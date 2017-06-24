Marti Noxon responds to 'To The Bone' trailer backlash

doesn't matter the intention. this is gonna romanticize anorexia let's be fucking real. all the cassie fans are waiting to hop on this



just recently watched Min lilla syster and that was really good tbh and p accurate. was kind of different and reminiscent of Fat Girl.



cassie re: skins? the character in this trailer seems a lot more nuanced and like anorexia isn't a "cute" trait that makes her eccentric and fragile. Reply

Skins got to the nitty gritty of Cassie's problems tho. Plus it didn't always portray her as quirky. She was often slow, spaced-out and weak.



yes. doesn't matter tbh. this does more harm than good but w/e



this will be watched obsessively and seen as "goals" Reply

ita, this isn't glamorized at all to me Reply

fat girl as in the breillat movie? bc i saw it a week ago and i'm still kind of fucked up Reply

they've only released a fucking trailer. no one knows if they romanticised it or not people are reaching. Reply

I haven't been following this, why are people mad about this movie? Reply

lol did you watch the trailers?? It just has a really awkward tone... like graphic ED imagery, but also a bunch of one liners and bright colours Reply

Tragically beautiful white woman suffering tragically and beautifully from mental illness



Basically ppl are afraid it's be like 13 reasons why and usher in a new pro-ana wave for the kids that were too young for the last one. Reply

for me it's because almost all films about AN/EDs in general are very whitewashed, mental illness in general is very whitewashed actually, i have yet to see something like this about a woc for example. and im simply not here for potential romanticisation of one of the deadliest of mental illness. pro-ana are still a thing to this day...idk, and even as someone dealing with that, watching the trailer was....nope. Reply

for likes and retweets lmao Reply

I'm not gonna get cranky until I see the entire movie (aka probably never haha) but that trailer was just really poorly thought out... I thought there was gonna be a "twist" but then it just stayed cutesy and pastel the entire time...



Honest question: why does this get backlash, when other cutesy movies about people with diseases like the Fault in Our Stars get praised??



Was Fault in our stars about mental illness?



Bc from I've seen many ppl are mad that this show and stuff like 13 reasons why romanticizes mental illness



That's a genuine question btw bc I've never seen/read it. Reply

fault in our stars was abt cancer. Reply

Probably because most people view fighting Cancer as doing something to save your life while they view ED/addiction/suicide as fighting to end your life. Those are sweeping generalizations that are wholly ignorant to the complexities and dynamics of mental health issues but I think it's an accurate representation of the mainstream's lack of understanding and abundance of reckless assumptions. Reply

I def did see criticism about the Fault In Our Stars though. Did not stop it from making a ton of money, but it did. Reply

I guess it is because your cancer won't get worse by watching a 'positive' or romanticized version of the illness on TV. However, a mental illness can definitely be influenced negatively by such a portrayal. Reply

I think the Fault in Our Stars did get backlash? or maybe I just have a lot of John Green haters on my tumblr dash lol Reply

The difference is that mental illnesses are directly impacted by the sufferer's culture. If you're marinating in portrayals of eating disorders that show them as imparting qualities that you want, it makes it harder to recover from. The same isn't true of cancer, you can think cancer is cute and fun and romantic and still be treated effectively. Reply

Because a man with a crazy fanbase of teenage girls who worship him wrote TFioS. Reply

They don't. I was disgusted by The Fault In Our Stars too and the girls on Tumblr calling them 'relationship goals'. Reply

the fault in our star did get backlash. I still haven't forgiven John Green for having the characters kiss in the Anne Frank House and romanticising her death. Reply

I saw a ton of criticism for the fault in our stars... mostly from Jews tho. Maybe goyim didn't care. Reply

I'm not going to judge a film based on advertising. Trailers are inaccurate too often. I have a long love-hate relationship with Marti Noxon, so this could go either way for me. Reply

Same here. There's a problem with leaping to conclusions about something before watching it. Reply

it's kind of like we jump to conclusions bc there's been so many of these before, so many of the same situation, it's difficult to expect one thing to be different. Reply

It sucks because the trailer has her perspective and a lot of potential(the parts with her internal monologue and scenes where you can see the disease really taking effect), you get the sense that it could relay just how severe and serious the disease can be with the possibility to show people how to get the help they need....and then it just takes a disturbing turn towards cute. Like the music and the editing.



And I rarely mind a happy ending but its incredibly irresponsible to basically take a subject matter like this and give it what can only be describe as a CW quality jovial spin. Reply

ia Reply

ita but it could also be a marketing strategy. like knowing the director and lily know how it's like first hand makes me lightly more hopeful but i'm also not holding my breath Reply

Its billed as a 'Drama film/Comedy' so. Reply

I didn't feel like they were romanticizing it from the trailer, but I'll wait for the final product to see where my thoughts land. Reply

The people who have seen the movie (at Sundance I think?) spoke very highly of it. Perhaps the trailer does a poor job capturing it but I didn't come across a single review that suggests the movie tries to romanticize mental illness or mock sufferers of ED. Reply

Movies/shows about triggering subjects are always gonna get backlash, no matter how well-made or poorly made it is. Trying to make a movie/show aesthetically appealing to draw in viewers while not romanticizing something problematic seems more or less impossible tbh.



Netflix should try to not make original material that's bound to get backlash for a while imo... The whitewashing and triggering subjects etc is starting to become something people equate with them at this point. Reply

I'm totally not here for this at all. Anorexia kills people. I barely survived it myself. Don't glamorize it. We just finally moved beyond this shit a bit, don't bring it back. Reply

Wtf @ that title, To The Bone?? As someone w an ED ya I'd say that's super inappropriate Reply

it reminded me of one of my fave films "down to the bone" which is amaaaazing, stars vera farmiga, and is about drug addiction. doesn't glamorize it or anything, is by a female director, and i v much rec. so lol Reply

Thnx for the rec!! (Can't believe I never heard of this movie btw, 2004 was a fantastic year for movies)



it reminds me of ana's song by silverchair. which daniel johns wrote about his own ed. it has the line "i love you to the bones" Reply

We had a bunch of "conversation starters" in the 80s and 90s.



They really didn't do that much to help.



Cinematic portrayals either are:

-too "soft" and end up glamorizing/romanticizing the fuck out of EDs;

-take shit too far and worsen the stigma;

-way too flippant/cheesy to the point that a very serious disorder comes across as a fucking gag. Reply

I have disliked/not trusted her since the S6 rape storylines on Buffy.



Not so much because they happened but because she wrote them in a way that made them passing thoughts and both women barely talked about them (with the added injury that she killed Tara shortly after she was raped by Willow just to advance said rapist's storyline).





Also bc I read all those quotes where James Marsters said it was a story a female writer came up with bc she had done it herself like whaaaaat Reply

Ia. She fucked up Buffy and romanticized and exploited every dark storyline she could find. Reply

oh i didn't know that about her. now i'm definitely wary about this Reply

Noxon was on my shit list for a long, long time because of Buffy. Reply

Same. Every time I see her name I'm like "😒oh". Reply

wasnt it joss' decision to kill tara tho? he wanted to add her to the credits just to off her Reply

I didn't think the trailer romanticised anorexia. Reply

I don't get the outrage?? The trailer seemed to go from her having her ED and progress through therapy and understanding life and getting better and not feeling hopeless? The only thing that concerns me that I saw was Keanu is still looking the same at 58 Reply

Omg Keanu's in this? Might give it a watch Reply

he is not 58??? Reply

he's 52 but like, in 6 years he'll still look like that anyways Reply

