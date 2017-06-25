Johnny Depp Issues Apology for Joking About Assassinating Tr*mp
The apology:
"I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump. It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone."
The White House has released the following statement to CNN regarding the D*pp's statements:
"President Tr*mp has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official."
Officials of the Secret Services has also chimed in, as threatening the president is a crime under US law:
"For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities."
Source
Johnny Depp issued an apology for joking about assassinating President Donald Trump: https://t.co/8yM9E8Zl79 pic.twitter.com/HmMkAmcDR4— E! Online UK (@EOnlineUK) June 25, 2017
lies.
Except when it's against people of colour. Or Muslims. Or LGBT people. Or Jewish people. Or women. Or anybody that's not a straight, cisgender, rich, Christian white guy.
But Johnny! But Kathy!
Re: But Johnny! But Kathy!
Re: But Johnny! But Kathy!
Re: But Johnny! But Kathy!
Wouldn't mind if he lost a job because of this, tho.
And lol @ ""President Tr*mp has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead." oh like when he was telling people at his rallies to attack the protesters and saying he would pay their legal bills? Like when he implied someone should shoot Hillary Clinton? When he has invited people who called for Hillary to be shot to the white house?
Lol how can anyone working for the White House say this with a straight face considering our history of staging coups to oust democratically elected leaders around the world? What an unamerican thing to say tbh
Read this as 'democratically elected official' at first and was like oop
