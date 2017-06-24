SKAM Series Finale Discussion Post
I can't believe it's over 😭😭😭😭😭😭 Also, LMAO at p.Chris & Emma, how random. I guess Julie listened about people wanting the show to end with Jonas talking. How are you guys feeling rn??
(No Yousef? SERIOUSLY? FFS)
and a 😭 for yousef only showing up in a text message in the finale.
THIS SHOW. i'm going to miss it so much and i hope to see all the cast in other things. including a netflix skam revival a few years down the line.
lalaloopsy98 shared this with me during last episode’s post. I guess this means it’s releasing either this fall (or possibly next fall)?? If they’re trying to keep the same characters and everything idk how this show will be. Julie researched so much before writing the past seasons, part of why they were so good. I won’t be shocked if American writers don’t put in that effort.
Also, what happened to the brother that was engaged to Jamilla?!
Yeah, P-Chris and Emma falling in love at first sight was really random and came out of left field but I'm not mad about it. I would have been happy with either Eva/Chris or Eva/Jonas.
I got really emotional during Chris and Vilde's BFF moment. It was so sweet and cute.
I don't know how the American remake is going to capture the ~magic~ of Skam tbh. Then again, the remake might never go into production.
That's pretty much when I started crying :(
I don't like the idea of trying to incorporate the russebus plot since it's so specific to Norwegian culture. What's the American equivalent to that? A prom limo?
I really think they should center the plot around original characters and just borrow the format of the show. I don't want to see a "Nora" and "Isaac" lol
PChris and Emma would have be less weird if they hadn't done a PChris clip showing his interest in Eva? But I'm living for the mad stans on Tumblr.
Today I started crying at chris/vilde talking. Chris this whole week was such a delight, I love how she bonded with the Doc and immediately put her advice into action.
And omg, the ending. Perfect. I loooove the characters of Eva and Jonas (season 1 overall has to be my favorite) and always thought they were so good together. but just timing and circumstance made it so they had missed their chance. But they've both grown so much and im so happy they are getting their second chance, which is what skam is all about.
I missed yousef of course but I actually loved his last proper scene with sana so I didn't mind him not being there. I just can't believe it's over but the way it was done makes it feel like all these characters will continue on just without us watching, making mistakes but always looking out for one another.
this. it's the first time a show I watch has ended and makes me feel like they're still there, doing shit. fuck, it was so good.
fuck julie for not bringing yousef back, sana was the only mc that ended up alone (yes ik they're basically together but it's not the same)
and don't think i didn't notice her sneaking isak's redemption text, like he suddenly understands sana and she's so strong but still doesn't care enough to mention it during today's clip AND lol at him getting "credit" on the speech bc of that text
vilde and chris' scene was so sweet, chris is an angel <3 i wish we would've gotten her season
and finally, i can't believe we didn't get a girls scene? like it was the toilet paper one but it was barely there, sana's 2 scenes today were with eskild and linn and isak lol bye, im also disappointed that during the whole season we didn't get a girl squad walk
but anyways i'm sad its ending cuz despite it's flaws i love the show but also i'm so glad its over cuz i hate the fandom
And yeah the fandom made it difficult to properly engage with the show. Crazy fandoms ruin everything.
I saw that and I was just like hmmmmm maybe we should've thought the Isak + Sana clip through a little more from the beginning before doing it that way tbh!
Vilde and chris' bit made me tear up even tho I had no idea wtf they were saying. What great actors they are! And vilde's got magnus to talk to and I'm so glad she's got that support cause she's gonna need it. And I love that ulrikke said vilde would be a teacher.
I'm so sad yousef didn't magically turn up. Like I was convinced that last clip would be his and he'd just come home to be with sana. I would've loved one last bit of yousana hugging and being together and happy :(
I can't at the p Chris/Emma bit. Wtf. That was so dumb and cringe. The bloody music and he's all your new boyfriend. Ew.
I hope jonas changes and treats Eva better and Eva stands up for herself and won't let him walk all over her or make her feel insecure. Idk. Why does everyone need to be paired up? Why can't they just be by themselves??? Anyhow.
The girls all looked so pretty in their dresses! I loved them all.
I hope even and mama b had a catch up! It's sweet he got to be with all his old friends.
Aww man this show. I'm no where near the demographic but I just adored this show and I got so much from it.
I hope this post goes all day cause I have so many feels!
Thanks Julie and thanks Norway for supporting a show like this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
And then all evaks complained that it was 10 seconds longer than evens! Even tho they spent most of the time talking about sana and even did the balloon squad video and got isak's birthday video as well. Their stans really have put me off evak.
And byeeeeeee guy that plays even, (henry? Henrik?) crazy mother, did she really caption that pic of her and isak (tarjei, Tarji?) actor, my son in law??? I wasn't gonna look at it so idk if it's something the evak stans edited. Anyhow.
See ya crazy fandom, won't miss ya. (I love how Julie low key called them out tho)
and yes, she did. henrik and her are super cringy and thirsty lol
Lmao I've been hearing so much about Siv (or whatever his mom's name is), she panders to them so mcuh, and Henrik goes along, I feel bad for Tarjei, I'm glad he doesn't have social media. He's like 4 years younger than Henrik too irl so it's a little weird that his mom practically ships them for fans.
I really love how she dissed them (all of us tbh but mostly the crazies), I def won't miss the Evaks, I'm relieved it's done.
skamEnglishwas so suddenly so busy and, couldn't update Williams clip was so fucking petty. Yet the day before with Evak, update blogs *coughSkamEnglishcough* were on top of it.
She did everything and more they asked for I don't think she called them out, she basically gave them all they wanted. This is pissing me off I mean look what they got on Wednesday - they basically got it all and then on Thursday they all act as if William clip never happened, fucking brats. And then they (evak) fandom has the audacity to tell me skam was never about ships, oh really cause the minute evak happened it turned into a fucking shipper battle of whose Julie's favourite child/ship
And all I wanted was yousana but instead S4 was used in fandom to show whose better noorhelm or evak
I was really here fo Eva&Chris but I'm also happy with Eva&Jonas, it's honestly 50/50 for me, but the scene with Emma was weird but I guess it was set up by the texts
Awww Vilde and Chris, made me feel so warm inside <3
I wanted Yousef to show up so badly tho!