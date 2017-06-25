This got approved fast, lol.



Anyway, I enjoyed this one as Three has grown on me a lot. Him ranting in French was A+.



But I also thought they could have taken more risks with it, idk.



Also, wth was that at the end with Four? Reply

Alex Mallari (Four) is still billed as a series regular, right? His contract probably has a stipulation requiring him to appear in so many episodes, so they added that little bit of him introducing our next assassin. Reply

I LOVED the time loop episode. Some moments got me aughing so hard. The Star Wars homage was nice, but the age makeup on 5 not so much. Reply

OP how would you rate this show? I know the first two seasons are on netflix and I've had it in my queue forever..... and a year. Reply

Hmm, I guess I'd rate it 3-3.5/5? I really liked how they developed most of the characters and their relationships in season one and how they explored that dynamic in season 2.



The story-telling is kind of up and down but I find it enjoyable for the most part but things got maybe overly messy in S2.



I'd give it a chance, honestly. The creators were previously involved in the Stargate series, if that means anything to you. Reply

Misaki needs to die. And I need Solara to be a permanent part of the crew. Reply

I'd love to keep Solara. I'm still sad we lost Nyx, tbh. Reply

Four's storyline is getting weaker, IMO. You have an entire empire to run and a war to fight, how the fuck are you going to waste that many resources hunting down one goddamn ship? Reply

It's really disappointing how long they've set up Four getting the throne back and this is the "payoff" - him hunting down his former crewmates. Reply

RIGHT?!? They should have had him as an ally/protectorate of the Raza & Co, who use the Blink Drive to take down the flagship(s) of the enemy's fleet, turning the tide of the war.



But the Four doesn't stop. He wants to become a conquerer. And they go along with it at first, because strong Independent colonies can only be good for the Raza, except then they discover Four is making deals with corporations behind their back. Not just any corps, either, but CoreLactic Industries, One's old company.



THAT'S when the hammer drops and shit sours between them.



And also Five kills Misaki using sword skills from Ryo's memory + months of training with the android. Everyone sees and it's epic.







I may or may not have thought way, way too much about this.



Edited at 2017-06-25 08:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Holy shit. That's everything I never knew I wanted. All of that, yeessss.



As it is, it just doesn't feel very well plotted out and I don't like Four as the "bad" guy. Reply

Joseph Malozzi was doing that SyFy After Dark or whatever and said he's spent years on the concept of Dark Matter and had a 5-year plan and I'm just like.... THIS IS YOUR MIDDLE?!? If Four is your villain, it should be as endgame.

Ferrous Corps works fine as a Big Bad for now.



Also, are they ever going to acknowledge the death of Devon properly? They wasted that entire character. >:( Reply

Yeah, I saw an interview where he mentioned the 5 year plan and how he knows everyone's destinies (and they're not all happy). Part of me is hoping that means there's something up their sleeves and turns things around for Four - but I'm not holding my breath after that "flash forward" and Old!Five mentioning the fall of his empire.



I wasn't really fond of Devon but damn if they didn't sweep his death under the rug. I mean, as far as we know, the crew isn't even aware he's dead (iirc). Reply

