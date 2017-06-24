'Imagine Dragons' Singer Sorry for Teaching Anti-Gay Message
Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds is expressing regret for the anti-gay message he taught as a Mormon missionary.
Speaking at TrevorLIVE this week, Reynolds said "I knocked on thousands of doors. For those 2 years when people asked me what the doctrine was and they said, ‘Hey I’m gay,” I thought that it was a sin because that’s what I had been raised to teach. I hold regret about that until this day. I wish I could re-knock on those doors and tell them I was wrong. I can’t do that. All I can do is come forward to you today and say I’m sincerely sorry."
He credited his wife, Aja Volkman, for changing his mind: “When I met her, she was living with her two best friends who were lesbians. My wife was my missionary. She taught me what I already knew in my heart, which is to be gay is beautiful.”
I've changed quite a few people's views on homosexuality in my lifetime. These were people who actually had sincere disgust for gay people, and thought they were disgusting. It turns out they'd just never met any, and all they had to go off were terrible representations of gay people, like Queer As Folk, which would make anyone think we're just a big group of whores who live in clubs and spend all of our free time either having sex or catching diseases.
I've never held it against them. If you're raised to think that and you never know anything different, it's hard to see the other side. I'm lucky to have met quite a few people who were open minded enough to change their tunes once they got to know me.
My mom is one of those who tries to straddle the fence by saying love the sinner hate the sin but she definitely shifted her mindset some years ago when she realized a male colleague that she liked and got along with happened to also be gay. She's not out there protesting for gay rights but the bar was moved for sure.
Queer as Folk is what changed my mind :)
I grew up very religious and I was raised to be homophobic, but I wondered a lot about why exactly was homosexuality considered so wrong. Watching QaF made me sure that it isn't wrong. I know that probably sounds ridiculous and that qaf isn't representative of all gay people but it made me see them as just humans like everyone else. But I was really shocked (and I still am) at all of the drug use and also at the idea of open relationships, because I had never heard of them before.
Black people weren't allowed to be Mormon until 1978 but now it's one of the fastest growing religions
Still fucked up, though.
I remember the first time I actually saw them in DR I was so annoyed. I think I actually might've said 'wtf are you doing here?'
I just hate that "go to impoverished countries" preaching your shit attitude these people have (Scientologists too....the Scientologist center in Harlem legit freaks me out every time I pass through there)
there are so many of those in my country, I side eye every single one of them
That video is bizarre as shit tho.
https://youtu.be/z-SymYntG4I
Get that publicity i guess
don't be ignorant
I grew up in a hardcore Catholic community and it's not a good situation to be in
i don't just mean in regards to bigotry and i'm certainly not excusing it but everything most of our opinions and beliefs are based on around our immediate community and having a different opinion can cause you to be ostracised
Which is what I think happened here
Most people have to get OUT of said small towns to see the world in bigger cities to get over their shit.
What you and I think should be common sense is probably baffling to others.
I almost got baptized into the Church because I wanted cheaper tuition in BYU. They have a very good undergram program for my field, which is pretty hard to find in the US because this country is behind the times when it comes to translation, but luckily they wouldn't let me apply before graduating high school and I was too impatient; otherwise, I'd be a Mormon now, lol.
lmao dying!
i think a lot of people said or did dumb shit because of family or religion in their youth but don't want to admit it.