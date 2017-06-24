I like the original better.. Reply

Naomi is killing it in Twin Peaks

Ok but why did they have to call the series that.....

This was my first thought.

mte

It's pretty, but I like the original better. Wish I could hear this version with younger Stevie's voice.



I am surprised that they are going with this title for a show, though??

So we're really still going with that title then...



Reply

nah, she and the showrunners can fuck off.

What's this show about

"Across the freshman drama's 10-episode first season, Watts, a two-time Oscar nominee (here venturing into episodic TV for the first time since fronting the short-lived NBC mystery Sleepwalkers in 1997), stars as Jean Holloway, an established New York City therapist who, on paper, has the perfect life: a notable career, a spacious home in the Connecticut suburbs, a successful lawyer husband (Billy Crudup), and a bright young child. What she lacks, however, is restraint. Jean's insatiable curiosity ultimately sees her skirting ethical lines and blurring the borders of professional reality and personal fantasy, piecing together the fragments of her patients' admissions while stealthily forging forbidden relationships — some more physical than others — with the people in their lives."

No thanks.

i feel Iike naomi watts has played at least four characters w the name "jean holloway"

of course they went for that title. ffs.

mte Karen

I like the other version more, though obviously it being cut up for that short title sequence is part of that.

This version of the song okay, but the opening title is terrible. Very cliched images.

They really went for that title, didnt they.

racism aside, I don't even get the relevance of the title. Naomi could be great but she stays choosing racist ass productions

They should have stuck with the original.



I understand that the word has negative connotations in Europe where it's used to refer to an ethnic group in a derogatory manner, so I am kind of surprised that they used the title (even though in the US the word only has positive connotations and people generally don't associate it with an ethnic group).

I don't agree with your assertions about that word's connotations in the US. My dad would threaten to sell me to the gypsies (and sometimes say that he'd bought me from the gypsies) all the time growing up. "Funny" jokes aside, my parents (from coal country in east-central PA) both talked about gypsies stealing and shit like that pretty frequently. People do have these stereotypes in the US.



Edited at 2017-06-24 10:37 pm (UTC)

I can't argue with your experience. My experience (growing up in New York, going to school in Pennsylvania and living in New England) has always been that the word is used to refer to someone - usually a woman - who is free-spirited and independent. I've personally never heard it used to refer to an actual ethnic group, but again, I can't argue with your personal experience.

it's funny you write that, because my mum is from small town PA and she said the same thing to me growing up

I think in the US it only had negative connotations when some white person's grandparents either knew it was a slur from their time in Europe or grew up with knowing it was a slur so they used it as a threat to the grandkids to keep them in line (if that makes sense).

But for someone like me, Chicana in SW America, "gypsy" was always just a synonym for bohemian or free-spirit or hippie

But for someone like me, Chicana in SW America, "gypsy" was always just a synonym for bohemian or free-spirit or hippie Reply

It's a slur in the US as well. It isnt used to mean anything nice. But yeah we still have people who want to act ignorant and not realize that if you arent a part of the group,it shouldnt be coming out your mouth.

I don't entirely agree. A wake up call for me was when I realized that almost all positive connotations of the word that I knew (free spirit and so on) came from white artists, usually musicians, and most cultural depictions of the Romani where the word was frequently used were derogatory or at best stereotypical. I refer to cultural production because, growing up (in Georgia, fwiw), I don't remember many other references toward actual Romani people one way or another from people I knew in my everyday life. Perhaps that coincides with your final point, though I definitely think adults I knew would have expressed racist attitudes if it had occurred to them. I think that's the main reason why I was able to make it to young adulthood without realizing that word is a slur.

Edited at 2017-06-25 12:23 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-25 12:23 am (UTC) Reply

