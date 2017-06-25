Banksy's identity gets revealed
British DJ Goldie might have spilled the tea about who Banksy is in a podcast where he referred to the artist as 'Robert'. After this Goldie immediately paused and changed the subject. This seems to confirm the popular speculation that the man behind the art is Goldie's close friend and Massive Attack band member, Robert Del Naja. Last year, an investigative journalist discovered that many of the artist's work appeared in locations and dates aligning with Massive Attack's tour schedule. Robert Del Naja has denied ties to Banksy in the past.
SOURCE
are you shook, ontd?
Blue Lines and Protection are classic!!
makes sense
If u don't care just scroll away bruh it's not that hard lol
I'm shook. I love Massive Attack.
Lmfaooo oop
Edited at 2017-06-25 03:02 pm (UTC)
Love Massive Attack though
But his discography is extremely strong, even the projects that are weaker than other in comparasion are fucking stellar. Replay value is incredible, and, like, you discover new little bites and pieces that get stuck in your head every single time you press play again.
Sometimes I get high, play his music, and just want to get into his head, like, he never ever performed live, likes video games so much that can delay his music for ages and is Ellie Goulding's close friend.
WTF? I thought it was Banksy as well and I am so Berenstein Bears. I had the books but they've all been sold during rummage sales.
*notices time sent*
In my defence, when I was writing this, I started rewriting what I was saying and I may or may be having side effects of my new inhaler. No idea why I'm saying this but I'm freaking out right now.
Edited at 2017-06-25 03:16 pm (UTC)
Or maybe not so much but fuck I hate when people say FASFA
"Banksy also records on his website how an old Palestinian man said his painting made the wall look beautiful. Banksy thanked him, only to be told: 'We don't want it to be beautiful, we hate this wall. Go home."
Most of his art is completely meaninglesss.