she'd totally be a hard femme stud

Is this her precursor to "my secret boyfriend isn't really a guy this time"

doubt it. she's lamented before at how hard being a tall, dark skinned black woman over 40, dating in New York is. how men are utterly intimidated by her.

she's not wrong.

I wish they would fire her from SNL, not because she is bad, but because she would do so much better in movies. She was my fave part of Ghostbusters, and I really don't like the "loud black woman" trope they force on her. She is so much funnier when she tones it down 5 notches.

but also I loved her Trump skit haha

Shes awful on snl. She breaks when absolutely nothing it going on

mte! She is truly awful and cringeworthy at times

She's not wrong.

My mom has so many women like her in her friend group and they constantly get bait so....she's probably right.

I keep having dreams about Kate

Possibly. She ain't my type but I do know a few ladies who would be all over her

She's right. I'm bi and I attract... no one. Women just aren't into me. Or they don't pick me up on their "gaydar". (Or, very likely, both.) It upsets me lol

I'm in the same boat. No one has ever approached me and I'm just like...what am I doing wrong? I just want someone to be interested in me lmao.

approach them. they prob feeling the same way. I'm shy and this message is for me too XD

Not my type. Kate on the other hand..

That...is probably true, yes.

Yup, most likely. Meanwhile, us femme-seeking femmes might as well become nuns.

I just came out but still feel very straight passing and it's making me very down about my prospects.

Same, even though I'm not technically out since I have no one to come out to lol But I mean, no one that looks at me will ever think I'm not straight, and at the same time my gaydar is irreparably broken, so.

Go after what you want. Don't always expect some world where the other person hits on you..

All the baby lezzes would totes be into her; women over 40 are like catnip



I just spent the whole day with straight people and I'm so tired. Men are just so fucking sexist all the time. And I wish they'd fucking cool it on the lesbian jokes. I'll take it from my parents, but that side of the family is not close enough to me for that shit.



On the other hand, I did rainbow graffiti nails for Pride tomorrow and taught my 10 year old cousin how to do th technique on her nails. That was fun.



Edited at 2017-06-25 12:16 am (UTC)

Lesbians really do like their older women, like every older actress has at least a small lesbian following.

lmao this truth

Gawd I'm with you on being tired of straight people. I feel so drained after work sometimes.

Parent

just came here to say I love lesbians and I love gay people and I love being gay and happy pride!!!!

mood

mood [2]

mood [3]

not usually into older ladies but i'd make an exception for leslie bc she's pretty and i fucking love tall people <3

I've barely seen Kate in anything but I love her. There's just something about her.

I grew up with a lot of male influence and have a tough protective personality...which is a nice way of saying I'm butch, and I think girls took it the wrong way because I had many girls come onto me in High School.

I wish I had that experience in hs. another reason living in a small town sucks.

Ha, no you don't. The funniest was at a spin the bottle game, a friend blurts out she wants to kiss me in front of everyone. She had the weirdest far away look in her eyes and I had no interest in her, there was a guy there I wanted and he was the whole point of me being there. The most awkward as fuck one but now I can laugh at, my friend and I were hanging out and she puts lesbian porn on the computer and is just looking at me.

It's not only guys you have to watch out with hitting on you, it's girls too. Reply

Parent

(I know that's not what you meant tho)

i agree w/ kate tbh

I wager I would do well if I was into girls I have pretty, nice girls compliment me all the time. Sadly I'm straight & have to deal with trash men :I

