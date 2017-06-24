bflowleather

The Killers "The Man" Video to Premiere Wednesday June 28th


The Killers just announced that the music video for "The Man" will premiere this upcoming Wednesday, June 28th 2017! The clip was shot around Las Vegas, NV and The Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown LV a few weeks ago. The new album, "Wonderful Wonderful" drops in late September 2017. Above is also a new promotional shot from the band (minus band member Dave Keuning who was too busy for the album shoot apparently). Check out the teaser for the new video below!


ONTD, do your band members/friends make it difficult to drop new music projects?


