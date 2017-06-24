I'm crying so much, idek why. Like I'm full on sobbing rn, I don't understand. I wasnt even that sad about this show ending, I think it just hadnt it me yet Reply

I know bb, I ended up crying more than I thought I would. This show honestly means so much to me, even tho I'm not happy with how a lot of things played out in S4. ❤️❤️

Thanks to the wonderful people that made the S3 posts (mainly deluminator) that got me into this show. And thanks to all of you guys for being awesome, making discussion posts, commenting and having unmessy discussions!! I'm really gonna miss this show so much. ❤️❤️

yeah, very true. ontd was the reason I started this show. thank you guys.

+1. so so glad i clicked on those season 3 posts. ontd has a way of making me check out shows/music i never would have bothered with before.

the shots of people's comments on yt, fb... it was so good. it was like jonas was thanking me, idk. earlier today I was having one of those moments where I was wondering why was I feeling so down and empty, and I realized I have what's important: I love and I'm loved. everything else can be dealt with. and then this speech... thank you universe and everyone <3

Linn made me cry in Friday's clip. And Chris and Vilde started me crying today, then the speech got me crying again at the end. There's a lot I didn't like this season, this week even but I'm sad it's over.



(No Yousef? SERIOUSLY? FFS)

😭😭😭



and a 😭 for yousef only showing up in a text message in the finale.



😭😭😭

and a 😭 for yousef only showing up in a text message in the finale.

THIS SHOW. i'm going to miss it so much and i hope to see all the cast in other things. including a netflix skam revival a few years down the line.

http://www.denofgeek.com/us/tv/skam/265 679/american-skam-remake-how-similar-wil l-shame-be-to-the-norwegian-version





lalaloopsy98 shared this with me during last episode's post. I guess this means it's releasing either this fall (or possibly next fall)?? If they're trying to keep the same characters and everything idk how this show will be. Julie researched so much before writing the past seasons, part of why they were so good. I won't be shocked if American writers don't put in that effort.

Guess I’m gonna have to binge watch all the seasons the next time I have a couple days off tbh.





Also, what happened to the brother that was engaged to Jamilla?!



Edited at 2017-06-25 12:09 am (UTC)

i'm considering rewatching the whole show starting now. it's ridiculously hot here and no air conditioning so sitting in front of a fan and watching seems like a good plan.

Do it!!

Was it the guy they showed in the very beginning of the clip? The one who bought the toilet paper? Or was he just someone random?

Yeah, P-Chris and Emma falling in love at first sight was really random and came out of left field but I'm not mad about it. I would have been happy with either Eva/Chris or Eva/Jonas.



I got really emotional during Chris and Vilde's BFF moment. It was so sweet and cute.



Yeah, P-Chris and Emma falling in love at first sight was really random and came out of left field but I'm not mad about it. I would have been happy with either Eva/Chris or Eva/Jonas.

I got really emotional during Chris and Vilde's BFF moment. It was so sweet and cute.

I don't know how the American remake is going to capture the ~magic~ of Skam tbh. Then again, the remake might never go into production.

I got really emotional during Chris and Vilde's BFF moment. It was so sweet and cute.





That's pretty much when I started crying :(





Also, lalaloopsy98 shared this with me during last episode’s post:



http://www.denofgeek.com/us/tv/skam/265 679/american-skam-remake-how-similar-wil l-shame-be-to-the-norwegian-version



That's pretty much when I started crying :(

The American remake should air on an online platform like Netflix or Hulu but I could easily see it getting picked up by Freeform since it plays to that young adult demographic



I don't like the idea of trying to incorporate the russebus plot since it's so specific to Norwegian culture. What's the American equivalent to that? A prom limo?



I really think they should center the plot around original characters and just borrow the format of the show. I don't want to see a "Nora" and "Isaac" lol



Edited at 2017-06-25 12:42 am (UTC)

And Sana looked amazing omg. I guess they had some kinda farewell thing for the cast yesterday? I saw like 30 secs of it and Iman was in this dark cream colored, satin outfit and she looked SO good. She's so stunning <3

I got some issues with the season as a whole, but this end clip was pretty cute.



