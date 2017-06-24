The Killers "The Man" Video to Premiere Wednesday June 28th
The Killers just announced that the music video for "The Man" will premiere this upcoming Wednesday, June 28th 2017! The clip was shot around Las Vegas, NV and The Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown LV a few weeks ago. The new album, "Wonderful Wonderful" drops in late September 2017. Above is also a new promotional shot from the band (minus band member Dave Keuning who was too busy for the album shoot apparently). Check out the teaser for the new video below!
June 24, 2017
ONTD, do your band members/friends make it difficult to drop new music projects?
Source
BFlow is gorgeous. Holy crap. I guess he always was, but he's aging so well.
I know that the whole album doesn't sound like this song, but I'm still looking forward to it.
smhhh.
/still hate that rapist but the quote cracked me up.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
A nice belated birthday present for me! (Well, I guess it would be more notable to note that it's premiering on Mark's birthday but as we all know, no1curr)
And also, this happened lol