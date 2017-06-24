FIRE

Miley Cyrus won't be defined by labels: "I feel very genderless...I think we should all feel fluid"



Miley Cyrus recently sat down for an interview with Ross King on ITV's Lorraine.

During the interview, Ross asked Miley why she refers to herself as being "weird."

At the 11 minute 10 second mark, Miley responds, saying "I feel very genderless, I feel ageless, I feel like I'm just a spirit soul, not even divided by human being. I treat the animals the same or hopefully treat the planet with as much respect as possible."

Source: YouTube

Are you genderless and fluid?
Tagged: , ,