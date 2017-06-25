Ellen Humiliates Audience Member for Taking More than 1 Free Item on Ellen Show

"Video of Ellen's true colors" lmao op you're so dramatic



I didn't find this funny tbh but the woman did take advantage! and it's not like Ellen was actually mean about it



c'mon it was funny Reply

Okay, that was a reach Reply

there's a bit of second hand awkwardness going on all around here



also TMZ isn't exactly known for tact either so... Reply

omg :S Reply

lmao yeah I'm sure she hated getting to sit up on stage and be on TV Reply

Gosh, that cap is like worth 2 cents for Ellen. She should have just let it go. Embarrassing a fan, especially on national TV, is never a good look. Reply

Tinsel Town is so cruel Reply

It was funny at first with just the video and would've been left at funny if Ellen made maybe 1 quip about her taking more than one free gift. But she kept that going for an uncomfortable amount of time and you can tell the lady was just like "haha. Ok. Segment over". But Ellen just kept on going. I know Ellen was trying to be funny, but she came off looking a little mean by the end. Reply

that woman looked like she was 15 seconds away from crying Reply

Glad that wasn't me, I go soooo red and then I'm aware of how red I am and I get all splotchy on my neck and chest, ugh lol Reply

lmao preach! i'm the same. it's so awful. Reply

Me too. I get so red and NOTHING is worse than when you're easily embarrassed and turn red and ppl are like "omg look how red you are!" Those ppl deserve a pineapple shoved up their asses. Reply

Yeah, calling out something that's glaringly obvious like that is so shitty. As if the person doesn't know... Reply

So, Ellen is the kind of miserable jackass who writes op-eds about kids taking too much candy and letters to Dear Prudence about banning poor kids from mooching off of rich neighborhoods' candy? Reply

lmao...2nd hand embarrassment is too real. I.d have sunk down my seat or something jfc Reply

Im not usually sensitive to these sorts of things but Ellen was a jackass. Okay, bring it up, embarrass her and let her be. She went on and on and then treated her like a misbehaving infant with that stupid chair, all that was missing was the dunce cap. Its a bit much. Reply

Oprah would never! Reply

