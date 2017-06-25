Ballet post: Married ballet stars Robert Fairchild, Tiler Peck split

I don't know why I made this post tbh, every time I remember this I get sad. Reply

A ballet postpn ONTD?! Love it!!



But 😢 They were cute together.

They were! I keep remembering random things like their wedding video, and him teasing her on IG for sewing shoes while eating dinner, THEIR DOGS, and their cute teenage dating years. I want to stab myself in the brain.



Hopefully they can work it out? idk.



Edited at 2017-06-25 04:06 am (UTC)

have no idea who these people are but i have such mad respect for ballerinas <3 my mom always wanted me to be one but i'm too much of a lazy fuck/prefer hoe over classy dancing lol



whenever I think of strong women, ballerinas are the first images that come to mind.



have you guys watched Flesh and bone? such a good show, shame it's so short.

I don't love F&B but I watch it because of Sacha Radetsky haha. He was on Center Stage and is married to my favorite ABT ballerina, Stella Abrera.

My fav is Hee Seo

um, ok

wow. this is sad i guess.

Okay I'm not here to go in about this although it's sad.



I need to know if anyone else follows/it's obsessed with Marcelo a Gomez and Nick Palmquist?

They are the most beautiful, stunning, in love couple I've seen in dance and I looooove them so much, they're my proof love exists lol



Also, one of the ROH artistic admins followed me back on IG so I liiiive for all her backstage photos



And, I got some Sergei Polunin dirt on those Ballet forums, but I'm over him, my new love is Vadim Muntagirov Reply

Did Marcelo ever date David Hallberg?

I don't feel like I can recall but I wanna say yes?



Idk how long ago though, but I feel like you're right, it happened I'd have to go search for receipts tho Reply

I'm obsessed with them too lmao, they're adorable. And Marcelo's dog, and his eating instagram haha.

what are the good ballet forums? all i've been pointed to is balletalert full of old crotchety people and russian forums

what's the Polunin dirt?

Childhood romances - even on/off ones like this - must be so much pressure? Because you grow and needs change and how do you even know if you'll grow together? Not to mention the pressure to stay together because it's a cute story/everyone loves this person already. Reply

rodrigo y gabriela met when they were young too but eventually parted ways. they still put on an amazing bangin' show though, my gawd

wow so sad cant believe a random relationship ended

Are they gonna keep dancing together tho?



I know they say it's nbd but I always think it's weird when Nela Nuñez and Thiago Soares dance together now



Esp because she's superior to him so now that they don't have the same chemistry it's like, he's just standing there Reply

Megan Fairchild and Andrew Veyette danced together once after separating, but it was an emergency solution thing. As for chemistry, I don't actually think Tiler and Robbie were that great in classical ballets together, although they were very cute in Who Cares?, otherwise they were better with other people.



I'm more interested to see if Tiler's chemistry with Andrew will change now, because I always thought they looked nice together and then the past year and a half they've both been blank slate-ing each other lol. So I guess it'll be less awkward now. Reply

The Megan/Andrew shit seems so juicy. He downgraded so far with Ashley Hod. Megan is fucking adorable.

Aw, that's sad. They're so cute and talented. Reminds me of when I stanned ballet couples as a teen.

Anybody else follow Joy Womack? I like her a lot, though I think she is probably low-key pretty messy.

she seems high-key messy to me. can't believe how much shit she puts online. and she seems super entitled to me. though i do understand that she's in a pretty shitty life situation

She does seem pretty entitled. Her dad is super rich and worked for an oil company or something.

Is this on YouTube or IG?

I follow her on Instagram. I know she's kinda messy but I can't help but admire her hustle lol.

Does anyone follow Sascha's camping IG?





Also, I have this strange dislike for Stella Abrera. I can't explain why but I just dislike her and dislike her dancing and I feel like ABT is full of average dancers when it used to have the truly absolute best of American dancers. Rip



Also, Ethan's new piece was panned by critics rip again Reply

ABT needs to stop relying on bringing in special guests for principal roles. It's truly abysmal that they keep giving these roles to guest artists and never give the actual ABT dancers the time to perform and hone them.

Link

Yep, no one at ABT now has the refined skill that Julie Kent or Ethan used to have. Marcelo gets a lot of dancing but I feel like he's the exception. I wonder who they're gonna pair him with now that Diana is leaving.

Parent

Link

I love her :( I love that she and Gillian are best friends and that Cooper and Charlie are irl best friends too lol. I just feel bad because McKenzie made her wait so long to get her to dance the roles she deserved. So many years wasted.



Isabella Boylston is the one I irrationally dislike. Misty too, but that isn't her fault, it's McKenzie's. Reply

Parent

Link

I have irrational dislike for Miko Fogarty and a lot of other Instagram-famous ballerinas.

Parent

tiler is a fucking virtuoso

Watching people watch things is so uncomfortable

also i switched from ballet to bikram yoga bc my new city has no good studios and it's super depressing ;________;

Also any dancers need to follow Claudia Dean on YouTube bc sis is spreading amazing gospel on how to improve.





And Kathryn Morgan has gone full on Youtuber now which I guess is sad cause she could've danced again, but she was like oh auditioning was making me anxious (no shit), YouTube makes me happy (I'm sure lol) so rip yet again Reply

i mean it seems like kathryn was never going to get back to a company-appropriate weight

