Jennifer Lawrence round-up post
#PHOTOS +22 | Jennifer Lawrence leaving a meeting in Los Angeles! (23/06) https://t.co/VfOGf9I4rm pic.twitter.com/G2aoyn1EmI— Jennifer Lawrence (@JenLawUS) June 24, 2017
Jennifer Lawrence named world's most powerful actress by The Hollywood Reporter pic.twitter.com/pUux8vNpjA— Jennifer Lawrence (@JLdaily) June 21, 2017
THR made a list of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry. JLaw sits at #41 and is the highest-ranked actress in their list (Spoilers: The top 10 is old white men with the exception of Oprah and Shari Redstone).
The THR 100: Hollywood Reporter's most powerful people in entertainment https://t.co/EvXSmpzJTe pic.twitter.com/TXQFtijbxg— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 21, 2017
Jennifer will also receive a Walk of Fame Star in 2018. Iconic!
Jennifer to receive Walk of Fame Star! https://t.co/qigHH2fHxv— Jennifer Lawrence (@JenLawUS) June 23, 2017
ontd, do you crave power?
She looks good tho.
I honestly saw people get pissed that she was mentioned in the title of an article about supporting Planned Parenthood and not Brie Larson.....
I can't get over the height of those heels. I know they're a wedge but even so.
Time for a Mother! preview no?
i remember seeing her in that move...crazy love??
and she played a forgettable secondary character
She got an Oscar nom for Winter's Bone and then got a part in X-Men:First Class (well received and successful) and then The Hunger Games... so I'd say around that time. And right afterwards she got Silver Linings Playbook.
the movie i'm talking about is called like crazy, i was a bit off.
She got her Oscar nomination, got Hunger Games and Silver Linings, released First Class all in the same year (2011). So in 2012 she had a huge movie in Hunger Games and critical acclaim (followed by a bunch of awards) with Silver Linnings. That was how it all started.
and in 2013 she had another critical acclaim and another huge hit. She had like 2 years of the both worlds.
cant wait for Mother. I need a good movie Jen.