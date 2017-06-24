First Look at Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan in 'My Dinner with Hervé'
"Written by Sacha Gervasi (The Terminal) based on a story by him and Sean Macaulay and directed by Gervasi, My Dinner With Hervé centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in LA between a struggling journalist and actor Hervé Villechaize, the world's most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both."
.@HBO Films' #MyDinnerWithHerve stars Peter Dinklage & Jamie Dornan. More: https://t.co/PrSYyGySE1 pic.twitter.com/LxI2S4mM0W— HBO PR (@HBOPR) June 23, 2017
This looks ridiculous, tho. I can't tell if it's supposed to be a comedy or a drama.
This is gross.
he treated keira like garbage but he's married to a wonderful musician who has hardly put out any music since they've been together. can't help but wonder why.
