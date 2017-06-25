Ellen Humiliates Audience Member for Taking More than 1 Free Item on Ellen Show
The whole thing starts at 1:30, but the humiliation begins at the 2:26 mark:
- There was a table of goodies with a sign that said, "WELCOME! Thank you for being a part of our Season 14 premiere week! Please pick 1 item to commemorate your visit. Only 1 per person please."
- Ellen goes on this whole thing about how her audience is very honest, should applaud themselves, etc. then shows one woman wanting to take an extra item, but then putting it back saying, "I'll just buy this", and Ellen gives her the item for being honest - all for the sake of building up the upcoming humiliation
- Then she shows the woman who took an extra item because her sister couldn't make it, and Ellen makes her reveal hers and her sister's names, tells her "you're the kind of person where you go trick-or-treating, and nobody's home, you don't just take the - you take the bowl, you just walk away", lectures her on being a good person for the sake of being a good person, then sets up a high chair called "The Ellen Jail" for her to sit on
I didn't find this funny tbh but the woman did take advantage! and it's not like Ellen was actually mean about it
also TMZ isn't exactly known for tact either so...