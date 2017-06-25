June 25th, 2017, 12:31 pm meganlynn09 Dark Matter 3x05 Promo "Give It Up, Princess" SOURCE 1SOURCE 2What'd you all think of the episode? Do you love time loop episodes as much as I do? LOL Tagged: television - syfy, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
Anyway, I enjoyed this one as Three has grown on me a lot. Him ranting in French was A+.
But I also thought they could have taken more risks with it, idk.
Also, wth was that at the end with Four?
Alex Mallari (Four) is still billed as a series regular, right? His contract probably has a stipulation requiring him to appear in so many episodes, so they added that little bit of him introducing our next assassin.
The story-telling is kind of up and down but I find it enjoyable for the most part but things got maybe overly messy in S2.
I'd give it a chance, honestly. The creators were previously involved in the Stargate series, if that means anything to you.
But the Four doesn't stop. He wants to become a conquerer. And they go along with it at first, because strong Independent colonies can only be good for the Raza, except then they discover Four is making deals with corporations behind their back. Not just any corps, either, but CoreLactic Industries, One's old company.
THAT'S when the hammer drops and shit sours between them.
And also Five kills Misaki using sword skills from Ryo's memory + months of training with the android. Everyone sees and it's epic.
I may or may not have thought way, way too much about this.
Edited at 2017-06-25 08:02 pm (UTC)
As it is, it just doesn't feel very well plotted out and I don't like Four as the "bad" guy.
Ferrous Corps works fine as a Big Bad for now.
Also, are they ever going to acknowledge the death of Devon properly? They wasted that entire character. >:(
I wasn't really fond of Devon but damn if they didn't sweep his death under the rug. I mean, as far as we know, the crew isn't even aware he's dead (iirc).