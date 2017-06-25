Petra Kvitova is back! Two-time Wimbledon champion wins first tournament since stabbing

idk who she is because i don't care about sports, but i'm always here for fellow slavic girls <3 Reply

Thread

Link

She is amazing! I never thought her comeback would go this well. Hoping she'll have a good run at Wimbledon Reply

Thread

Link

So happy that she won. So want her winning Wimbledon. The WTA never ceases to amaze me. This year the draws are so open in the slams. Reply

Thread

Link

so proud of her T_T



Edited at 2017-06-25 03:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

omg who stabbed her????? Reply

Thread

Link

apparently she threw a lot of loud parties so one day her neighbour snuck in through the back door and stabbed her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol what? That's complete nonsense, they have no idea who attacked her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read that without seeing who the user was and was like "what is this bullshit?" but then scrolled back up and everything made sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

alternative facts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also 35 yr old federer dismantling zverev 6-1, 6-3 is just embarrassing



generation useless continues Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao when I turned on the Fed vs. Sascha match, Fed was like 4:0 up already... ruthless af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while sascha didnt play as well as expected, fed executed his game very well and knew how to capitalize on his poor movement. those drop shots were just cruel. i mean he might be 35, but still its fed on grass at halle too. sascha has a lot going for him, but definitely needs to improve as well, but he's young and seems keen on improving, which is a lot more than I can say for some other young ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exposing sascha for the lucky troll he really is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fed is arguably the greatest to play the sport but this kind of beat down should really not be happening. Roddick and his ilk got a lot of flack but they played Federer much closer in his actual prime. All of these young guys are just rolling over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh say w/e you want about roddick, but he definitely as much as his ability allowed him, gave it to fed. a lot of people reference that 09 final, but imo he was actually playing really well during wimbledon 04 as well. his bad luck he kept running into fed. but a lot of those guys of that era were not the "terrible" players many people them out to be.



idk if it was all sascha playing badly, fed executed his plan fairly well but ia he has a lot to learn. at least he seems keen on improving from what I'v seen and has the right attitude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nick Kyrgios did not roll over against Fed earlier this spring on hard courts (it was either Indian Wells or Miami - I don't remember) but both those events are HUGE and they played 3 tiebreaks and it was as close and as high quality as can be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was miami, and a really great match. funny enough nick and fed have only played tie break sets. when nick won in madrid in 2015, that was a 3 set match, each one going to tiebreak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iirc it was an attempted burglary. The guy posed as a utilities man for her apartment building then attacked her. Scary! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yassss i love her! Reply

Thread

Link

I love Petra! I feared the worst after her hand injury but I'm glad she overcame it. Now she needs to win another Wimbledon!



Also, her story makes me never want to open my door for unannounced strangers.



Edited at 2017-06-25 03:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

so happy and proud of her

petra is so sweet, i think at this point she is favorite to win wimbledon



who else is watching cilic/lopez rn? it is crazy



edit: feliciano won yeah!!



Edited at 2017-06-25 03:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this is amazing, supposedly i heard she doesnt have feeling in two of her fingers. She's fortunate she still has use of her hand.This could have been career ending. Reply

Thread

Link

So happy and proud of her. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

man that stabbing sounds incredibly scary. I'm glad though that she is relatively okay and it didn't end her career. Reply

Thread

Link

good for her but wimby is all venus's! Reply

Thread

Link

o man good for her.



I forgot she got stabbed. Reply

Thread

Link