Britney Spears: Videos from 2 Sold Out Shows in Thailand!
On June 23rd and 24th, Queen of Pop, Britney Spears performed 2 SOLD OUT shows in Bangkok, Thailand.
Notable things:
- Changed the choreography for the BOMT breakdown between BOMT/Oops.
-
Butchered modified the green outfit originally from Toxic and made it into a strange bikini-type outfit for the "Slave/Freakshow/Do Somethin" segment.
Check the video out below, and more after the cut!
[GIMME GIMME MOARRR]
Are you going to see Britney before her Vegas show ends December 31st, ONTD?
Source: 1 2 3 4
Notable things:
- Changed the choreography for the BOMT breakdown between BOMT/Oops.
-
Check the video out below, and more after the cut!
[GIMME GIMME MOARRR]
Are you going to see Britney before her Vegas show ends December 31st, ONTD?
Source: 1 2 3 4
When will she retire?
Edited at 2017-06-25 12:36 am (UTC)
Second of all, never, duh.
My personal faves:
http://static.socialitelife.com/upl
I love ha. She's my flavor of craycray.
Edited at 2017-06-25 01:15 am (UTC)
Basically.
ugly lobotomized loser