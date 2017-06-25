June 25th, 2017, 12:52 am evillemmons Leslie Jones: "If I Was Gay, I'd Be Crushin'" Leslie's "SNL" co-star Kate McKinnon thinks Leslie would do very well if she was into women.source Tagged: kate mckinnon, lgbtq / rights, saturday night live (nbc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3939 comments Add comment
I just spent the whole day with straight people and I'm so tired. Men are just so fucking sexist all the time. And I wish they'd fucking cool it on the lesbian jokes. I'll take it from my parents, but that side of the family is not close enough to me for that shit.
On the other hand, I did rainbow graffiti nails for Pride tomorrow and taught my 10 year old cousin how to do th technique on her nails. That was fun.
Edited at 2017-06-25 12:16 am (UTC)
It's not only guys you have to watch out with hitting on you, it's girls too.