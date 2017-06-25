Halsey responds to claims that she was never homeless

I mean, the 1D comment was dumb, but you can't be mad people would ask about it. It's an interesting story at the very least. Reply

lol shut up Reply

she was homeless-fluid, you asshats Reply

Omg yesss Reply

lmaooo Reply

She's was homeless-sexual, only attracted to those between living situations. Reply

LMAO Reply

omfg Reply

we prefer hobosexual Reply

s t o p Reply

mte. check your home privilege. Reply

ahahah LOOOOOL Reply

rofl Reply

lmao Reply

Lmao



You ignorant fucks Reply

I fucking hate you!!! Lmfaoooooo Reply

omg Reply

Lol omgggggg.



Side note i am at club right now and choked on my drink reading this. Reply

lol Reply

still not buying it Reply

Too much Halsey this weekend Reply

WAY TOO MUCH Reply

What I was about to say... 😞 Reply

srsly like just go... Reply

seriously Reply

It's the weekend sis. If there isnt a gay, racist or any popcorn eating wanking post, the weekend is not here. Reply

Is it all from one interview too? There should've been a round up. Reply

Being homeless is one of my top fears Reply

What are your other top fears 🤔 Reply

running out of lasagna. Reply

Losing my teeth Reply

It seriously was mines also. Up until last year to be real. My parents died in my early 20's while still in school and without a secure job. Then the economic crash happened and it was crazy hard to find decent employment. I was living with my grams thinking if she was to ever pass away, I could very well be homeless. Reply

Same an alcoholism. The two kinda going hand in hand for me. Reply

Mine too. Imagine having no access to a television! 😱 Reply

This. I'm currently unemployed and running out of funds fast so this is plaguing me everyday. At the same time, even when I had a job, I would be so damn stingy with my cash. Reply

I was homeless earlier this year and it was terrifying. I was living in the high arctic and the house I was renting was the only one available in town and a goddamn disaster. Apparently it was condemned a couple years ago and that was just ignored...

It hit -51 in February and the heater and boiler and hot water pipes all broke. My landlord doesn't live in town, his representative in town refused to call any one to try and fix it until 6 hours later. The house was completely fucked. I had to break my lease (obviously) and couch surf because there was literally nowhere to live in town. (Housing crisis, there was technically 2 houses, but they would cost me more than I made each month and weren't within walking distance of my job)

I lived on co workers couches for 2 months before they told me that they felt I was being lazy and not trying hard enough to find somewhere to live and kicked me out. (I was doing everything possible as well as paying them $200/week and cleaning their apartments in addition to working full time) I almost had to quit my job before my contract ended (which would really fuck me over) until a local co-worker found me a room in her MIL's house.



It was bizarre to be a homeless teacher, working for the government, making good money and fucking homeless. I'm moving back south in about a week and will never live anywhere that remote again.

The housing crisis in Arctic Canada is a fucking disaster zone.



Edited at 2017-06-25 03:22 pm (UTC)

It sounds like she moved out of her parents' house and was living at her shitty boyfriend's house which doesn't exactly make her homeless.



This part killed me though: ‘How could you be homeless, you were a One Direction fan?!’ It’s like, can’t you be both?



It sounds like she moved out of her parents' house and was living at her shitty boyfriend's house which doesn't exactly make her homeless.



I agree. Just because it's a crappy situation doesn't mean you're homeless, unless you actually don't have a place to live & have to live in your car or something. Reply

idk who this is, but she looks like an even more basic katie perry combined with the assholeness that is debbi levoto. Reply

came in to say the same! i've been told posts about her are a shit show, and im here for it :D Reply

Holy shit this is disturbingly accurate. If Katy and Demi fused into one person, it would be Halsey. Reply

i always see the annoying blond love interest that ate arrow Reply

you're not jewel!! Reply

Omg 😂 Reply

I don't know if I'd consider Jewel homeless, either. Apparently, she did live in her van, which she parked outside of her mom's house so she could still take showers and pop in for a meal if she wanted to. Reply

i thought her mom bought a van as well and that they parked together? Reply

lmao i see u OP. lemme perch. Reply

So she wasn't homeless but had a bad living situation? My step dad beat the shit out of me almost every day but I don't tell people I was homeless to have a sadder back story. Go away Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. Reply

I'm so sorry :c *hug* Hope you're better now (and far away from that guy >>) Reply

Yes I'm better. ❤️

My parents live down the street from me and like to act like none of that happened and I try my best not to be bitter. Could have been a lot worse. Reply

She never stops with the cringe, it's why i can't stand her. Still trying so hard for those cred points I see... Reply

Idk a lot about Halsey, but she seems to want to be this perpetual victim. Reply

I constantly think this is the woman who sang that song about making wishes on passing airplanes. Reply

Amazing icon, bb. Reply

Oh Stephen...lmao no.... Reply

Lmao Reply

Oh good god that gif lmao Reply

