The Killers "The Man" Video to Premiere Wednesday June 28th

....that's not Destiny's Child. wth? Reply

oh. i just noticed that's MadTV. nevermind. Reply

Beyoncé would have never said that.. on camera. Reply

I love Brandon Flowers. <3 Such a sexy hunk of man. Reply

lmao OP's note just makes me imagine Brandon having to get this shit together and drag the other losers to some level of relevancy. Reply

What a fucking jam. I'd sort of lost track of The Killers after Sam's Town but all these ONTD posts have sucked me back in.



BFlow is gorgeous. Holy crap. I guess he always was, but he's aging so well. Reply

This song sounded better live (for the first half, the second half he sounded tired).



I know that the whole album doesn't sound like this song, but I'm still looking forward to it. Reply

YAAAAS that strut Reply

i thought the bassist left the band? Reply

no he's just too fucking lazy to tour Reply

Lmao Reply

he still is in the band and contributed to the new album - he's just not going to tour with them much because he's promoting/touring for his solo music for his 2 fans.



smhhh. Reply

Lol wow Reply

brandon clearly loves playing huge venues, i think if his solo shit had taken off more then he would've dumped these losers and tbh i still want The Other Two to be dropped so the reign of ronnie and brandon and a New Other Two can begin because their level of laziness is insane Reply

semi to but I was cracking up watching Portugal v Russia the other day because after Ronaldo scored the commentator quoted The Man and was like "he's got gas in the tank, he's got money in the tank, I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man."



/still hate that rapist but the quote cracked me up. Reply

LoL, I love it! Jesus, next summer is going to be GD mess, though. Reply

i had no idea they were still together. Reply

I mean, he didn't lie in that gif. Reply

😂😂😂 @ the gif Reply

Brandon, daddy, why do you have to be so faithful to your cute wife 😢👅💦🍆 Reply

I think that's what makes him even more endearing tbh. Cheaters are a dime a dozen. Reply

cheater or mormon, choose ur fighter Reply

i love this song, but annoyed its not "the sound" or whatever of the album. just hoping its not as bad as battle snore or brandons solo shit. Reply

Slow your roll girl. The desired effect was one of the best albums of 2015. Reply

A nice belated birthday present for me! (Well, I guess it would be more notable to note that it's premiering on Mark's birthday but as we all know, no1curr) Reply

And also, this happened lol



Stay Greecey, Athens. Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The Killers (@thekillers) στις Ιούν 24, 2017, 3:00μμ PDT

Saw them last night and fell in love.And also, this happened lol Reply

Guess I better get my coins together for tickets to a tour Reply

The Man is definitely growing on me. I'm enjoying the disco vibe and Brandon should naked in the video. K bye. Reply

