boyfriend was confused when i said i watched the first one first. Reply

FOR REAL. I don't mind a long movie when the plot justifies it being long but it feels like every action explode-'em-up blockbuster these days is 2.5 hours just for the sake of it. Reply

I finally saw Wonder Woman (except for like the first 10 of the last 15 minutes because I had to use the restroom and the theater that I saw it at had a horrible, horrible layout for the bathrooms where the men's room was on the other side of the theater!!!) and it was QUITE good. I didn't really like the supporting trio once Diana left the Island with Steve, because those particular characters didn't feel all that fleshed out or important, but if that was basically my main qualm with the entire movie (minus the lack of any hint of Donna, who I have always loved more than Diana personally), well, that's a pretty minor issue to have.



My best friend came down for a last minute visit, so we got to hang out for most of the day yesterday. We ate at a Chinese place that two of my coworkers have been gushing about forever and a day. It was decent, but not amazing. The fried rice they had there was basic as all hell and I'm the type of person who thinks that if a Chinese place has basic fried rice, well, they automatically lose a few points.



We went to a gaming store and a comic book store, both of which had nothing of merit. We went to the mall, where we saw the movie and I finally got to have Coldstone for the first time in forever... but they were out of Oreo Creme filling, which is what I wanted the most! And then they didn't carry white chocolate chips anymore as a mix in option!!!! And I went to Best Buy to see if they had any copies of the Majora's Mask Link Amiibo that is exclusive to them... of course, they don't.



Adding to the negatives, the store leader at my local gamestop got a promotion (which is wonderful!), but he's going to not be the store leader anymore and yesterday was his last day. I'ma miss him!!!



Still, despite the lack of getting stuff, and the bummer news about the store leader, the day was still quite good. Reply

Ah, Donna, a character the actual Wonder Woman comic has almost never known what to do with (which is in a sense fitting, since she was created solely for Teen Titans, rather than by an actual WW writer). Reply

This is true.



But I love her anyway! Reply

I'm taking my 3 year old niece to see Captain Underpants this afternoon. She has been with me all weekend and I've never been so happily exhausted in my entire life, LoL. The highlight of the day so far has been eating pancakes on rafts in the pool. Reply

The superior animated film in theaters currently tbh. They already dropped it from our theaters :( Reply

