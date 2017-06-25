June 25th, 2017, 03:15 pm winter_lace Next week on Orphan Black SourceThis episode was so cute. Tagged: orphan black (space / bbc america), tatiana maslany Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1717 comments Add comment
This week was so good! Loved the Alison flashback scenes. The part in the garage paired with Alison going to the snake's office gave me stress, lol. And the singing was great.
Edited at 2017-06-25 06:53 am (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Edited at 2017-06-25 08:00 am (UTC)
can't wait for mrs s/sarah going undercover next week
God the way Tatiana changed Alison's voice at the end on the couch with Donnie, gah killed me.
Like waxandstrings said a Alison/Sarah scene would have been the icing I hope they have time together soon.
Season 3 had some ups and downs but I think it improves as it went along, I enjoyed it a lot rewatching in May.