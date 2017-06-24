Mako

First Look at Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan in 'My Dinner with Hervé'

"Written by Sacha Gervasi (The Terminal) based on a story by him and Sean Macaulay and directed by Gervasi, My Dinner With Hervé centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in LA between a struggling journalist and actor Hervé Villechaize, the world's most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both."

Source
Tagged: , , , ,