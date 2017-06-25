Louis Tomlinson opens up about 1D
Louis Tomlinson: ‘Zayn has the voice, Harry is cool… then there’s me’ https://t.co/NGenEpu93A— The Guardian (@guardian) June 25, 2017
- Opens up about being in the background in 1D an hitting his stride in the last year.
- Talks about his mother's passing and how it motivated him to persue a solo career.
- Still is feeling insecure about his career and how he fell into wealth.
- Overall, a very honest and raw interview about him, 1D, the music, and the future.
Source 1
well at least he didn't lie?
no lies detected tho.
The stuff about his mom is heartbreaking. They were so close. :(
He's self aware about himself when it comes to his vocals and place in the band. I'm still not here for a full album of Louis. Keep it.
cba to read the whole thing but he sounds business savvy so well done
Lol!
stoppp