



Love master! Though I don't watch the show anymore, so if anyone wants to spoil this episode for me..please do!

I love the way his mouth moves Reply

Haven't watched doctor who since David left but I did dvr this episode just to see The Master. Reply

i love david sf much and he is my favourite doctor forever! i kinda stopped following as religiously after matt smith took over (he annoyed me as the doctor) and getting thru some of his episodes was a pain! but capaldi is great (the stories they give him, eh they can do better) but its worth to catch up (maybe not all the episodes) Reply

oh god someone make a skam post, I'm drowning in tears can't see properly Reply

lmao if you need the post, make the post bb? Reply

I feel like Cybermen have become the new Daleks in that they're the default go-to finale villains since Moffat took over.... they had a big role in Matt Smith's final special, Series 8 and now. I mean we saw Capaldi take them down in 8, why not give us a new villain? I miss those farting human skin-wearing aliens from Series 1 tbh, bring them back Reply

babe, THANK YOU! i must say I'm happy i'm following properly instead of sporadically and its all because of you <3

that said, i am READY! YESYESYES



that said, i am READY! YESYESYES Reply

this looks like the same aesthetic as season 8 finale, weird Reply

Has this season been good - worth catching up? I caught the first couple and loved Bill, but I haven't kept up bc I just don't have the same love for it I had in the early days. Reply

this season has been fan bloody tastic Reply

Some good, some bad. Definitely watch Oxygen, Extremis, and this one if you haven't already. For a few of the others you'll get annoyed if you think too rationally, so turn off your mind and enjoy the action like it's a NuTrek movie. Great visuals, lots of good tension. Reply

I'm waiting until the season finale to watch the last three episodes and it's killing me!!! The video thumbnail is stressing me tf out!!!! Like how the fuck is JOHN FUCKING SIMM BACK?!!!! And are Missy and him interacting with each other?!! If so are they working together against The Doctor?!!! Is Missy full-on evil again?! Is this how my bb Capaldi dies?!! WHAT IS GOING ON AND WHY WON'T NEXT SATURDAY GET HERE ALREADY?!!!!!!!! Reply

shockingly him being back makes sense so far, yes they interact a little bit but he interacts with someone else more so far (spoilers), they were not working against the doctor this episode but it looks like it next week. no missy isnt full on evil again she seems to be geniunely trying to be good. and i dont know BUT I DONT WANT HIM TO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

I wish I still had the enthusiasm for the show I had back in the day (10 was my favourite). From what I've seen of him, Capaldi seems like a pretty good doctor. But I can't take Moffat's writing and general fuckery. Reply

This season has been pretty decent actually. I'd give it a shot. Reply

I did watch the first episode and I liked Bill. Maybe I'll wait until it's done and binge it. :) Reply

Link

If it's any incentive, the relationship between Bill and the Doctor is wonderful, no matter how the actual plot falters (and that even remains fairly decent throughout). Reply

okay so this was one of the darkest episodes by far like some of it was really fucking dark ( i wont spoil for those who havent seen yet and those who watched know what i mean)



John and Pearl knocked it out the fucking park acting wise i really didn't realise ****** was ****** for till the reveal.



yaaas @ the doctor admitting his crush on the master. not like it wasn't obvious tbh



the whole "doctor who" thing made me laugh



BIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLLLLLLL LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL LLLLLLLLLLLL NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOO MY BABYYYYYYYYYYYY Reply

Moff better tread carefully with my fave Bill. That's all I'm saying. Reply

apparently he said in a live thing its the end of bill but i dont trust him and it will be the end of him if true Reply

Link

I get the feeling that it's the new showrunner who wants their own new companion Reply

Link

And that's all well and good, but a companion's story needn't end in death or discombobulation. They can just decide to leave. I'd prefer that. Reply

Link

Oh definitely Reply

I'm never going to be ready to say goodbye to Twelve. I love him too, too much. Reply

Lawd as much as I love John Simm, I cannot with all this moffatry.



but he does look good with the facial hair and the grey mmmmm Reply

okay the last ep I saw was when clara went poof. Is it worth catching up on this season to watch one episode of John Simm with eyeliner? Reply

Yes. Of the NuWho companions, Bill is second only to Donna in my mind. She and Twelve have great, non-romantic chemistry. One episode this season was pretty awful, but that always happens. Reply

Tonight's episode was one of the best. It was smart, it was twisty, it had a different vibe than anything. Reply

I'm fucking raging that the firstly openly gay, WOC, full time companion is only staying on for one season.



I'm really going to miss Capaldi. Maybe now he can finally direct/appear in Veep. Reply

The thought of Capaldi facing off with Laurie on-screen again fills me with glee. Reply

John Simm is such a DILF. I missed him! I know a lot of peeps don't like RTD and his Master (including John Simm himself, lol) but I still love him.



"Man crush" though? Oh, Moffat. Just say "crush", the "man crush" part doesn't even make sense. Reply

It did, though, because it signified to Bill that Missy used to be a man. That was literally the point since that was an important plot point later on, especially to new viewers. And yes, I know Moff is despised, but he really did lay the groundwork for a future female doctor. Aside from the Master/Missy, there was that Time Lord in the Clara/Gallifrey episode that regenerated from a white man to a WOC. And Twelve was all "I think I was male then," tonight. My straight female friends (I'm a queer woman) talk about their woman crushes, so man crush totally makes sense in this context. Reply

Link

Eh, the point about Master being male before and being a woman now is exactly why I think it doesn't make sense because right after saying that he had a "man crush" he talks about Time Lords being above genders and stereotypes. So he either meant that he had a crush on the Master when he was a man, or that he idolized him/wanted to be like him/loved him as a friend which "man crush" means in the straight male world. Can Doctor be considered a straight man if he can regenerate into a woman at any second? I don't think so. Or, well, I guess every regeneration could have their own sexuality but then what's the talk of being "evolved"?



TLDR; I just don't like terms "man crush"/"girl crush" - and it's especially weird coming from Doctor, but OK I'm just nitpicking, it's not that serious. Reply

I really enjoyed it but I wish they hadn't spoiled most of it in previews. Bill better be okay!! Reply

I'm hella confused though. So Missy is the Master right? And so is John Simm? Two different iterations?

Loved the scene with the chips where Twelve explained his relationship, it reminded me of the scene with Ten talking about it with Martha and Captain Jack back in the days :' Reply

Please don't kill off the lesbian WoC Moffatt. You let Amy and Clara die multiple times and still come back. This episode was ruined by promotion but was still fantastic and really dark. Reply

