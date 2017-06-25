TLC on lack of superstars these days
25:40 - "I just wish there was more creativity, stronger lyrical content, a lot of substance and more superstars. Like anybody can sing stuff these days and I could be standing next to them in an elevator and don't know who they are. That's what I don't like. I think that's missing overall, that's what is lacking. "
"There's no more Madonnas, there's no more Janet Jacksons. There're very far and few in between because even if somebody is popular these days, it's different when you don't want to... you know how you used to want to dress like Michael? This person is popular but you don't like all they have... this style or just the whole package... it's all just a popular song or look good or sell sex or just whatever... but it's just not the same anymore."
SOURCE
they're so right. ontd, why don't we have superstars like mj, madonna, janet, whitney and prince these days?
Also, the internet.
Beyonce? Adele? Katy Perry? Taylor Swift? Rihanna? And I don't remember Madonna going anywhere. That bish is still releasing material and touring.
Just because they don't listen to the radio or keep up with pop culture doesn't mean that their opinions have any degree of relevance or accuracy.
That said I LOVE "Way back" and listen to it at least 5 times a day. Love "Haters" too.
our generation really only has beyonce. taylor, rihanna and katy are awfule performers. adele is more of a ballad artist, so she's not a performer but i wouldn't use it against her since it's not part of her market.
demi lovato actually has a good voice but i would still much rather listen to selena's music.
And Beyoncé of course.
beyonce i would agree is a superstar.
i feel like none of the new ~~stars have the intelligence and creativity to be as groundbreaking as mj, janet and madonna were in the past. bey is the only one who's breaking the mold. americans for some reason now love mediocre and boring performers - maybe because this way they don't feel like their own averageness is threatened? taylor swift is out there selling out stadiums when she can't sing, has no stage presence and always looks like she narrates a song for a bunch of middle-schoolers.
and tbh, today's pop stars just aren't exciting. no one makes me feel the way i did when i watched thriller for the first time or heard purple rain for the first time or danced to like a prayer as a kid. this feeling is what made me fall in love with pop culture and entertainment as a child. now, i only feel bored.
Bey i think would be able to be that if she had more of a personality. I'm not saying that as shade, just her personality or at least public persona is one of safety and being as uncontroversial as possible. She doesn't quite challenge the public and conventions as much as a Prince or a Madonna or a Bowie did. In her last album she tried to wade into that but her safe persona is ingrained now. She is the only one who has the potential though to transcend.
I guess the key to maintaining the interest of the GP with regard to a pop star's persona these days is to have a balance between looking iconic yet still be relatable. I mean that somewhat explains the staying power of Beyonce and Rihanna. Gaga tried it with being the over the top pop star, but it backfired and turned off most of her fans.
I couldn't tell you the difference between a lot of these silly up and comers. The bigger stars like Katy or Beyonce or Taylor or Adele may not be on the level of superstardom TLC remembers but at least I can tell the difference between a good portion of their music.
The business model has changed for 99.9% of musical artists so the results are gonna change too.
I recall that for his comeback tour MJ sold out 50 stadium concerts in only 2 hours? Not many stars can say they could do the same I think.
Nobody values talent anymore. You don't even need talent to become a superstar these days.
lol he's the only one i can think of right now idk
this is a really good point. just looking at the hot 100 list I don't know if I would recognize a lot of these artists in public(ex: the chainsmokers)
people are on par with madonna and janet jackson tho, what is she talking about
Lady Gaga could have been all that but she sadly dropped the ball after Born This Way.
The reason why we don't have superstars anymore is social media tbh. Taylor Swift paved the way with her facade of accessibility, but social media took it to another level. You can't be a larger than life star without the illusion. Pop stars now rise and fall way too fast to have any sort of impact.