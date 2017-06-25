The Blacklist's Megan Boone lobbies for equal representation with James Spader
#TheBlacklist's Megan Boone lobbies for equal representation with James Spader: https://t.co/UHFHiZkQn4 pic.twitter.com/fg0Nv4qbyS— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 24 juin 2017
Megan Boone has been lobbying for equal representation in the show’s promos with co-star James Spader, which led to the actress taking some backlash from fans online.
He's back and more determined than ever. Catch the new season of #TheBlacklist this fall on Wednesday, October 4 at 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Q4RNlKPTmS— The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) 19 juin 2017
She's back and more determined than ever. #womeninfilm https://t.co/r3HLc2vmmA— Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) 19 juin 2017
Don't slip on representing the female characters in media proportionately to their contributions. We will talk about it. #womeninfilm https://t.co/SwBX37SUD4— Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) 20 juin 2017
Boone was pressed to clarify her intent :
I am not “shading” the brilliant STAR of my show. I am only certain it’s time to give the “female” lead exposure in step. #womeninfilm https://t.co/3QGYhsWBsi
— Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) June 23, 2017
Giving women = rights in the workplace doesn’t diminish mens’ contribution. W/o my tireless work (3x of any performer) TBL couldn’t get made https://t.co/25ht6w9Wo6
— Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) June 23, 2017
