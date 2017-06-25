Louis Tomlinson opens up about 1D

"...then there's me."

well at least he didn't lie? Reply

mte I was so surprised about how honest about how useless he is lmao Reply

he definitely knows how fucking lucky he got Reply

lmao mte Reply

lol ikr Reply

Just saw this on twitter and was reading that "then there's me" part like OMG HE KNOWS Reply

He has no shayme! Reply

You're Harrys husband! That's not nothing!!



no lies detected tho. Reply

lmao this is the first time i've ever liked him. Reply

Same Reply

SAME Reply

mte Reply

The Twitter stans fighting amongst themselves is a mess. They missed the entire point of this article as usual. Lol!!



The stuff about his mom is heartbreaking. They were so close. :(



He's self aware about himself when it comes to his vocals and place in the band. I'm still not here for a full album of Louis. Keep it. Reply

honest? but doesn't admit to Larry??? okay sis Reply

Management made them cut it out of the interview before publishing it. I'm sure he discussed his hubby Harold in great detail. Reply

Atleast he is self aware. Reply

stan Zayn a lil



cba to read the whole thing but he sounds business savvy so well done Reply

never understood why ppl thirsted over his gelfin looking ass anyway lmao Reply

this interview was pretty bleak tbh. i mean kudos to him for having self-awareness and not stringing the 1d fans along by making them think there's any genuine possibility of a reunion anytime soon, but i can't imagine being a fan of his and actually being excited to listen to his music or buy his album after reading this Reply

Same tbh. I get people liking his honesty because I'm all for it, but it doesn't change anything in my mind. I'm not gonna be rushing to hear an album full of Louis. Reply

same, the interview doesn't even make it sound like he's enthused to be putting an album out. i get that he obviously feels like he has something to prove as the weakest link but.... why Reply

They're definitely trying hard to sell some underdog angle here but the whole bit about putting out solo music to not concede was just odd and like you said bleak. Even the bit where the writer mentioned the music playing in the background and how it's about him being an underdog was so flat.. Reply

The Chris Kirkpatrick of the group. Reply

i'm gonna need y'all to stop comparing chris with louis when chris had a handle on his vocals, knew how to harmonize and was literally the reason *nsync existed Reply

None of those 1D losers could outsing anyone in N'sync. He's Chris in terms of being the NOBODY of the group. Reply

Stop. Chris can actually sing. Reply

I have never been able to tell him and the other one whose name starts with L apart Reply

They look nothing alike though lmaaaooo Reply

I get what you mean. They don't look alike but I can never remember which name matches with which one. Reply

same. theyre interchangeable Reply

Not the best singer, not the high-energy guy, not the dude, Tomlinson discovered he was the one in the band who was most tuned into backstage logistics – the one who paid attention when “the 20th approval form” was passed around for a signature. “And if there was any bad news that needed giving to the label I’d always be designated to have the argument.”



Lol! Reply

oh my GOD Reply

so... he doesn't really do anything then Reply

Basically lol Reply

L M A O Reply

omg i sort of feel bad for him but like i guess i shouldnt because he got to be insanely successful on a haircut and no talent whatsoever. Reply

I actually respect this cause somebody has to be the adult and it seems like he took it upon himself to look out for the group and the boys. Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

lmaoooo i feel bad for laughing but i mean the one who paid attention when “the 20th approval form” was passed around for a signature.



stoppp Reply

He shouldn't have even made it past his audition. It wasn't even mediocre, it was awful. I genuinely believe 1D would have made it without him. Reply

yeah and it's not like he's even attractive so why did they bother moving him through? his hey there delilah audition was serving william hung teas Reply

ia his audition was awful. of course 1D would have made it without him. he was dead weight the entire time, as he even admitted in this article lol Reply

