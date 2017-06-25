The Blacklist's Megan Boone lobbies for equal representation with James Spader

Tbh i thought she was the lead of the show anyway bc she was originally the audience surrogate, but I definitely could be wrong bc i'm not really a fan of spader. Reply

Isn't she the main character? Reply

He's the star and an essential character, the show is the Blacklist and he's the one who keeps giving them the name of people on the list and manipulating it to his gain.They started to focus alot more on her whole background story and such but even then,he's the one saving her and helping out her whether she knows it or not. She should get her due though because most of the stuff he does is for her,it just ends up dwarfing her contribution at times. Reply

Good for her but he's the star of the show. Of course, they're going to feature him more. And I say this as a non-fan. Reply

Yeah as much as she has a point about the issue in general, in terms of her show.. literally no one is tuning in for her or her character in this case lol. This isn't Scandal or How to Get Away with Murder or The Good Wife (or Veep, or you know, etc etc lol).



It's just an unfortunate situation where the right sentiment just doesn't fairly match this particular situation. Reply

I don't think she should be getting backlash, but I am loling at this. Her character basically exists to show that Red is human. I haven't watched the show in ages, but when she was gone for a couple episodes the show still worked. Because of SPADER. Reply

when she was gone for a couple episodes the show still worked



it really did. i expected those episodes to be shit, but they were pretty damned good. Reply

i mean...nobody started watching this show for her tbh. i love her and the character and equal representation is necessary, but it's james spader's show. Reply

this show has gotten sooooooo much worse. it used to be a lot of fun but i haven't enjoyed it in like 2 years. what happened? Reply

I haven't seen the show in full but watched some of season 4. Spader definitely seemed to have more screentime.

I agree with the sentiment in general though. Reply

I gave this show up like 2 years ago. Did they finally reveal he's her dad yet or are they still dragging that shit out? Reply

Back when I used to watch this before it got shit, I felt like yes, he was the lead but every damn story and his entire damn life seemed to revolve around her. It was annoying, but I get why she thinks she's an equal...because of how they write the show (or at least used to). Reply

