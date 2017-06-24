Paris Jackson gets yet another tattoo

Apple head????? Reply

LMAO Reply

Yikes Reply

that font is unreadable Reply

OH. i didn't even realise it was the tattoo on her foot bc it was illegible. i thought it was something else. i thought maybe the skull was just a bad apple design Reply

Tacky. She needs to lay off the Jesus Juice. Reply

Yeah this tats are nagl



And the only thing that comes to mind on 8 yr anniversary is that it's been 8 yrs since any adolescent boys were molested by him, so... yay Reply

any other model with 50+ tattoos wouldn't have a chance to model for big/mainstream brands and publications. Reply

Are you trying to start wank in your own post?! I like it. Reply

not the first time i've tried it, sis! the wank is what keeps ontd on its toes. Reply

Yeah I was just going to comment about how all these nepotism models are covered in ugly tats and still get jobs. Reply

i wonder what her life would be like if michael were still alive? prince seems to have figured out his niche and bigi~ or whatever blanket is going by now has always been pretty lowkey. the lack of support that paris received when she had her breakdown a few years ago makes me sad. the jacksons ain't shit. Reply

well, she definitely wouldn't have tried to commit suicide :/ Reply

I can't believe she lived in a house with like 4 adults and she was still doing IV drugs... wtf?? Michael was a dumb fuck for naming an elderly woman (or I guess I should say TWO elderly women, since he also listed Diana Ross) as their guardian, tbh, especially one who couldn't protect her own children when she was young. Reply

I had no idea she was into drugs. Wow. Reply

IV drugs?!?! Holy SHIT. Reply

That's a good question. Her Rolling Stone profile was very upsetting in how she described her life with her father - more so because it seemed completely normal to her, big picture wise. Her dad was her entire world and the only friend (her words) she and her brothers had/wanted/were allowed to have. It was him and staff, they knew no other kids their age except for sporadic family events with their cousins. He homeschooled them and actually took on teaching duties himself (not that that is unusual). He used to confide in her (starting at around age 7/8) what people were saying about him and he'd sob to her at night about how he could never touch a child and she had to believe him. He said they were trying to kill him and take her away from him, among other things. And that doesn't even touch of the whole "being Michael Jackson" factor of him as the man responsible for her well-being. I think he loved those kids and did what he *thought* was best for them, but none of us can ever know what the truth is concerning it all, and given his history... I don't know, I just really feel for Paris and definitely worry. Reply

How many tattoos can someone get to 'honor' someone?? I would think one would be enough Reply

I can't even read that Reply

She should have taken Madonna's advice and laid off the tattoos, especially if she wants to be a model. Reply

she's Michael Jackson's daughter, I don't think she will have much of a problem Reply

Shh...don't bring logic into this! Reply

I want tattoos but i'm in such a weak financial situation that... I have a long list of things I want, and need, that tattoos isn't even on the other side of the page.



Her feet tatts look well done though. I got over my ~shock of people so young being so tatted up. Eh. Not my money ot body. Reply

Did any of his kids inherit his singing ability? You'd think at least 1 out of 3. Reply

i've heard only paris sing and she's... ok, but nothing special. but who knows if they're really his kids. Reply

I doubt they're his kids. Reply

lbr, i'm sure a huge part of his musical talent was because joe jackson beat the shit out of his kids for missing a beat. you can't inherit the kind of singing and dancing ability the jackson kids had when it's nurtured by hardline discipline and physical/emotional abuse. Reply

oh man, this is so true Reply

They're not his biological kids lmao. You know this. Reply

dont think they're his bio kids tbh Reply

Well they're not his bio kids so.... ? Reply

inherit? lmao we don't know anything about their sperm donor sis Reply

Uh... lmao Reply

I'm one of those people that would never get a tattoo but I enjoy them on other people.



(her tattoos are ugly though) Reply

I have two tattoos, one I got at 15 & one for my 18th bday - I really like both but really dislike the execution of the one on my wrist for my 18th. It's fairly ugly now but the meaning is so deeply personal to me that I don't think I could ever fully regret it. Reply

I don't see he problem with her getting tattoos?



I have three at the moment. I'm getting one when I go back to Europe and another in Vegas. I'm fearing the one for my rib cage because I can't imagine how painful that would be. Reply

you're planning a tattoo when we in vegas?! Reply

Yes, girl! Probably Sunday or Saturday during the day. Reply

