Banksy's identity gets revealed

British DJ Goldie might have spilled the tea about who Banksy is in a podcast where he referred to the artist as 'Robert'. After this Goldie immediately paused and changed the subject. This seems to confirm the popular speculation that the man behind the art is Goldie's close friend and Massive Attack band member, Robert Del Naja. Last year, an investigative journalist discovered that many of the artist's work appeared in locations and dates aligning with Massive Attack's tour schedule. Robert Del Naja has denied ties to Banksy in the past.

