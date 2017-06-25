Halsey responds to claims that she was never homeless
When the good sis Halsey was starting out, she revealed that she had been homeless at one point before and used music as a way to make money. However, people didn't believe her as they figured out that her iconic Tumblr videos that show her in her childhood bedroom must have been filmed at the same time she was homeless. In an interview with The Guardian, Halsey clarified that she was 'in between living situations' back then and said: “I get it all the time. People say: ‘How could you be homeless, you were a One Direction fan?!’ It’s like, can’t you be both? Everyone wants to pick on me all the time. What do I have to do, an Excel page with a ****ing timeline of my life, just so you guys will give me some credibility?"
She actually gave a timeline: Halsey graduated from high school at 17 and moved in with an abusive boyfriend, because she hadn’t gone to college her parents had disowned her and wouldn’t offer financial support, moved to the city and spent time living with a guy that she had started dating, who was a drug addict. “The dark part of it was when I was living with a heroin addict and not speaking to my family. People might say it doesn’t ‘count’, but it counted to me. Thinking all my friends were going to die and being by myself and being terrified. It was easily the darkest time of my life. The one thing I was doing was maintain my persona online. I never let anyone know I didn’t have a home. If there’s one thing I was smart about at the time, it was knowing that if I wanted to be a musician, I needed to keep up my appearance.”"
SOURCE
do you believe her, ontd? jeff_koons, comment on this?
You ignorant fucks
Side note i am at club right now and choked on my drink reading this.
It hit -51 in February and the heater and boiler and hot water pipes all broke. My landlord doesn't live in town, his representative in town refused to call any one to try and fix it until 6 hours later. The house was completely fucked. I had to break my lease (obviously) and couch surf because there was literally nowhere to live in town. (Housing crisis, there was technically 2 houses, but they would cost me more than I made each month and weren't within walking distance of my job)
I lived on co workers couches for 2 months before they told me that they felt I was being lazy and not trying hard enough to find somewhere to live and kicked me out. (I was doing everything possible as well as paying them $200/week and cleaning their apartments in addition to working full time) I almost had to quit my job before my contract ended (which would really fuck me over) until a local co-worker found me a room in her MIL's house.
It was bizarre to be a homeless teacher, working for the government, making good money and fucking homeless. I'm moving back south in about a week and will never live anywhere that remote again.
The housing crisis in Arctic Canada is a fucking disaster zone.
This part killed me though: ‘How could you be homeless, you were a One Direction fan?!’ It’s like, can’t you be both?
I agree. Just because it's a crappy situation doesn't mean you're homeless, unless you actually don't have a place to live & have to live in your car or something.
My parents live down the street from me and like to act like none of that happened and I try my best not to be bitter. Could have been a lot worse.