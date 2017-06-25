Johnny Depp Issues Apology for Joking About Assassinating Tr*mp

President Tr*mp has condemned violence in all forms



Right? Literally two days ago he had a guy who said Hillary should be shot for treason at a bill signing. Reply

"President Tr*mp has condemned violence in all forms"



Except when it's against people of colour. Or Muslims. Or LGBT people. Or Jewish people. Or women. Or anybody that's not a straight, cisgender, rich, Christian white guy. Reply

Yeaaaah. What a fuckin' joke he is. Reply

The guy who called for Hillary Clinton to be shot last year was invited to Trump's bill signing at the WH today, per pooler @maggieNYT — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 23, 2017

But the e-mails! Reply

Why do libs keep shouting this sarcastically as if her emails and the private email server didn't reveal how deeply corrupt she was? Reply

Whoops, shoulda scrolled down. Buncha sanctimonious pathological liars. Reply

They can both eff off. Reply

Depp can croak but what about muh free speech?



Wouldn't mind if he lost a job because of this, tho. Reply

i just feel like this should have been as big a deal as was kathy's Reply

Fuck Johnny Depp for giving Republicans something to play victim over. So tired of stupid celebs like him and Kathy Griffin doing things like this. Kathy's photo was try-hard and Johnny's joke wasn't even funny. If you really want to fight back then educate people on things his administration is doing, campaign for 2018 and 2020, make people aware of gerrymandering and how the Russians are trying to influence our politics. Making some stupid comment about killing the president does absolutely nothing to help us. I was surprised so many people here were praising him for it.



And lol @ ""President Tr*mp has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead." oh like when he was telling people at his rallies to attack the protesters and saying he would pay their legal bills? Like when he implied someone should shoot Hillary Clinton? When he has invited people who called for Hillary to be shot to the white house?



Condemn violence in all forms? When has he done this?!?! Reply

Aside from his idiotic comment, it's so annoying how conservatives are now holding this up as an example of "the hatred being spewed by the left." Like any of us on "the left" were asking Johnny Depp for his political insights and taking him at all seriously as a thought leader. Reply

I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official."





Lol how can anyone working for the White House say this with a straight face considering our history of staging coups to oust democratically elected leaders around the world? What an unamerican thing to say tbh Reply

How can you say someone should be assassinated and then say there was no malice intended lmao Reply

I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official."



Read this as 'democratically elected official' at first and was like oop Reply

http://www.vulture.com/2017/06/depps-fo rmer-biz-managers-allege-depp-abused-amb er-heard.html Well, if nothing else Depp can at least be happy that this overshadowed all the messiness that came out Friday from that lawsuit against his former management Reply

I'm surprised we haven't had a post about it. Reply

That was probably part of the plan. Create a distraction to hide the ever-increasing evidence that he's a shitty person. Reply

they can both die idgaf Reply

