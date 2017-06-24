Jennifer Lawrence round-up post

And stan twitter is LIVID ABOUT IT.



are they really? Reply

I haven't seen anything about her yet, but I'm just getting in my dig at stan twitter early. Because give it a day or two and suddenly everybody will namedrop their own faves and pull out thirty threads about why Jennifer sucks because holy shit did you see this interview from 7 years ago? Then they'll go back to buying the Split DVD lol.



I honestly saw people get pissed that she was mentioned in the title of an article about supporting Planned Parenthood and not Brie Larson.....



it's because their faves will never be this successful and powerful! Reply

ok I don't get how you can debate that.. she's also the highest paid actress Reply

who else would it be? her name gets projects greenlight. that stupid space movie would've never made that money without her Reply

lmao stan twitter is never not embarrassing Reply

Why? She has an Oscar and 3 other Oscar nominations and she's won every other award they give out--Golden Globes, SAG, BAFTA, etc. She has her choice of studio films and indies. There isn't anyone who's even close to her right now. She has 8 films in development--everyone wants to work with her.People can stan their favs all day, but let's be real. She's in a league of her own.



I can't get over the height of those heels. I know they're a wedge but even so.



stan twitter is the worst Reply

i really want that vest Reply

i kind of forgot she's still around, she does a good job at laying low. Reply

And she still manages to make ONTD mad always lol. Reply

Mte Reply

I don't crave power but I covet wealth, at least more than I have but not like bill gates level, like enough to have a primary home a vacation home and be able to travel in style and do things and afford my healthcare without any worry. Reply

she is beyond plain, looks like a random bitch that works at kmart Reply

Yassssss, my babe. She looks great and I love that she was part of the call your senators video. Reply

The dog can walk though Reply

maybe pippi was tired!! you don't know her life! Reply

hdu u imply that those cute little doggy footies should ever touch the dirty ground Reply

But should she have to? Reply

Dogs should have choices too



lmao Reply

that's an ableist assumption diana

some handicaps r invisible Reply

lol. I have two chihuahuas. one is a pretty good walker but the other one is horrible. if I need to get somewhere fast I'll just pick him up & carry him Reply

the ground can be too hot for puppers feet how dare Reply

Parent

Mfte Reply

It's funny bc I've got a chihuahua who haaates being held and also doesn't tend to get in my lap either (probably bc he's afraid of getting picked up lol). He loves running around outside and playing fetch. I don't think he realizes what breed he is lol. Reply

She's super cute. Reply

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS QUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

She looks good Reply

I don't crave power in general but I would loveeeee to be the most powerful young actress and have my pick of movie roles



Time for a Mother! preview no? Reply

everything about that movie is so secretive Reply

OP you should add that she's getting a star on the walk of fame too! Reply

i thought we had a post about that, oops :D i'm going to add it! Reply

at what point did she get so big??



i remember seeing her in that move...crazy love??

and she played a forgettable secondary character Reply

Crazy, stupid, love? She wasn't in it. The only young white girls I remember in that are Emma Stone and Analeigh Tipton (former ANTM contestant).



She got an Oscar nom for Winter's Bone and then got a part in X-Men:First Class (well received and successful) and then The Hunger Games... so I'd say around that time. And right afterwards she got Silver Linings Playbook. Reply

no, not that one.



the movie i'm talking about is called like crazy, i was a bit off. Reply

Parent

Hunger Games. Reply

I think there was a lot of good timing that helped.



She got her Oscar nomination, got Hunger Games and Silver Linings, released First Class all in the same year (2011). So in 2012 she had a huge movie in Hunger Games and critical acclaim (followed by a bunch of awards) with Silver Linnings. That was how it all started.



and in 2013 she had another critical acclaim and another huge hit. She had like 2 years of the both worlds. Reply

she was also in The Beaver Reply

NGL I fell in love with her in that movie. I hated felicity jones' dumb ass character, and I was like "oh shit it's that awesome girl from winters bone." Her career would've been so different if she hadn't gotten hunger games. Hopefully less David o Russell. Reply

Parent

Jennifer is so statuesque, I fucking love it. Reply

Her body is seriously goals. She always looks great - healthy and athletic. So jealous of her height too. Reply

Her height is killing me, I would look like a gremlin next to her. Reply

Parent

lol are you high mate? Reply

Yeah she looks great. I'm really loving her semi thick tousled hair Reply

