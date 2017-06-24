Alicia Silverstone thinks there was enough women representation before 'Wonder Woman'.
- Alicia Silverstone remains 'Clueless' after all this years.
- She doesn't get WW praise cause she said woman have had representation before 'Wonder Woman'.
- Wants to name female led movies....barely gets to three (including Clueless).
- She compared WW to....that other amazing women led film on theatres right now... (She meant 'Rough Night', which tanked.)
- Alicia -who feeds her kids mouth-to-mouth like baby birds- doesn't want her kids to see all those flashes and sounds in 'Wonder Woman'. Apparently she hasn't seen a movie since 1991.
- She and some other three 94 year old women still enjoy 'The Good Wife'.
source
Damn. She REALLY is clueless... Why does she have a tag?
lol right?
Joss is prob blanking her calls :( :(
Is she still friends with Stacy Dash?
#BuffyForever
edit: wait she IS an anti-vaxxer? Double y i k e s.
She is an absolute idiot.