Jennifer Lawrence round-up post

THR made a list of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry. JLaw sits at  #41 and is the highest-ranked actress in their list (Spoilers: The top 10 is old white men with the exception of Oprah and Shari Redstone).
Jennifer will also receive a Walk of Fame Star in 2018. Iconic!

