Hollywood refused to make a movie with Salma Hayek because she's a Latina

Studios like Focus Pictures and Searchlight just said, “This is not for us.”



i love it when people name names tbh!!

Me too!

Expose them!

There aren't enough Latino directors working with Latinos right now but I always tell people to follow the excellent Aurora Guerrero on twitter. She made the film Mosquita y Mari which was about two chicana girls and actually used chicana actresses... she's been trying to get a new film off the ground about a gay latino undocumented immigrant who falls in love with his brother in law and she said no one wants to fund it. I hope people who are intrested in this stuff follow her on twitter because we all know bigger platform = more opportunities and right now she has less than a thousand followers:



https://twitter.com/aurog24 Yeah, I'm not surprised at all. Hollywood hates Latinos, when there actually ARE latino characters they usually get them all wrong anyway by casting Spanish/Italian people.There aren't enough Latino directors working with Latinos right now but I always tell people to follow the excellent Aurora Guerrero on twitter. She made the film Mosquita y Mari which was about two chicana girls and actually used chicana actresses... she's been trying to get a new film off the ground about a gay latino undocumented immigrant who falls in love with his brother in law and she said no one wants to fund it. I hope people who are intrested in this stuff follow her on twitter because we all know bigger platform = more opportunities and right now she has less than a thousand followers:

Mosquita y Mari was such a sad and beautiful film. I hope she gets her next project funded

Seconding the rec, such a great film

Oh. This makes me so damn mad. I loved that movie and I hope her other project finds a way to get funded. I would throw in my own coins.

Well that sounds interesting!

yes thank you for saying that Latino directors are not using Latino/a actors. i'm looking at Del Toro and Iñarritu especially.



also, just noticed Aurora Guerrero lists Queen Sugar in her twitter bio. I love that show first of all and a huge bonus is that they hire female directors.



Edited at 2017-06-25 05:11 pm (UTC)

Yeah, I love the tres amigos but they have done fuck all for Latino actors in Hollywood. It's depressing.



I love Ava's commitment to hiring women directors, but ESPECIALLY woc. No one talks about that, but they're the most underrepresented and her show is hiring mostly black women, but other woc as well. It's nice to see someone who actually puts their money where their mouth is when it comes to poc solidarity. Ava's just such a good person. <3

I can tell you that the whole fight against racism dialogue is very, very recent in Latin America. This development was only pushed by the fact that the internet has a wide reach and people are now more vocal. Despite that, it's still very much a younger generation thing. The older gen is just caught up on immigration issues but otherwise don't bother thinking of any implications cuz all they want to do is work. So it doesn't surprise me that the older gen who managed to get in pass the door, just worry about keeping their job.

ooooh she is part of queen sugar? instant follow, thanks.

mte it's fucking insane

Falls in love with his brother in law?...



What kind of tragic one sided gay narrative?



I'm coo-

I hope she'll get her next movie funded! Mosquita y Mari was really beautiful

Will definitely check out Mosquitqa y Mari!

Damn, this is the second time something like this happened to Salma. She was supposed to be in Gravity as the lead but it was unrealistic for a Mexican to be in space, apparently.

This still fills me with rage. Ignorant fools.

"but it was unrealistic for a Mexican to be in space, apparently"



wow, fuck everything.

It's not that it's unrealistic for a certain race to be in space, its that they run their fucking dumbass numbers and demographic index and opening weekend predictions and decide who will make them the most money. so its super fucked up, but for a different reason - i.e. business, not storyline. they probably say "we know most of America is racist, so let's appease them and not take any risks" or "we'll make between x and x% more if we cast this white actress instead of this minority, and I want a bonus"

I dont believe she was ever realistically in the mix to be the lead of that. Not with names like Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry.

wow I never heard about this. smh

I never knew this. That's messed up, but not surprised. I probably would've actually watched it if Salma was the lead. Sandra is ok, but her voice can be a little annoying sometimes and I don't like George Clooney at all so I skipped it.

I didn't know that. That's fucked up. Wonder what George ~Hollywood is so liberal and accepting~ Clooney has to say about that.

That will always anger me.

wooooooooow that's awful. i had no idea.

There is a son of mexican migrant workers who joined NASA and flew. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos%C3%A9 _M._Hern%C3%A1ndez

They should have replaced Clooney with her. That movie was so disappointing.

Excuse me?? What the fuck..

wow i wish i knew this before i had purchased a ticket to see that movie. fucking hollywood.

they should tell that to frank rubio then, he is one of NASA's 12 astronaut candidates. he's salvadoran.

goddamn. This is super fucking depressing.

That still pisses me off so much. Would have loved to have seen her in that role.

trump's america indeed.

Sigh, this sounds about right. I'm really glad it got made.

I can't support her or this film after her conversation with Jessica Williams.

that, and perhaps her part in Sausage Party?

That movie was so crude and horrific - I don't know why ANYONE would've participated in that horrible movie, especially any women.

me too. i just don't give a fuck.

Shes trash

Yep, after all this she still came for JW. She has her nerve

ia, that was so shitty of her. she needs to admit she doesn't know everything and just listen.

i have really soured on her

It sucks for her as a Latina to get treated that way in Hollywood and she doesn't deserve that. But she needs to do some self reflection as well on how she treats other PoC who also experience Hollywood discrimination.

This

oop

What has she done to PoC in Hollywood? Genuinely curious, I don't follow Salma

Some people forget that she took part in Sausage Party where she played the only other female character, in the vulvic food form, a taco, of a "Mexican" lesbian.

Yep

true true

ia

Very true

As soon as I happened to catch the previews to this, I was all over this film. Can't wait to see it.

So shortsighted. Selma is so talented and Latinos are one of the fastest growing demographics.

It's possible that those studios like Focus and Searchlight were just misrepresented and taken out of context.



Is he sure that their words weren't manipulated?



Maybe he and Salma should take more time to investigate.

ia. who would she be if she wasn't a woman first? why is she making it about being a woman? she needs to grow and see that she is so much more.

Are you serious?

Love Mike White. He was great on enlightened and Chuck and Buck was so creepy.

I appreciate him giving us School of Rock

I really liked Good

Jfc, I watched Chuck & Buck WITH MY MOM bc she stans Jeff Bridges and he strongly praised Mike's performance in that one. I haven't recovered. Reply

Hope Salma learned something from this. No one deserves such shit. Poc not supporting or misunderstanding other poc is just upsetting for md



Edited at 2017-06-25 04:44 pm (UTC) Reply

good thing being a woman comes before ethnicity for her. it wasn't b/c she's latina, it's bc of how she sees herself. who wld she be if she wasn't a woman?



Edited at 2017-06-25 04:43 pm (UTC) Reply

