'Imagine Dragons' Singer Sorry for Teaching Anti-Gay Message

i knew i smelled something homophobic about their songs Reply

lol mte Reply

yeup Reply

mate lmaoooooo Reply

wait which one?? Reply

the ones that straight people like. i don't know. Reply

all of them Reply

thanks for apologizing, your music is still the definition of white mediocrity. Reply

Imagine Dragons makes music for car commercials and sports montages. Reply

And white moms with that one haircut! Reply

And 12 years olds on YouTube that get made fun of for liking real music and not Justin Beiber! Reply

Don't forget high school proms!



Edited at 2017-06-25 01:27 am (UTC)

Mediocrity is too nice of a word. Reply

it's good that he has seen the light and has apologized Reply

yeah Reply

Agreed. <3

I've changed quite a few people's views on homosexuality in my lifetime. These were people who actually had sincere disgust for gay people, and thought they were disgusting. It turns out they'd just never met any, and all they had to go off were terrible representations of gay people, like Queer As Folk, which would make anyone think we're just a big group of whores who live in clubs and spend all of our free time either having sex or catching diseases.

I've never held it against them. If you're raised to think that and you never know anything different, it's hard to see the other side. I'm lucky to have met quite a few people who were open minded enough to change their tunes once they got to know me. Reply

Ia with your point that often the bigotry comes from people who haven't met anyone or are around anyone like that. That goes for any group but obviously for the gay community.



My mom is one of those who tries to straddle the fence by saying love the sinner hate the sin but she definitely shifted her mindset some years ago when she realized a male colleague that she liked and got along with happened to also be gay. She's not out there protesting for gay rights but the bar was moved for sure. Reply

all they had to go off were terrible representations of gay people, like Queer As Folk

Queer as Folk is what changed my mind :)

I grew up very religious and I was raised to be homophobic, but I wondered a lot about why exactly was homosexuality considered so wrong. Watching QaF made me sure that it isn't wrong. I know that probably sounds ridiculous and that qaf isn't representative of all gay people but it made me see them as just humans like everyone else. But I was really shocked (and I still am) at all of the drug use and also at the idea of open relationships, because I had never heard of them before. Reply

Yeah I feel like people still get dragged when they express change of heart but that's bewildering to me, the whole idea is for people to change their mind. Reply

agreed Reply

Mte Lets not drag him for it Reply

Yep, I always love people opening up about leaving behind toxic religion. It's so helpful to people still stuck in them. Reply

Mormonism is such a trip



Black people weren't allowed to be Mormon until 1978 but now it's one of the fastest growing religions Reply

i will 12ever side eye black mormons. Reply

There is even a black female mormon congresswoman in Utah now.



Edited at 2017-06-25 12:58 am (UTC)

To be fair, Mormons mostly target the poor and that means poor black people Reply

I don't understand black Mormons. Why would you ever want to join a religion where your entire race was banned for centuries?! Reply

everything i know about mormonism i learned from the book of mormon and that seems about accurate Reply

guy I know was in Utah for business last week. he knew there'd be no alcohol, but he never expected to be the only one drinking coffee. Reply

That's not quite true. They could be Mormon, but men couldn't have the priesthood which kept them out of leadership positions and, technically, meant they couldn't get to the BEST HEAVEN, just to less good heaven.





Still fucked up, though. Reply

Mormons are creepy af. Every single one that I have met has been weird. Reply

Seriously like wtf? I remember as a kid the missionary people and their stupid yellow bookbags used to rent random empty spaces for the summer in my neighborhood (full of hardcore first to second generation Dominican Catholics) and hold like youth programs and shit preaching their crap which no one bought in to lmao. Kids just went for all the free activities and food.



I remember the first time I actually saw them in DR I was so annoyed. I think I actually might've said 'wtf are you doing here?'



I just hate that "go to impoverished countries" preaching your shit attitude these people have (Scientologists too....the Scientologist center in Harlem legit freaks me out every time I pass through there)



Reply

Have the scientologists there ever come up to you? Reply

"I just hate that "go to impoverished countries" preaching your shit attitude these people have"



there are so many of those in my country, I side eye every single one of them Reply

mte they're in nigeria now in fact outside of the american continent they have their largest following there...... ugh i'm gagging Reply

A huge Scientology center just opened up in my city and it gives me the fucking heebies every time I drive past it. There was a smaller center next to a bar I used to frequent which also freaked me out, but this new shit is massive. It came out of fucking nowhere too. I always see hoopties parked in the lot, so I'm trying to figure out how these people can afford to be scientologists but can't afford to fix their fenders? I live in Miami and I know there are people with money here, but those people are not posted up at that place lol.



