Johnny Depp Issues Apology for Joking About Assassinating Tr*mp

The apology:
"I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump. It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone."

The White House has released the following statement to CNN regarding the D*pp's statements:
"President Tr*mp has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp's colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official."

Officials of the Secret Services has also chimed in, as threatening the president is a crime under US law:
"For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities."

