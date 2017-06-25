The Blacklist's Megan Boone lobbies for equal representation with James Spader




Megan Boone has been lobbying for equal representation in the show’s promos with co-star James Spader, which led to the actress taking some backlash from fans online.











Boone was pressed to clarify her intent :

I am not “shading” the brilliant STAR of my show. I am only certain it’s time to give the “female” lead exposure in step. #womeninfilm https://t.co/3QGYhsWBsi

— Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) June 23, 2017

Giving women = rights in the workplace doesn’t diminish mens’ contribution. W/o my tireless work (3x of any performer) TBL couldn’t get made https://t.co/25ht6w9Wo6

— Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) June 23, 2017




