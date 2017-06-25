zouis 1t

Louis Tomlinson opens up about 1D



- Opens up about being in the background in 1D an hitting his stride in the last year.
- Talks about his mother's passing and how it motivated him to persue a solo career.
- Still is feeling insecure about his career and how he fell into wealth.
- Overall, a very honest and raw interview about him, 1D, the music, and the future.

Source 1
Tagged: ,