PChris and Emma would have be less weird if they hadn't done a PChris clip showing his interest in Eva? But I'm living for the mad stans on Tumblr. Reply

I love how the entire front page of the last clip's youtube link is filled with people being bitter about that LOL I think it was super strange too and I can't tell if Julie was trying to show that Chris hasn't changed and is still a fuckboy..or is Emma the love of his life bc what was with the music that started playing?? Idek idek.

Team Fuckboy!

It makes sense, though. William texted him saying "You haven't had that moment yet, you know". I think P. Chris just thought if he acted like he was in love, that would happen for him. But, apperently not. Lol. But yeah, way left field.

Idk why yousef had to go to turkey I wanted him to be cute and coupley with sana in the last ep 😑

Loved the kollectivet chat so much. And welcoming William, who really has had some of the most fascinating growth on the show. I'm really gonna miss eskild and omg his scene with Linn. So emotional.



Today I started crying at chris/vilde talking. Chris this whole week was such a delight, I love how she bonded with the Doc and immediately put her advice into action.



And omg, the ending. Perfect. I loooove the characters of Eva and Jonas (season 1 overall has to be my favorite) and always thought they were so good together. but just timing and circumstance made it so they had missed their chance. But they've both grown so much and im so happy they are getting their second chance, which is what skam is all about.



I missed yousef of course but I actually loved his last proper scene with sana so I didn't mind him not being there. I just can't believe it's over but the way it was done makes it feel like all these characters will continue on just without us watching, making mistakes but always looking out for one another. Reply

oh god, eskild and william was so good lol

I'm gonna be real, I'm lowkey here for William n Eskild. Like, Noora could just dump his ass, but on good terms, so William is still living in the flat with the three of them and he and Eskild just end up going to swimming yoga or whatever they called it together all the time and become bffs 4 lyfe cuz yea I'd be 100% here for that.

but the way it was done makes it feel like all these characters will continue on just without us watching, making mistakes but always looking out for one another.



this. it's the first time a show I watch has ended and makes me feel like they're still there, doing shit. fuck, it was so good. Reply

This show <3

hahah i feel so vindicated i knew pchris hadn't changed!!!



fuck julie for not bringing yousef back, sana was the only mc that ended up alone (yes ik they're basically together but it's not the same)



and don't think i didn't notice her sneaking isak's redemption text, like he suddenly understands sana and she's so strong but still doesn't care enough to mention it during today's clip AND lol at him getting "credit" on the speech bc of that text



vilde and chris' scene was so sweet, chris is an angel <3 i wish we would've gotten her season



and finally, i can't believe we didn't get a girls scene? like it was the toilet paper one but it was barely there, sana's 2 scenes today were with eskild and linn and isak lol bye, im also disappointed that during the whole season we didn't get a girl squad walk



but anyways i'm sad its ending cuz despite it's flaws i love the show but also i'm so glad its over cuz i hate the fandom Reply

hate spreads sis <3

lmfao it really does

I'm so confused about P-Chris tbh I don't know if they were trying to tell us that he really is a fuckboy or if his moment with Emma was ~love at first sight~ There was a text exchange between P-Chris and William that makes me the think the latter happened?



And yeah the fandom made it difficult to properly engage with the show. Crazy fandoms ruin everything. Reply

Your isak thoughts are my thoughts. A text???? Miss me with that! Wilhelm wrote that speech, the end.

and don't think i didn't notice her sneaking isak's redemption text, like he suddenly understands sana and she's so strong but still doesn't care enough to mention it during today's clip





I saw that and I was just like hmmmmm maybe we should've thought the Isak + Sana clip through a little more from the beginning before doing it that way tbh! Reply

Noora and William being so happy and so settled and so in love made me so happy! And she's eating and linn and eskild were so happy Noora's staying with them and now William has a new family too and I love them all so much. Eskild really is such a care taker of everyone. I loved the group hug and they're all so smiley.





