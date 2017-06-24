Lazy Town actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson's cancer is in final stages

i didn't even know this. i was OBSESSED with lazy town when i was 10. fuck cancer. Reply

I'M NOT CRYING

his wife's words were so amazing 😢😢

:( fuck cancer. my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in october 2015 but she's still here so for that i'm grateful

No cancer is good but pancreatic cancer seems to be the worst. My dad was diagnosed with it back in 2014 and it was pretty awful (although I think his surgery was worse than the chemo). So glad your mom is here with you!

This poor man, that sounds like an exponentially excruciating battle with cancer - bless his heart, keeping him and his family in my thoughts. Sending love to all of the amazing ONTDers out there whose lives have also been touched by this cruel disease.

Cancer took my grandmothers, my mother and an uncle I never knew. My dad fought and beat it. I went through a recent scare myself and a dear family friend is terminal. Its only a matter of time. So yes all of my love to this man and his family. I don't wish this on anyone.

that's awful. lazy town was such a cute, fun show and he is great in it.

I was thinking about him a couple of weeks ago and couldn't find any updates on his cancer. I'm so sorry that this is the update :(

everyone thought he was doing better :(





my mum's parents both died from cancer. my dad's father survived cancer. my dad's doing chemo rn. i think there might be a pattern. Reply

I worry about cancer a lot, honestly. My dad's mom died of brain cancer and mom's sister died of pancreatic and liver cancer. My aunt lived with the cancer for about a year but my grandmom died within 6 weeks of diagnosis.

on a positive note, i'm still young enough to die young from some stupid non-cancer-related shit. you're not gonna get me, cancer!

Dang :( Him and his family are in my thoughts.

That sucks, I hope he is able to pull through. :(

:( I really liked lazy town as a kid

Fucking cancer. I hate, hate, hate it so much. Several people in my family has died of cancer and it fucking sucks. FUCK CANCER. Just seeing the word makes my so angry.

Him and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. Keep fighting.



Him and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. Keep fighting. Reply

Wow how sad :(

Life is so unfair Reply

fuck cancer.

my mum is going through her second round of chemotherapy. she's losing so much hair Reply

Sending hugs!

i will keep you, your mother and your family in my prayers <3

