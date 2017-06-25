Alison and Donnie singing <3 Reply

I didn't watch last week's episode. What happened to MK?



This week was so good! Loved the Alison flashback scenes. The part in the garage paired with Alison going to the snake's office gave me stress, lol. And the singing was great. Reply

As a highland dancer can I just say it was kind of cool to see my dancing on a TV show, even if Donnie was a terrible dancer? Especially on a show that has nothing to do with Scotland. Reply

I watched the first season of this show and while it was good, Idk it kinda lacked passion to me. I wanna give it another shot solely bc of Tatiana but i'm too lazy Reply

Awww, I missed Donnie. This was a great episode. Reply

i never noticed it in the episode but holy shit, we can see his junk? Reply

I love this season, can't wait for the Cosima- centered episode! Reply

It's directed by Helen Shaver!!! 5x05 I'm so excited for it too



Edited at 2017-06-25 08:00 am (UTC) Reply

alison is my favorite, so i loved this episode a lot. especially seeing her stand up to rachel and protect helena. i really wish we could've gotten an alison/sarah scene. they had my favorite clone dynamic back in s1, but it's been completely ignored since.



can't wait for mrs s/sarah going undercover next week Reply

While I do enjoy Alison I thought I was kind of over her (and Donnie's) storyline but I loved the whole episode, wonderful.



God the way Tatiana changed Alison's voice at the end on the couch with Donnie, gah killed me.



Like waxandstrings said a Alison/Sarah scene would have been the icing I hope they have time together soon. Reply

Allison is always the one that boggles me most when reminding myself that it's all one actress, so I liked the focus on her. Reply

should i continue to watch this? i stopped when they introduced the guys clones.. Reply

General consensus is season 4 is the next best season after the 1st.



Season 3 had some ups and downs but I think it improves as it went along, I enjoyed it a lot rewatching in May. Reply

I'm so over Alison and Donnie. This episode added nothing. The only good scene was Alison/Rachel and th glimpse of where Helena is hiding. I know everyone seems to love the schlubby straight couple but the other sisters (or even Alison away from Donnie) are more exciting. Reply

