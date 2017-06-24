Wynonna Earp 2X04 promo and sneak peek, plus post 2X03 interviews

I was into it, but I agree, it did go a little long. Dom did it so well though. Reply

She did it so well, so I can't be mad, but damn I felt like timing it, it went on for waaaaaaaaaay too long and we didn't even blink away to Nicole's reactions to break things up a bit. Reply

Ty for this first comment



I was so into it. Definitely my thing Reply

Yeah it reminded me of the Lost Girl car wash scene I'm pretty sure Emily came up with that...and I loved it. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* I was gonna be so pissed with no Dolls in this episode either, thankfully he showed up in the end, now he's not allowed to leave again. But first he has to survive Gooverly, thankfully that's already being addressed next episode.



* Nedley talking about retiring- is he gonna be killed off soon? I hope not. I really liked his whole conversation with Nicole, I was gonna be so mad at his 'boys will be boys' attitude, thankfully it was a front and he's building a case against the creep Tucker. I loved Nicole having a storyline about her career.



* I'm glad it's out in the open about what Doc is up to, not that I had a doubt.



* Is that it for Wynonna's friend Mercedes? Emily wouldn't say.



* Case of the week was pretty case of the week. I hope they change things up and bring in some Revenants again.



* The dance routine, while amazing, went on a freaking long time, though I'm sure most people won't complain.



* Eating lipstick was more gross to me than a fake looking spider.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] prayer circle for nedley



mercedes will probably turn into a demon or something similar, now i can actually see her surviving Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Prayer circle indeed, never thought I'd end up loving him as much as I do, he has such a grounding presence the show really needs, to balance their crazy silliness.



Yeah I think there's a good chance Mercedes will turn into one of those things or be under their control.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] What?! I like Mercedes, why couldn't it have been Tucker?



I really like this show a lot. And where's my bi Doc, Tim?! Don't be queerbaiting us!



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

I hope Mercedes still shows up somehow, Emily was very coy in her answer. Maybe she became one of those things or they're controlling her now, who knows.



Tim said to check back with him after episode 6, so I still have some hope, I dunno if I'm delusional for hoping for bi!Doc but we'll see.



So 3 more episodes before I come for you Tim lol Reply

You and me both. *fingers crossed* Reply

i ain't doing it for him - sure, buddy

lmao at the ending - never saw yourself in the mirror? