Hollywood refused to make a movie with Salma Hayek because she's a Latina


Mike White, screenwriter of Beatriz at Dinner, an indie film starring actress Salma Hayek, says the movie almost didn't get made. In an interview with TIFF, he explains that the reasons why his project had such a hard time getting greenlit are purely political.

He said that "it was because of the script, because it was overtly political and button-pushing, and because the lead was Latina. It’s interesting that this film has subsequently received so much attention because nobody foresaw that when they read the script.".

He added: "Studios like Focus Pictures and Searchlight just said, “This is not for us.” I think the market is just not ready for these films because it’s really a place for mainstream movies, just done on a smaller scale. The world of indie pictures has gotten much more conservative, in terms of what they think audiences will want to see and what they can sell, and they just did not see how this movie fit, even though we were asking for very little money. Honestly, I think it was having a Mexican-American female protagonist that made people pause. They’re not gonna say that, but I had another movie I was trying to direct (Brad’s Status) that was equally as challenging. It’s a white male lead, so it was a lot easier to get the money, let’s just say. It’s hard for me to get inside their heads. I knew going in that we had Salma Hayek attached — the most famous Mexican-American actress and an Oscar nominee. "
