Stevie Nicks Reworks 'Gypsy' for Netflix series with Naomi Watts
“I’m very excited for the world to hear ‘Gypsy’ more like I wrote it — on piano. I am very proud of this version,” Nicks told EW in a statement about the latest iteration of the 1982 hit.
Source 1 2
I am surprised that they are going with this title for a show, though??
I understand that the word has negative connotations in Europe where it's used to refer to an ethnic group in a derogatory manner, so I am kind of surprised that they used the title (even though in the US the word only has positive connotations and people generally don't associate it with an ethnic group).
Edited at 2017-06-24 10:37 pm (UTC)
But for someone like me, Chicana in SW America, "gypsy" was always just a synonym for bohemian or free-spirit or hippie
It's a slur in the US as well. It isnt used to mean anything nice. But yeah we still have people who want to act ignorant and not realize that if you arent a part of the group,it shouldnt be coming out your mouth.
Edited at 2017-06-25 12:23 am (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.