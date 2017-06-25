Banksy's identity gets revealed

this whole situation has cracked me up with fucking Goldie exposing him lmfao

Blue Lines and Protection are classic!! Reply

i still believe the collective theories on banksy, but lead by him.



makes sense Reply

IA about the collective theory, but maybe it's that good old art story about a ton of people doing the work and the credit going to one person who had the idea Reply

MTE Reply

i choose to believe that as well Reply

I think it's a collective with Robin Gunningham tbh, Del Naja has spoken about it before not being him (not that he would admit it but) Reply

I think robin and Robert are both involved. Reply

The tour schedule theory is so good though Reply

Mhm Reply

who cares Reply

Like, a lot of people, he makes international news every time he does something. Let's not pretend this is irrelevant. And even if it was, it's not like Massive Attack aren't legends Reply

it was a genuine question. i didn't know people still cared about banksy lol Reply

Lmao this comment is like when a middle-aged white dude wearing a MAGA hat in his profile pic with a cover photo of stretched-out pixelated image of an eagle soaring over the Rockies comments "who cares" on Buzzfeed posts



If u don't care just scroll away bruh it's not that hard lol Reply

Wankers Reply

lol Reply

I'm shook. I love Massive Attack. Reply

After this Goldie immediately paused and changed the subject.



Lmfaooo oop Reply

I believe Goldie actually just said "Rob", not "Robert" - he stopped himself before completing the name. Banksy has been believed to be Robin Gunningham for years and that would fit.



Edited at 2017-06-25 03:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah that was my thought. Like idk where massive attack is coming from? Lol Reply

it's mentioned in the post. many of the banksy's work appeared in locations and dates aligning with Massive Attack's tour schedule.

Reply

Banksy is honestly one of those artists when the discussions about him are way more interesting than the discussion about the art. I was always interested in him because anonymous artists always fascinated me (people like Burial, Leikeli47, even The Weeknd at the beginning) watched their documentaries and probably had a conversation or two about him drunk at some parties, but, his work is like episodes of Dora The Explorer

Love Massive Attack though Reply

Burial is INCREDIBLE. At first I was underwhelmed by Subtemple but now I like it, not as much as tracks like Near Dark or Wounder tho. <3 Reply

Burial is honestly one of my favourite artists of all time. I know a lot of people hated his new single, but I liked the ambient-sounddesign-y direction he took with it better than poppier ones he took on his two previous releases.

But his discography is extremely strong, even the projects that are weaker than other in comparasion are fucking stellar. Replay value is incredible, and, like, you discover new little bites and pieces that get stuck in your head every single time you press play again.

Sometimes I get high, play his music, and just want to get into his head, like, he never ever performed live, likes video games so much that can delay his music for ages and is Ellie Goulding's close friend. Reply

i love reading your comments. hope you have a nice day :) Reply

this comment alone makes me miss all my art history classes in college. I wish I had the chance to take more, now Im reading up on my own. Reply

i love massive attack a lot so this is awful Reply

I love MA as well. But I know a Banksy fan who thinks they are overrated so I can't wait to break these news to him. Reply

how does one feel that way about MA? they literally created a genre Reply

Wait is it bansky or banksy? I'm having a Berenstain moment Reply

lol it's Banksy but that title made me question it too Reply

it's banksy but i have written both versions in the post, oop @ my english. Reply

*looks*



WTF? I thought it was Banksy as well and I am so Berenstein Bears. I had the books but they've all been sold during rummage sales.



*notices time sent*

In my defence, when I was writing this, I started rewriting what I was saying and I may or may be having side effects of my new inhaler. No idea why I'm saying this but I'm freaking out right now.



Edited at 2017-06-25 03:16 pm (UTC) Reply

lol it's ok. It's Banksy, the OP misspelled it twice, causing me to doubt everything in life. You too, huh? Reply

Always been banksy Reply

This is like when ppl pronounce FAFSA as FASFA



Or maybe not so much but fuck I hate when people say FASFA Reply

lmao Reply

I love Massive Attack so for whatever reason I find this unsettling lol. Like I didn't wanna know. Reply

sounds fake Reply

Massive Attack? lmao Reply

not sure what's funny here Reply

...I think it's funny that Banksy could be a member of Massive Attack? Are you really tryna overanalyze my comment right now. Reply

Can someone give me deets on Banksy and why would you be unhappy with this news? I only know he draws graffiti lmao Reply

Unhappy because Banksy represents fighting against the system and just being awesome. Seeing his face is like the show I loved as a kid. Once the magician was revealed, it stopped being fun because I knew his face.



Reply

Bansky is a shit. This anecdote tells you a lot.



"Banksy also records on his website how an old Palestinian man said his painting made the wall look beautiful. Banksy thanked him, only to be told: 'We don't want it to be beautiful, we hate this wall. Go home."



Most of his art is completely meaninglesss. Reply

lmfaoooo wtf is this anecdote, what is the point loool Reply

I don't understand your comment, tbh. Reply

