Ballet post: Married ballet stars Robert Fairchild, Tiler Peck split
- They were married for just exactly 3 years (after an on-off childhood romance since they were like, 15).
- NYCB reps: " "We can confirm that Tiler and Robbie have decided to part ways. They wish nothing but the best for each other as they move forward into their next phases, personally and professionally."
- Tiler has performed exclusively with NYCB in the last three years (other than a short stint in DC for Little Dancer), while Robbie did An American in Paris for a few months in Paris, Broadway and the West End (his run just ended), but also did last year's summer, fall and winter season with NYCB.
SOURCE
LOVE IS DEAD 😭 (sorry mods, I summarised the source now)
But 😢 They were cute together.
Hopefully they can work it out? idk.
Edited at 2017-06-25 04:06 am (UTC)
whenever I think of strong women, ballerinas are the first images that come to mind.
have you guys watched Flesh and bone? such a good show, shame it's so short.
I need to know if anyone else follows/it's obsessed with Marcelo a Gomez and Nick Palmquist?
They are the most beautiful, stunning, in love couple I've seen in dance and I looooove them so much, they're my proof love exists lol
Also, one of the ROH artistic admins followed me back on IG so I liiiive for all her backstage photos
And, I got some Sergei Polunin dirt on those Ballet forums, but I'm over him, my new love is Vadim Muntagirov
Idk how long ago though, but I feel like you're right, it happened I'd have to go search for receipts tho
I know they say it's nbd but I always think it's weird when Nela Nuñez and Thiago Soares dance together now
Esp because she's superior to him so now that they don't have the same chemistry it's like, he's just standing there
I'm more interested to see if Tiler's chemistry with Andrew will change now, because I always thought they looked nice together and then the past year and a half they've both been blank slate-ing each other lol. So I guess it'll be less awkward now.
Also, I have this strange dislike for Stella Abrera. I can't explain why but I just dislike her and dislike her dancing and I feel like ABT is full of average dancers when it used to have the truly absolute best of American dancers. Rip
Also, Ethan's new piece was panned by critics rip again
Isabella Boylston is the one I irrationally dislike. Misty too, but that isn't her fault, it's McKenzie's.
And Kathryn Morgan has gone full on Youtuber now which I guess is sad cause she could've danced again, but she was like oh auditioning was making me anxious (no shit), YouTube makes me happy (I'm sure lol) so rip yet again
I just kinda wish she wasn't just trying to go full lifestyle YouTube cause I find that to be a lot less compelling than if she were mostly teaching but I'm still subscribed lol