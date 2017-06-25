Courteney Cox Regrets Everything She Did To Her Face

Whyyyy does she still look kind of off though? I would love if she was completely natural again, she has such a beautiful face. Reply

that second pic is where Soleil Moon Frye is headed Reply

She is allowed to age, no? Reply

I always thought her daughter looked like she was all Arquette, but she really looks like her original face. Reply

I mean, she was never going to look exactly how she did before getting the fillers. Reply

The ring lights and technology to filter everything on the spot also contribute tbh. Everyone just looks off to me on videos filmed in a formal setup now these days



Edited at 2017-06-25 02:35 pm (UTC) Reply

i love her and i miss cougar town. Reply

Same. Such a good show Reply

same it was so much fun i always loved the hawaii episodes Reply

It was such a fun show, I need to do a rewatch soon. Reply

Hallelujah! She looked TERRIBLE. Thank goodness she could get her work more easily reversed. Reply

I'm 31 and am starting to see faint smile lines and am trying to learn to embrace them. But I've also been thinking that me smiling a lot gives off a younger impression and have been thinking that I light kill 2 birds with one stone by just not smiling as much. Starting at work lol Reply

I feel for her. It's because women aren't allowed to age naturally that she did this, and people making fun of her has always rubbed me the wrong way Reply

A couple of my friends (who are in their 30s) are talking about wanting to start Botox and fillers but idk man, I'd be afraid I'd end up in her predicament. Reply

I'm not even 30 but I have deep laugh lines and I kinda want to get them sorted out =/ Reply

My hair stylist started doing botox at 35 (he's almost 50 now) only once or twice a year, and he actually looks amazing. I don't think I'd ever start that young, if ever, but if you do the correct amount I think it can turn out ok.



He said he started at 35 bc his thinking was to stop the wrinkles before they start. But he's also super healthy and does yoga so that help immensely too. Reply

I know people who start as early as 30... Reply

I've never had work done but I didn't know this about fillers. I figured fillers were temporary and eventually they dissolved on their own and you had to stay at it but could choose not to. When she says she had her fillers removed, I'm like -what? I must not understand what they are. Reply

cougar town must be revived cougar town must be revived Reply

I have a friend who had this done and she looks bad. Like her face is totally frozen. I'm afraid to tell her and hurt her feelings though. Reply

tell her if she ever asks Reply

An old childhood friend of mine has gotten tons of fillers and lip injections and she tries to really embrace it and she's like, "I don't care what you think, I think I look good!" but the amount she talks about the "haters" and not gaf makes me think that it DOES really bother her but she's kind of addicted and can't stop.



She's only 31 too, so I'm a little worried where she'll be in 10 years. Reply

Don't they all haha Reply

Turning 31 next week. Kind of want Botox... anyone have any experiences? Reply

I turned 31 last fall... I'm a guy and I'm thinking it might be a good time to start preserving this face. Lots of people in my area do it. Reply

Started at 29 when I started to see my forehead changing, and I really love it. I go to a dermatologist who's a woman and looks completely amazing, and her judgment has really turned out to be excellent. The first treatment was intense for a little bit afterward but the touchups don't even have the initial stiffness anymore. I have a history of body dysmorphia and ED (that really did a number on my face) and botox and juvederm have really helped me have something positive to look at to help me try to focus less on my body. Reply

I've had it in between my eyebrows and I love it! Reply

I started a year ago, and I'm 30. I get 20 units just in my forehead every 3-4 months and it costs around 200.00 each time. My forehead wrinkles aren't bad, but I started to notice them more and more in pictures I would take and couldn't be happier with the results each time. For me it takes about 1.5 weeks to see full results. As long as your injector is good, you still maintain mobility/expression and the wrinkles are gone when resting and moving. If you are very active, results tend to wear off quicker from my understanding. Reply

It was recommended to me because of a weird neuromuscular thing happening around my left eye. Felt super foreign of course, and people definitely noticed that I couldn't move my forehead lol. That was around age 27 I think. I'm 30 now and want to try again. I have really deep laugh lines (idk if I should be mad that I laugh/smile so damn much or appreciate it lol) and would like them softened. Reply

Hold out for as long as you can. Apparently Botox weakens the muscles. Over time your face will lose muscle mass. Reply

I'm 31 and seeing all the comments in here about being the same age and wanting botox, jesus fucking christ people. But maybe it's different if you're white (I'm not).... Reply

I'm 30 and white and I feel the same as you do, I just don't get it at all. Like, does your life depend that much on your looks that you're willing to take the pain and the risks just to shave a few years off (tops, if you're lucky), really?



People need to do what makes them happy and everything, but I would need to be offered a very significant incentive (like, a million dollars a year for the rest of my life) to even consider it frankly.

I'm white so probably won't age cute, but I'd rather be happy and wrinkly than plastic looking any day. Reply

Nah, I'm 29 and white and starting to get the "11" wrinkles on my brow and I've thought about MAYBE going to CVS and getting a tube of the Rapid Wrinkle Repair stuff. Botox is just like....way overboard. Reply

Nah, I'm white and I don't get it. I think wrinkly old ladies are cute af. And I think human body ages - time to get over it.

(eta: I know it's condescending as hell but I also do always wonder if surgery will really fix the main issue those people have.)



Edited at 2017-06-25 02:34 pm (UTC) Reply

It's odd. My mom started getting fillers after she turned 50. If ever I do consider it, it'll probably be when I'm 50 as well. Reply

It's making me really sad, tbh. I gotta stop coming in to these plastic surgery-type of posts, yikes. :/ Reply

Same age group and I don't know anyone who does it! It's not even on anyone's radar. I don't think 30 yr olds look old at all Reply

my mom is 60 and has like one wrinkle and she's white, my neighbour is 56 and only has wrinkles above her mouth and looks very young, it's genetics i guess Reply

imma get tear trough filler this year which eliminates eye bags kinda 👀... the before and afters I've seen look sooo good



Edited at 2017-06-25 01:39 pm (UTC) Reply

No interest in fillers, Botox, etc. rather waste my money on good concealer and moisturizing creams. Reply

Whenever I've thought about getting anything cosmetic done like a rhinoplasty one of the main reasons I don't do it is because I'm worried it would look odd when the rest of my face is aging and changing



Also anesthesia freaks me out Reply

reading this in Andy's voice is killing me Reply

