Ballet post: Married ballet stars Robert Fairchild, Tiler Peck split

- They were married for just exactly 3 years (after an on-off childhood romance since they were like, 15).
- NYCB reps: " "We can confirm that Tiler and Robbie have decided to part ways. They wish nothing but the best for each other as they move forward into their next phases, personally and professionally."
- Tiler has performed exclusively with NYCB in the last three years (other than a short stint in DC for Little Dancer), while Robbie did An American in Paris for a few months in Paris, Broadway and the West End (his run just ended), but also did last year's summer, fall and winter season with NYCB.

LOVE IS DEAD 😭 (sorry mods, I summarised the source now)
