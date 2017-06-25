Hollywood refused to make a movie with Salma Hayek because she's a Latina
Mike White, screenwriter of Beatriz at Dinner, an indie film starring actress Salma Hayek, says the movie almost didn't get made. In an interview with TIFF, he explains that the reasons why his project had such a hard time getting greenlit are purely political.
He said that "it was because of the script, because it was overtly political and button-pushing, and because the lead was Latina. It’s interesting that this film has subsequently received so much attention because nobody foresaw that when they read the script.".
He added: "Studios like Focus Pictures and Searchlight just said, “This is not for us.” I think the market is just not ready for these films because it’s really a place for mainstream movies, just done on a smaller scale. The world of indie pictures has gotten much more conservative, in terms of what they think audiences will want to see and what they can sell, and they just did not see how this movie fit, even though we were asking for very little money. Honestly, I think it was having a Mexican-American female protagonist that made people pause. They’re not gonna say that, but I had another movie I was trying to direct (Brad’s Status) that was equally as challenging. It’s a white male lead, so it was a lot easier to get the money, let’s just say. It’s hard for me to get inside their heads. I knew going in that we had Salma Hayek attached — the most famous Mexican-American actress and an Oscar nominee. "
i love it when people name names tbh!!
There aren't enough Latino directors working with Latinos right now but I always tell people to follow the excellent Aurora Guerrero on twitter. She made the film Mosquita y Mari which was about two chicana girls and actually used chicana actresses... she's been trying to get a new film off the ground about a gay latino undocumented immigrant who falls in love with his brother in law and she said no one wants to fund it. I hope people who are intrested in this stuff follow her on twitter because we all know bigger platform = more opportunities and right now she has less than a thousand followers:
https://twitter.com/aurog24
also, just noticed Aurora Guerrero lists Queen Sugar in her twitter bio. I love that show first of all and a huge bonus is that they hire female directors.
I love Ava's commitment to hiring women directors, but ESPECIALLY woc. No one talks about that, but they're the most underrepresented and her show is hiring mostly black women, but other woc as well. It's nice to see someone who actually puts their money where their mouth is when it comes to poc solidarity. Ava's just such a good person. <3
