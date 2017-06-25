TLC on lack of superstars these days

Jesus I thought this was referencing the network and how their shows aren't doing well and they need a superstar for their channel. I need to go back to bed. Reply

Haha! Same. I need coffee...

it's because entertainment stars are more accessible these days so it doesn't feel special meeting them as much anymore.

So true! It's getting easier and cheaper to make/produce your own shit bc technology has advanced.

Also, the internet.



Also, the internet. Reply

They're very confused and obviously stuck in the past.



Beyonce? Adele? Katy Perry? Taylor Swift? Rihanna? And I don't remember Madonna going anywhere. That bish is still releasing material and touring.



Just because they don't listen to the radio or keep up with pop culture doesn't mean that their opinions have any degree of relevance or accuracy.



That said I LOVE "Way back" and listen to it at least 5 times a day. Love "Haters" too. Reply

yes, because adele, bey and taylor were as big and exciting as mj, madonna and janet were in their prime.

i typically disagree with most nostalgic thinking but i agree with them in this case. i think they're talking about superstars in terms of vocals and material and performance.



our generation really only has beyonce. taylor, rihanna and katy are awfule performers. adele is more of a ballad artist, so she's not a performer but i wouldn't use it against her since it's not part of her market. Reply

I think it's a combination of people's nostalgia kicking in, mentioning some once in a generation superstars which you wouldn't expect to have constantly, and a major change in how we consume celebrity these days. It's a lot harder for people to seem totally untouchable as they could when every single performance or human mistake wasn't immediately on the internet for everyone to see.

Now sis, a superstar should atleast be able to sing.

I also like the point about "you know how you used to want to dress like Michael?".. like no one is that iconic right now where they have everyone captivated but it's also probably just part of how pop culture has changed

i think we've shifted from admiring talent to admiring looks tbh.

ia. this is why selena gomez has a career.

lol exactly. although i have to admit, although selena has a weak voice and relies on her beauty, her material is good.



demi lovato actually has a good voice but i would still much rather listen to selena's music. Reply

The label will give the good material to another project as soon as the beauty fades

I think part of it is people not watching music channels anymore or requesting songs on the radio

What about Justin Bieber? He's as popular as Elvis was during his peak.

And Beyoncé of course.

And Beyoncé of course. Reply

And Taylor too ofc!

ew NO @ justin bieber. he's obviously popular but i don't consider him a superstar. his material isn't that great, and he doesn't even try in his performances/career.

beyonce i would agree is a superstar.



beyonce i would agree is a superstar. Reply

not even a fan but I agree you can't deny bieber's worldwide fame.. I don't think he's going anywhere

none of the celebs i stan for are revealing their entire lives on insta and snapchat. they're keeping the mystery. when i see the most boring shit you do like walking your dog on insta stories, i'm bored. i need the magic and the pretence that comes with being a huge star.



i feel like none of the new ~~stars have the intelligence and creativity to be as groundbreaking as mj, janet and madonna were in the past. bey is the only one who's breaking the mold. americans for some reason now love mediocre and boring performers - maybe because this way they don't feel like their own averageness is threatened? taylor swift is out there selling out stadiums when she can't sing, has no stage presence and always looks like she narrates a song for a bunch of middle-schoolers.



and tbh, today's pop stars just aren't exciting. no one makes me feel the way i did when i watched thriller for the first time or heard purple rain for the first time or danced to like a prayer as a kid. this feeling is what made me fall in love with pop culture and entertainment as a child. now, i only feel bored. Reply

yeah i agree. these days the people with the most staying power dedicate their energy into their talent rather than their social media presence. you give off too much, then you just lose the elusive charm of what stars used to be.

It's easier to have a following and become a "celebrity". Also overexposure.

accurate. I think partially its because there is so much in people's consciousness about pop culture. You can't quite stand out as much as you could back in the day when all you had was radio and then tv. Its the same reason there aren't any real movie stars anymore. we just have more options.



Bey i think would be able to be that if she had more of a personality. I'm not saying that as shade, just her personality or at least public persona is one of safety and being as uncontroversial as possible. She doesn't quite challenge the public and conventions as much as a Prince or a Madonna or a Bowie did. In her last album she tried to wade into that but her safe persona is ingrained now. She is the only one who has the potential though to transcend. Reply

Well in terms of being an iconic pop star - there's Beyonce, Rihanna and Gaga.



I guess the key to maintaining the interest of the GP with regard to a pop star's persona these days is to have a balance between looking iconic yet still be relatable. I mean that somewhat explains the staying power of Beyonce and Rihanna. Gaga tried it with being the over the top pop star, but it backfired and turned off most of her fans. Reply

So many songs sound so fucking similar these days. Some of it genuinely sounds good and different, but you can listen to a technically meddled with to hell and back song that you know is just sung by some gape-mouthed white girl or a duo of white men in striped tank tops and beards.



