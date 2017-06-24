Marti Noxon responds to 'To The Bone' trailer backlash
A word on To The Bone, below. A beautiful film made with a lot of heart and respect by director @martinoxon and star @lilycollins https://t.co/9d5z0Faz8T— Netflix US (@netflix) June 23, 2017
-Says she spoke with survivors and members of Project Heal
-Explains she knows firsthand what its like to suffer from EDs
-Wants to film to 'serve as a conversation starter' about Anorexia
Every time you hear that voice, you know what to do. To The Bone premieres July 14. pic.twitter.com/qrbUNkrHh8— Netflix US (@netflix) June 20, 2017
just recently watched Min lilla syster and that was really good tbh and p accurate. was kind of different and reminiscent of Fat Girl.
this will be watched obsessively and seen as "goals"
Basically ppl are afraid it's be like 13 reasons why and usher in a new pro-ana wave for the kids that were too young for the last one.
Honest question: why does this get backlash, when other cutesy movies about people with diseases like the Fault in Our Stars get praised??
Bc from I've seen many ppl are mad that this show and stuff like 13 reasons why romanticizes mental illness
That's a genuine question btw bc I've never seen/read it.
And I rarely mind a happy ending but its incredibly irresponsible to basically take a subject matter like this and give it what can only be describe as a CW quality jovial spin.
Netflix should try to not make original material that's bound to get backlash for a while imo... The whitewashing and triggering subjects etc is starting to become something people equate with them at this point.
They really didn't do that much to help.
Cinematic portrayals either are:
-too "soft" and end up glamorizing/romanticizing the fuck out of EDs;
-take shit too far and worsen the stigma;
-way too flippant/cheesy to the point that a very serious disorder comes across as a fucking gag.
Not so much because they happened but because she wrote them in a way that made them passing thoughts and both women barely talked about them (with the added injury that she killed Tara shortly after she was raped by Willow just to advance said rapist's storyline).
Also bc I read all those quotes where James Marsters said it was a story a female writer came up with bc she had done it herself like whaaaaat
