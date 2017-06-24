June 24th, 2017, 07:18 pm nomorefrostbite Doctor Who Season 10 Finale Promos - "The Doctor Falls" Sources: Next Time, PromoWere you emotionally, physically and spiritually prepared for John Simm's return, ONTD Gallifreyans? Tagged: doctor who (bbc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4141 comments Add comment
Love master! Though I don't watch the show anymore, so if anyone wants to spoil this episode for me..please do!
that said, i am READY! YESYESYES
John and Pearl knocked it out the fucking park acting wise i really didn't realise ****** was ****** for till the reveal.
yaaas @ the doctor admitting his crush on the master. not like it wasn't obvious tbh
the whole "doctor who" thing made me laugh
BIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLLLLLLL
but he does look good with the facial hair and the grey mmmmm
I'm really going to miss Capaldi. Maybe now he can finally direct/appear in Veep.
"Man crush" though? Oh, Moffat. Just say "crush", the "man crush" part doesn't even make sense.
TLDR; I just don't like terms "man crush"/"girl crush" - and it's especially weird coming from Doctor, but OK I'm just nitpicking, it's not that serious.
Loved the scene with the chips where Twelve explained his relationship, it reminded me of the scene with Ten talking about it with Martha and Captain Jack back in the days :'
The Whovians wrap up show on Australia TV speculated that what if this was a simulation, like how would Missy act in life and death times and what if this was just a test and everything is really fine? And I was okay maybe that could be a thing but I would like to think that the Doctor would have stopped it before Bill got hurt.
It was good and it had such a scary vibe and wow all the feels.