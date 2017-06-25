Nicki Minaj shades Remy Ma, becomes the most awarded female in rap
Nicki Minaj has shaded Remy Ma on DJ Khaled's album Grateful. The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap took shots on two songs: Nobody and I Can't Even Lie.
Nobody verse:
You know the liar will accuse you
You know the queen still reign, it's just business as usual
Anything I touch, I bless it
Track record so impressive
Open the Billboard Awards with a hit record
The devil thought he had me
But I rebuked him, got money and I'm still a baddie
I Can't Even Lie verse:
Keep your man off my Instagram, bitch
Ninety-nine problems but ain't one a damn bitch
The I Can't Even Lie verse seems to refer to when Remy's husband Papoose was caught liking and unliking a random comment on one of Nicki's Instagram posts back in March (jfc).
In other news, Nicki's fans made sure that their queen knew that she has become the most awarded female rapper in music history:
Yesterday Nicki Minaj became the most awarded female rapper of all time💯 Congratulations to the queen of rap. Bitches cant even spell award. pic.twitter.com/Ger5FR17bs— ALEXO MINAJ (@NickiMaaraj) June 24, 2017
Truth tea or the other kind? ☕️Receipts or.... go to work my babies! 😍😘 https://t.co/xSWuyETZav— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 24, 2017
ontd, is nicki deserving?
Because Remy will destroy her
You can buy an award but you can't buy talent!
rappers are in their own lane and the ones who actually have talent arent even recognised within the pop culture community lbr
Nicki is not a good person, with the way she's acting I just hope her finances are in order...
wikipedia tells me that nicki won 190 awards, missy - 189. bleh