Petra Kvitova is back! Two-time Wimbledon champion wins first tournament since stabbing
In December, Petra Kvitova was stabbed by an intruder at her home.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 25, 2017
She's just won her 20th WTA title.https://t.co/3BFatxiXGR pic.twitter.com/9A5UA8U6bN
- the Czech tennis star defeated Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Aegon Classic Birmingham final
- her second tournament since she was stabbed in December (first one was Roland Garros, where she reached second round)
Congrats @Petra_Kvitova!— WTA (@WTA) June 25, 2017
Lift that #AegonClassic trophy! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uCbSnSikwb
I'm so proud of my Czech bb! Hope she wins Wimbledon, tbh.
Edited at 2017-06-25 03:41 pm (UTC)
generation useless continues
idk if it was all sascha playing badly, fed executed his plan fairly well but ia he has a lot to learn. at least he seems keen on improving from what I'v seen and has the right attitude.
Also, her story makes me never want to open my door for unannounced strangers.
Edited at 2017-06-25 03:46 pm (UTC)
petra is so sweet, i think at this point she is favorite to win wimbledon
who else is watching cilic/lopez rn? it is crazy
edit: feliciano won yeah!!
Edited at 2017-06-25 03:49 pm (UTC)
I forgot she got stabbed.