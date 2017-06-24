Paris Jackson gets yet another tattoo
ONTD's favorite model Paris Jackson - who reportedly has more than 50 tattoos and is only 19 - got a new tattoo to honor her father Michael Jackson.
'Apple head' is the nickname Michael's children and fans called him. Paris also has 'BAD' tattooed on her right hand, 'queen of my heart' in MJ's handwriting on her wrist and the cover art for his album Dangerous on her forearm. Tomorrow will mark 8 years since MJ passed away.
SOURCE
ontd, do you have any tattoos?
SOURCE
And the only thing that comes to mind on 8 yr anniversary is that it's been 8 yrs since any adolescent boys were molested by him, so... yay
Her feet tatts look well done though. I got over my ~shock of people so young being so tatted up. Eh. Not my money ot body.
(her tattoos are ugly though)
I have three at the moment. I'm getting one when I go back to Europe and another in Vegas. I'm fearing the one for my rib cage because I can't imagine how painful that would be.