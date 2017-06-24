Britney Spears: Videos from 2 Sold Out Shows in Thailand!

On June 23rd and 24th, Queen of Pop, Britney Spears performed 2 SOLD OUT shows in Bangkok, Thailand.
Notable things:
- Changed the choreography for the BOMT breakdown between BOMT/Oops.
- Butchered modified the green outfit originally from Toxic and made it into a strange bikini-type outfit for the "Slave/Freakshow/Do Somethin" segment.
Check the video out below, and more after the cut!

[GIMME GIMME MOARRR]




Are you going to see Britney before her Vegas show ends December 31st, ONTD?
Source: 1 2 3 4
Tagged: , ,