Edited at 2017-06-25 01:44 am (UTC)

I saw Mormon missionaries in Mongolia...a country with spiritual beliefs and traditions that go back thousands of years while they preach a religion of dubious origin that started in 1830. GTFO out with that. Reply

I knew a mormon girl in 5th grade. She was very..strange. Reply

the ones who came to our door once were way too friendly (in a pure way). I had been waiting for some furniture to be delivered and they offered to help the delivery guys. and they tensed up a bit when they saw my black cat. Reply

lmao honestly tho. Reply

I've had mixed experiences. I shared a house with two separate suites with two different Mormon families and they were very strange. The women seemed meek and elitist. Most of the time wouldn't even make eye contact with me. But then I've met a few Mormon women in other situations and found them to be really sweet and relatable. So I'm on the fence. Reply

yes sis they are fucking space aliens Reply

Same, a bunch of them congregate at my uni/in my neighborhood and they always creep me out. Reply

Props for progress. It's hard to admit that your reasoning is wrong or bigoted. Many people just hold stronger to their bigotry when confronted with it. Reply

I have a Mormon coworker who is really nice to me (but she doesn't know I'm a lesbian) but she's so goddamned religious that it's off-putting, like garbage about being "pure" and shit.



Edited at 2017-06-25 12:55 am (UTC)

fine. i'll forgive you just because Radioactive is one of my favorite songs ever.







That video is bizarre as shit tho. Reply

so basic lol the remix with kendrick is fantastic tho Reply

https://youtu.be/z-SymYntG4I I'd never heard the original, just this version. (I'm a sucker for cello music -- I happen to like the cello version a lot better.) Reply

I don't care for anything else I've heard from them but I genuinely love Radioactive especially the version with Kendrick Reply

funny how a male gets props for apologizing but nobody can accept katy's apologies, a person who was also conditioned by the church and lived a very sheltered life



Edited at 2017-06-25 12:56 am (UTC)

You are a mess but you're not wrong. Reply

that's my motto going through this treacherous life Reply

ONTD is like a dog chasing it's tail when it comes to religion. I wouldn't bother trying to find any rationality in it lol Reply

I thought that's because Katy still messes up and says some homophobic things now and again. An apology is worthless if you keep committing the offense. Reply

when did she apologize for ur so gay? Reply

I'm pretty sure Katy gets dragged moreso for her bizarre media grabbing antics, not specifically about her evolving mindset on the gay community. I ramen that whole weekend of live streamed psych analysis 👀 Reply

i get what you'ere saying but there's a difference when doing it as a child and growing up with that guilt and apologizing like he did, and doing it as an adult like katy did and being called out on it and then "apologizing" Reply

Omg Im so happy she apologized-I can't find it though? Katy REALLY needed to talk about Ur So Gay and I Kissed a Girl especially since she basically started her ride to fame with those songs. It would be great if she even revised/edited the lyrics to both in future live performances since she has talked about how problematic they are now.

Reply

you really need to stop carrying water for your faves Reply

Ah mormons





Edited at 2017-06-25 12:57 am (UTC)

I saw BoM with the Broadway Across America tours twice, and was highly entertained by the fact that the Playbill for both tours included a number of ads for the Church of Latter Day Saints- like, "You've seen the play, now read the book!" Reply

Kudos to them for taking something lampooning their religion in stride and being good-natured about it as opposed to rioting in the streets or trying to kill Matt and Trey.



Edited at 2017-06-25 01:33 am (UTC)

the book of mormon just opened here and for weeks leading up to it there was ads saturating the tv and radio and mormons hanging out and bailing people up in fed square



Get that publicity i guess Reply

man i hated this musical Reply

...yeah, I don't know. Whenever I hear about people being prejudiced because of their religious training, I'm just like...but do you also have common sense? Do you live in the real world?? Unless they're legit isolated in some cult, that's not much of an excuse. Reply

being told something since you were old enough to understand, by the people who raise you, can alter common sense.



don't be ignorant Reply

mte, there is a reason why people have this "realization" once they get away from their environment. And honestly, it's hard to be told that everything you have ever learned is wrong.



