First Look at Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan in 'My Dinner with Hervé'

He'd win 3rd place in the 2017 Harry Styles cosplay tournament. Reply

Thread

Link

jamie dornan is so pretty but so so mediocre Reply

Thread

Link

YUP. I am so attracted to him but he's so goddamn forgettable as an actor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He can be attractive, but so far I've never seen him in a movie where he had what it took. You can get better as an actor, with the right director.



This looks ridiculous, tho. I can't tell if it's supposed to be a comedy or a drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think his brand of bland, empty acting worked surprisingly well in The Fall. It legit makes him very creepy because there's just nothing behind his eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I've seen his movies, I've never seen The Fall, but that's what everyone loves him from. I keep waiting for him to step it up in a film, but it just doesn't happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup he's gorgeous but i have no desire to watch him act at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i generally very much enjoy peter dinklage but this brownface is fucked. Reply

Thread

Link

I just had to google the person he's playing and gasped out loud. God-FUCKING-dammit, these assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am disgusted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I just noticed it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy fuck what??? Why the fuck would Peter agree to play a very non-white man?



This is gross. Reply

Thread

Link

pdinkz could totally carry a movie like this but he is not absolutely not filipino. producers are so behind the curve if they don't know how badly whitewashing will hurt their movie's success in 2017... Reply

Thread

Link

I thought he was Nat Wolf at first. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait he's whitewashing? C'mon son. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks very wtf with the brown face Reply

Thread

Link

Jamie dornan is so fine. Too bad he can't handle a woman being more successful than him. Reply

Thread

Link

Jamie dornan is so gd fine, i so agree with you. Too bad he can't handle acting or being an actor at all

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEP



he treated keira like garbage but he's married to a wonderful musician who has hardly put out any music since they've been together. can't help but wonder why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He treated Kiera badly? Damn that's disappointing. 😒 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit really? Damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jamie's hot, I don't care if he's a bad actor. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

So your telling me you couldnt find an actor who was a little person of the original actors ethnicity to play the role? Peter Dinklage is your first choice. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeeeeah, I was kinda wondering about this. I mean, obviously they can't have an actor of average height playing him, and there aren't exactly a ton of little-person actors in Hollywood...but really, we had to go there, with the yellowface? One factor doesn't outweigh/erase the other. I know movies with unknowns don't get financing, blah-blah, and apparently Peter's cared about his story for a long time, but...come on. There has to be a better answer here. Reply

Thread

Link

idk sis, i feel like all the reasons you listed are good enough for hollywood.. after all its about money so this was the only way to make/receive money... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems kind of tactless to call him "the world's most famous gun-toting dwarf" considering he shot himself. Idk, I like Peter and Jamie (his face anyway), but nothing about this feels like a good idea. Reply

Thread

Link

Funny, Hervé doesn't look white to me. Reply

Thread

Link

There's this guy at my gym that looks sooo much like Jamie, a bit less attractive but eh Reply

Thread

Link

but peter dinklage is very white Reply

Thread

Link

um what the fuk Reply

Thread

Link