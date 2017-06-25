Nicki Minaj shades Remy Ma, becomes the most awarded female in rap


Nicki Minaj has shaded Remy Ma on DJ Khaled's album Grateful. The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap took shots on two songs: Nobody and I Can't Even Lie.

Nobody verse:
You know the liar will accuse you
You know the queen still reign, it's just business as usual
Anything I touch, I bless it
Track record so impressive
Open the Billboard Awards with a hit record
The devil thought he had me
But I rebuked him, got money and I'm still a baddie

I Can't Even Lie verse:
Keep your man off my Instagram, bitch
Ninety-nine problems but ain't one a damn bitch

The I Can't Even Lie verse seems to refer to when Remy's husband Papoose was caught liking and unliking a random comment on one of Nicki's Instagram posts back in March (jfc).

In other news, Nicki's fans made sure that their queen knew that she has become the most awarded female rapper in music history:

SOURCES: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
ontd, is nicki deserving?
Tagged: ,