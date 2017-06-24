Paris Jackson gets yet another tattoo

ONTD's favorite model Paris Jackson - who reportedly has more than 50 tattoos and is only 19 - got a new tattoo to honor her father Michael Jackson.


'Apple head' is the nickname Michael's children and fans called him. Paris also has 'BAD' tattooed on her right hand, 'queen of my heart' in MJ's handwriting on her wrist and the cover art for his album Dangerous on her forearm. Tomorrow will mark 8 years since MJ passed away.

ontd, do you have any tattoos?