I grew up in a hardcore Catholic community and it's not a good situation to be in Reply

Nah. Part of becoming a mature adult human is gaining perspective on the real world and learning which parts of your upbringing you want to hold onto and which you should probably actually let go. Sounds like this guy did that, but I'm not sure we should be over-praising him for it. Reply

this is a very naive or idealistic point of view on the world tbh



i don't just mean in regards to bigotry and i'm certainly not excusing it but everything most of our opinions and beliefs are based on around our immediate community and having a different opinion can cause you to be ostracised Reply

Idk man. If you're surrounded by it, it's not that easy. Reply

I think it can be. If you're indoctrinated from a very young age, if the majority of the adults you depend on press a consistent set of beliefs on you and it is supported by the surrounding community, it is very likely you're going to adopt the same beliefs and assume the 'real' world is the one trying to lead you astray. I'm always happy and impressed to see people who grew up in religious households and communities rejecting the harmful religion and beliefs of their youth because it can be really hard.



Sorry for the multiple edits, done now, I promise. I'll just own any other typos



Edited at 2017-06-25 01:06 am (UTC)

I can understand it but I also feel like as you become an adult and experience life you should be able to use common sense when it comes to things and not just believe everything you were taught growing up.



Which is what I think happened here Reply

The door to door kids are pretty young and sheltered to be fair Reply

Indoctrination is a life-long thing and extremely hard to detach from, tho. Reply

With some religions, I think you're right, but some religious upbringings are pretty cultlike. I know some TBMs (True Blue Mormons, as they call themselves) who were incredibly sheltered and who I consider to have been raised in a cult. Like, the schedule for their religious activities was insane--seven hours on Sundays, with a big chunk of it no-food/fasting, multiple weeknights spent doing religious activities, etc. Reply

Lol... culture and indoctrination is so strong that it's only in the last two generations of human existence that we stopped being complete pieces of shit as a whole. And even that is just moderate gains. Reply

A lot of people don't leave their childhood communities and thus don't get the kind of wider exposure that would allow them to become more empathetic and accepting of things that could contradict their previous worldview. Plus many religious practices thrive on heavy indoctrination and that can be incredibly hard to break. If you're told the sky is green and only green for an incredibly long time, it's very easy to believe the sky is actually green. Reply

That's literally not how human behavior works though? If you are indoctrinated with a belief from the moment you are born and your environment continually encourages that belief, then it will be extremely difficult for you to even challenge that belief let alone get rid of it. That's common sense. Reply

All religion blows my mind. Its 2017 and you're still all about some ancient imaginary friends? We're on a path to Mars and y'all still arguing over centuries of contradictory fan fiction? Religious people are on par with Flat-Earthers as far as I'm concerned, very little capacity for common sense or living in the real world.



Edited at 2017-06-25 01:48 am (UTC)

Only guessing but it doesn't sound like you were raised in a church environment. You believe what your group believes. I don't want to suggest it's complete brainwashing but it takes alternative views and outside influence to change that mindset. It's not as simple as intellect or common sense. Reply

I grew up Mormon and it was so hard to completely leave the church tbh. I'm pretty sure the only reason I did was because of ONTD. My whole family is still Mormon and I was so worried about not being with them when I died and stuff like that, plus I've always been an eager to please person. Growing up my mom was always trying to get me to only be friends with other Mormons and I spent so much time doing church activities. I hate it now so much because it really does feel like a cult in a lot of aspects. Reply

Gurl, I currently reside in a relatively small town in the bible belt (job reasons). If you're brought up with all the religion bs and stuff, yes, you're gonna have preconceived (sp?) views about gay people.



Most people have to get OUT of said small towns to see the world in bigger cities to get over their shit.



What you and I think should be common sense is probably baffling to others. Reply

Isn't common sense banned in most religions though? Reply

Religions continue being messy. Sigh.



I almost got baptized into the Church because I wanted cheaper tuition in BYU. They have a very good undergram program for my field, which is pretty hard to find in the US because this country is behind the times when it comes to translation, but luckily they wouldn't let me apply before graduating high school and I was too impatient; otherwise, I'd be a Mormon now, lol. Reply

I almost got baptized into the Church because I wanted cheaper tuition in BYU.



lmao dying!



Reply

are mormons like scientologists or s/t??? Reply

Sort of. Both have cult-like qualities. Reply

don't think so. scientologists have contracted slaves Reply