Vilde and chris' bit made me tear up even tho I had no idea wtf they were saying. What great actors they are! And vilde's got magnus to talk to and I'm so glad she's got that support cause she's gonna need it. And I love that ulrikke said vilde would be a teacher.



I'm so sad yousef didn't magically turn up. Like I was convinced that last clip would be his and he'd just come home to be with sana. I would've loved one last bit of yousana hugging and being together and happy :(



I can't at the p Chris/Emma bit. Wtf. That was so dumb and cringe. The bloody music and he's all your new boyfriend. Ew.



I hope jonas changes and treats Eva better and Eva stands up for herself and won't let him walk all over her or make her feel insecure. Idk. Why does everyone need to be paired up? Why can't they just be by themselves??? Anyhow.





The girls all looked so pretty in their dresses! I loved them all.





I hope even and mama b had a catch up! It's sweet he got to be with all his old friends.





Aww man this show. I'm no where near the demographic but I just adored this show and I got so much from it.

I hope this post goes all day cause I have so many feels!



Thanks Julie and thanks Norway for supporting a show like this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️



Reply

Also I loved how everyone was suddenly so busy they couldn't translate and re upload William's clip. Byeeeeeeeee dickhead fandom, won't miss that!

And then all evaks complained that it was 10 seconds longer than evens! Even tho they spent most of the time talking about sana and even did the balloon squad video and got isak's birthday video as well. Their stans really have put me off evak.





And byeeeeeee guy that plays even, (henry? Henrik?) crazy mother, did she really caption that pic of her and isak (tarjei, Tarji?) actor, my son in law??? I wasn't gonna look at it so idk if it's something the evak stans edited. Anyhow.



See ya crazy fandom, won't miss ya. (I love how Julie low key called them out tho)



Edited at 2017-06-25 01:03 am (UTC) Reply

and yes, she did. henrik and her are super cringy and thirsty lol

ikr, julie literally gave them everything they wanted and they still find a way to complain

and yes, she did. henrik and her are super cringy and thirsty lol

NO. WAY. Omg embarrassing!!! Hahahha hahahahhaha Jesus Christ.

LMAO tell it, Even's clip was actually the only one that didn't mention Sana or revolve around her party (unlike William's clip which was half made up about doing something for Sana) + they got a hei briskeby clip and a freaking birthday video and yet they still had the nerve to complain the next day. Whenever the show focuses on Evak it's "Sana who?" but when William or Chris shows up suddenly they pretend to miss Sana. Evaks



Lmao I've been hearing so much about Siv (or whatever his mom's name is), she panders to them so mcuh, and Henrik goes along, I feel bad for Tarjei, I'm glad he doesn't have social media. He's like 4 years younger than Henrik too irl so it's a little weird that his mom practically ships them for fans.



I really love how she dissed them (all of us tbh but mostly the crazies), I def won't miss the Evaks, I'm relieved it's done.



Reply

lolll I can't @ Henrik + his mom's thirstiness. I was soo turned off by him when he told some young fan to 'suck my board bitch' bc of something they did. In no way is that an OK response to a fan, let alone a young one. Reply

The way every update blog skamEnglish was so suddenly so busy and, couldn't update Williams clip was so fucking petty. Yet the day before with Evak, update blogs *coughSkamEnglishcough* were on top of it.

Reply

Where did Julie called them out though?



She did everything and more they asked for I don't think she called them out, she basically gave them all they wanted. This is pissing me off I mean look what they got on Wednesday - they basically got it all and then on Thursday they all act as if William clip never happened, fucking brats. And then they (evak) fandom has the audacity to tell me skam was never about ships, oh really cause the minute evak happened it turned into a fucking shipper battle of whose Julie's favourite child/ship



And all I wanted was yousana but instead S4 was used in fandom to show whose better noorhelm or evak Reply

