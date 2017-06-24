'Imagine Dragons' Singer Sorry for Teaching Anti-Gay Message



Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds is expressing regret for the anti-gay message he taught as a Mormon missionary.

Speaking at TrevorLIVE this week, Reynolds said "I knocked on thousands of doors. For those 2 years when people asked me what the doctrine was and they said, ‘Hey I’m gay,” I thought that it was a sin because that’s what I had been raised to teach. I hold regret about that until this day. I wish I could re-knock on those doors and tell them I was wrong. I can’t do that. All I can do is come forward to you today and say I’m sincerely sorry."

He credited his wife, Aja Volkman, for changing his mind: “When I met her, she was living with her two best friends who were lesbians. My wife was my missionary. She taught me what I already knew in my heart, which is to be gay is beautiful.”

