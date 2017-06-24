Miley Cyrus won't be defined by labels: "I feel very genderless...I think we should all feel fluid"

This shit is exhausting. Reply

Thread

Link

she is the absolute worst Reply

Thread

Link

i hate her sfm it's unhealthy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate this stupid asshole too but i can't believe nobody noticed who the OP was lol



she didn't even say that in that order. still a dumb fuck tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She can be genderless and fluid everyday of the week and twice on Sundays, I don't GAF. But I'm sick and tired of her and others telling me that everyone should feel that way. "No labels, dude."



Just shut up. You don't speak for everyone and you are not some enlightened being who knows what's best for everyone. You do you and let everyone else do as they please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

K then. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you treat Woody and Terry's victims with the same respect? Reply

Thread

Link

I can feel quite fluid when there's more cocktails than blood in my blood stream. Reply

Thread

Link

Willing the erasure of communities you don't even identify with? Girl bye Reply

Thread

Link

/endpost tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I'm just a spirit soul



She needs an exorcism. Reply

Thread

Link

I like how this old white hippie crap has come back as Progressive Gender Theory lmao Reply

Thread

Link

it feels like has really snuck up as the dominant theory in the last few years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, when did we collectively start believing this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~everyone is a little bi! I am just a free spirit!!!



It's baffling that this came back when you think of all the work the people who came before us put into deconstructing this nonsense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how people can claim with a straight face that male socialization is now a myth and that brainsex is real lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

blame judith butler Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Obviously if you don't fit into or "feel" the assigned stereotypes for your gender there must be something wrong with you. /s Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Its not just "hippie crap". It is a seriously sexist and dangerous ideology. And along with that, lesbian and gay convertion therapy is now wrapped up as "progressive" and lesbians must fuck dicks and gays need to accept pussy. Its sooooooo fucking disgusting, it makes me sick.



All this gender bullshit has regressed everything for women and feminism, and for gay people. Im so ready for this shit to die.



And really i cant for the life of me understaNd HOW all this completely sexist and regressive shit is sold and accepted as progressive. Its the most backwards things ive ever seen, straight up out of the fucking 50s



Gender doesnt even fucking exist. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

white people will co-opt everything..from gender theory to safe spaces to "calling out" discrimination when they're problematic AF.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its exhausting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a pretty persuasion image on my ontd! i love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like this line was in literally every movie lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww Rachel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Such a good movie! Omg! I mean it is kinda disturbing but so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



She sure is fluid when it comes to exploiting certain communities/cultures for financial gain, then flitting to the next only to do the exact same thing. Reply

Thread

Link

she's talking about giving animals respect but can't even bother to respect black people, fuck this culture vulture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while ita with you, kiko mizuhara is also equally responsible for this so...???? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But if she's genderless, ageless, raceless and brainless how can she be appropriating anything? Riddle me that!!? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looked pretty in this MV. But I know I think that bc she kinda looked like my aunt(she has very light skin) and had her haircut. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this bitch disrespecting #23 like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't finished the video yet, but aren't the people in the video using "genderless" in the same way the anglosphere uses androgynous/gnc? all the interviewees seem to identify within the binary. so it's nothing like miley's situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a very good question haha and i cannot answer it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks more like androgyny to me/a push-back against gender norms and roles Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Okay then. Reply

Thread

Link

She talks a lot but doesn't say much. Reply

Thread

Link

groan Reply

Thread

Link

Perfect icon for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link