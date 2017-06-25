Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Transformers has a lackluster opening weekend






TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $45,300,000 - 4,069 - $11,133 $69,095,489 $217 1
2 1 Cars 3 BV $25,175,000 -53.1% 4,256 - $5,915 $99,882,893 - 2
3 2 Wonder Woman WB $25,175,000 -39.0% 3,933 -85 $6,401 $318,380,158 $149 4
4 5 47 Meters Down ENTMP $7,435,000 -33.6% 2,471 +201 $3,009 $24,260,932 - 2
5 3 All Eyez on Me LG/S $5,850,000 -77.9% 2,471 - $2,367 $38,642,319 - 2
6 4 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $5,836,900 -59.8% 2,980 -1,054 $1,959 $68,520,570 $125 3
7 6 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $5,239,000 -41.6% 2,453 -306 $2,136 $160,004,326 $230 5
8 7 Rough Night Sony $4,700,000 -41.3% 3,162 - $1,486 $16,634,947 $20 2
9 8 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $4,280,000 -40.4% 2,328 -640 $1,838 $65,743,176 - 4
10 9 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $3,000,000 -40.8% 1,468 -345 $2,044 $380,213,327 $200 8
11 15 Beatriz At Dinner RAtt. $1,817,550 +158.9% 491 +414 $3,702 $3,011,330 - 3
12 12 Baywatch Par. $1,458,000 -9.5% 480 -827 $3,038 $56,607,889 $69 5
13 11 Megan Leavey BST $1,216,000 -52.2% 971 -861 $1,252 $10,740,174 - 3
14 13 The Book of Henry Focus $936,995 -34.2% 646 +67 $1,450 $3,094,350 - 2
15 10 It Comes At Night A24 $817,358 -68.6% 819 -1,631 $998 $13,060,526 - 3
16 14 Paris Can Wait SPC $612,057 -14.3% 408 -39 $1,500 $4,192,404 - 7
17 N The Big Sick LGF $435,000 - 5 - $87,000 $435,000 - 1
18 16 Alien: Covenant Fox $335,000 -41.0% 294 -106 $1,139 $73,328,461 $97 6
19 20 The Boss Baby Fox $330,000 +2.0% 241 -19 $1,369 $173,079,372 - 13
20 N The Beguiled (2017) Focus $240,545 - 4 - $60,136 $240,545 - 1
21 17 My Cousin Rachel FoxS $200,000 -62.3% 163 -368 $1,227 $2,430,675 - 3
22 21 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $153,000 -44.5% 191 -51 $801 $503,689,429 $160 15
23 37 The Exception A24 $138,134 +216.1% 48 +34 $2,878 $250,468 - 4
24 22 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $118,085 -43.5% 159 -30 $743 $225,170,965 $250 11
25 24 Snatched Fox $110,000 -13.1% 173 -38 $636 $45,586,933 $42 7
26 19 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fox $95,000 -71.3% 160 -95 $594 $20,313,914 $22 6
27 33 Maudie SPC $93,610 +35.5% 28 +4 $3,343 $2,792,617 - 5
28 N The Bad Batch Neon $91,074 - 30 - $3,036 $91,074 - 1
29 30 Churchill Cohen $70,670 -17.2% 55 -5 $1,285 $1,108,026 - 4
30 32 Gifted FoxS $50,000 -29.6% 76 -24 $658 $24,518,706 - 12
31 35 The Wedding Plan RAtt. $31,400 -38.3% 34 -20 $924 $1,351,996 - 7
32 48 Born in China BV $27,000 +55.5% 65 +38 $415 $13,826,257 - 10
33 72 Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Abr. $19,821 +416.3% 7 - $2,832 $323,678 - 11
34 38 3 Idiotas PNT $16,400 -61.6% 42 -4 $390 $1,235,431 - 4
35 67 Manifesto (2017) FR $12,500 +95.5% 5 - $2,500 $108,520 - 7
36 56 Kedi Osci. $10,500 -11.7% 10 -2 $1,050 $2,745,234 - 20
37 47 Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All Abr. $8,334 -62.6% 2 +1 $4,167 $37,386 - 2
38 49 Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan Abr. $6,373 -60.4% 5 -3 $1,275 $122,685 - 5
39 71 Lost in Paris Osci. $4,000 -11.3% 1 - $4,000 $10,552 - 2
40 N Food Evolution Abr. $3,311 - 1 - $3,311 $3,311 - 1
41 92 Maurice (2017 reissue) Cohen $3,226 +184.5% 3 +2 $1,075 $41,311 - 6
TOTAL (41 MOVIES): $141,451,843 -25.7% 35,208 -3,453 $4,018
What did you see this weekend, ONTD? (Also OMG at Wonder Woman and Cars 3 being in a dead heat in estimates).
