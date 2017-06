the first one was semi-funny and the rest have been awful. why are they making another one Reply

Hard Pass Reply

the two words i came in here to post. Reply

I feel like they put this together in a week and it comes out tomorrow Reply

I mean...I guess. Reply

To support the troops...in Europe? Am I hearing that correctly? US troops? Reply

the u.s. has bases all over europe. Reply

That's right....being a military brat I feel silly for forgetting that :x Reply

I didn't think this could possibly get more annoying. Then Ruby Rose showed up. Reply

lol mfte, how does she still have an acting career?! Reply

straight girls who parch for her and social media following Reply

She's best when she doesn't talk. Like in John Wick 2 Reply

Just as long as she doesn't go back to interviewing she was worse as a MTV VJ. Reply

She's too dull to be annoying. Reply

Seriously. She's overexposed now being in quite a few movies back to back. Reply

Ruby Rose was always an untalented, attention-seeking Sydney socialite/MTV VJ -- then she managed to con her way into Hollywood. She's so..banal and pointless in everything she does. Reply

still with this shit? Reply

Ruby Rose? lmao, okay. Reply

Mte. Who the fuck is casting this bitch? Reply

This actually looks awful Reply

Ew god why Reply

I enjoyed the first one, but the second one was so bad. So bad. Not only ridiculously offensive but also boring as shit, I couldn't even finish it. This looks like it could be a slight improvement? Reply

this reminds me of andy's character on the office, couldn't get past his acapella days Reply

acapella king andy benard

