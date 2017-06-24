Miley Cyrus won't be defined by labels: "I feel very genderless...I think we should all feel fluid"
Miley Cyrus recently sat down for an interview with Ross King on ITV's Lorraine.
During the interview, Ross asked Miley why she refers to herself as being "weird."
At the 11 minute 10 second mark, Miley responds, saying "I feel very genderless, I feel ageless, I feel like I'm just a spirit soul, not even divided by human being. I treat the animals the same or hopefully treat the planet with as much respect as possible."
Source: YouTube
Are you genderless and fluid?
she didn't even say that in that order. still a dumb fuck tho
Just shut up. You don't speak for everyone and you are not some enlightened being who knows what's best for everyone. You do you and let everyone else do as they please.
She needs an exorcism.
It's baffling that this came back when you think of all the work the people who came before us put into deconstructing this nonsense.
All this gender bullshit has regressed everything for women and feminism, and for gay people. Im so ready for this shit to die.
And really i cant for the life of me understaNd HOW all this completely sexist and regressive shit is sold and accepted as progressive. Its the most backwards things ive ever seen, straight up out of the fucking 50s
Gender doesnt even fucking exist.
Such a good movie! Omg! I mean it is kinda disturbing but so good.
She looked pretty in this MV. But I know I think that bc she kinda looked like my aunt(she has very light skin) and had her haircut.