I couldn't tell you the difference between a lot of these silly up and comers. The bigger stars like Katy or Beyonce or Taylor or Adele may not be on the level of superstardom TLC remembers but at least I can tell the difference between a good portion of their music. Reply

in the 90s all the pop groups sounded the same too, like around the late 90s britney, nsync, bsb and all the people ripping them off had the max martin sound. It's just that labels were willing to support other types of artists so it wasn't all dominated by one production team

The internet killed superstars. People stream what songs they want now, they don't listen to the radio and get told who is popular. Everyone has such diverse taste and there's so much music out there so everything is spread out. People don't watch TV and award shows anymore. That said there are still superstars, like Beyonce. It's weird though when I turn on the radio and all the songs sound the same and I don't know most of the artists (and I'm pretty up to date on pop culture)

Overexposure is a problem. But it's also that TLC and icons from the 80s-90s etc came around when labels had a lot more control over the music and were getting a lot more money from album sales (...incl price fixing) so they can invest in making someone like an MJ or a Madonna happen. Our generation rly only has Beyonce and look how much her dad invested in her her whole life to position her for success. Or Taylor Swift, whose dad bought part of the record label for them to take her on as an artist.

The business model has changed for 99.9% of musical artists so the results are gonna change too.



The business model has changed for 99.9% of musical artists so the results are gonna change too. Reply

this is video offers a good rundown on why:





Reply

To be a superstar your music just can't be popular, there has to be a worldwide prescence combined with some type of staying cultural impact as well, ie The Beatles.



I recall that for his comeback tour MJ sold out 50 stadium concerts in only 2 hours? Not many stars can say they could do the same I think. Reply

Thread

and they were in the same city. that's what a superstar is.

they're so right. ontd, why don't we have superstars like mj, madonna, janet, whitney and prince?



Nobody values talent anymore. You don't even need talent to become a superstar these days. Reply

I feel like last superstar was Britney

There aren't performers anymore. Forget social media. Where is someone who can command a stage and dance and sing. Put on a show. Who is bringing it? We got all these wack ass people who are so mediocre, if even that. If you are doing a craft, I expect you to be good at it or at least some part of it. I miss actually stars and people with that It factor and who takes this seriously.





Reply

beyonce can do that. but she's the only one.

hmm bruno mars is kind of a superstar? every song is a hit, he can dance, and performs his ass off?



lol he's the only one i can think of right now idk

Reply

like i can only think of him and beyonce as two people who can put on a damn show

oh yea DOYY and beyonce

I really don't care that there aren't any "superstars" anymore. There is just way too much shit to entertain me nowadays to be reliant on super popular singers and actors who dominate the limited media that was around back in the 80s and 90s. Hell, even when it comes to stars like Janet Jackson, who I loved back in the day, I am perfectly fine with her just delivering and great album with maybe a couple of cute performances and videos here and there. I don't really need the glitz and glamour. Music quality is one thing, though. A lot of the biggest popstars in the 80s and 90s were releasing great music. And that's what I want. But the over-the-top media aspect of it? I don't give a shit.

"Like anybody can sing stuff these days and I could be standing next to them in an elevator and don't know who they are."



this is a really good point. just looking at the hot 100 list I don't know if I would recognize a lot of these artists in public(ex: the chainsmokers) Reply

thank god we have one superstar left to save us from mediocrity <3

They're right but I don't really mind that things changed. The levels of fame and worship someone like the Beatles received or MJ are crazy to me....these people are just celebs, not gods.

People are so much more accessible now + it seems like a lot of celebs are pressured to use social media because they're told to keep a presence online, brand, show personality, etc. I think that stops the whole mysticism thing you had with artists from the past. I think that's a big thing. Then you had those artists who were/are completely private, so then there's this huge mysticism around them. When I saw Kate Bush it wasn't just that she hadn't performed live since the 70's, but also it felt like seeing some mythical person because she was always so private and didn't do many interviews. Obviously the times are waaaay different now but you don't see that much anymore. I think celebs like Adele do a pretty good job of being private while maintaining their status but it must be a difficult balance. I think Bey is pretty good at maintaining that too for the most part and she's definitely a superstar imo. idk what Lorde counts as but she seems to do a good job at that as well.

no one's ever going to be michael jackson, he was a once-in-a-lifetime thing



people are on par with madonna and janet jackson tho, what is she talking about Reply

I love MJ, Janet, Madonna. BUT I had the same superstar experience when Britney came out, when Lady Gaga came on the scene, when

Rihanna is this generation's superstar, people should accept that by now. All new pop stars are modelled after her in some way, whether it's fashion, imagery, or sound. And she's not going anywhere. Beyonce is also a modern legend, just not too influential. She's in a league of her own.



Lady Gaga could have been all that but she sadly dropped the ball after Born This Way.



The reason why we don't have superstars anymore is social media tbh. Taylor Swift paved the way with her facade of accessibility, but social media took it to another level. You can't be a larger than life star without the illusion. Pop stars now rise and fall way too fast to have any sort of impact. Reply

