Petra Kvitova is back! Two-time Wimbledon champion wins first tournament since stabbing


- the Czech tennis star defeated Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the Aegon Classic Birmingham final
- her second tournament since she was stabbed in December (first one was Roland Garros, where she reached second round)
source 1 & 2
I'm so proud of my Czech bb! Hope she wins Wimbledon, tbh.
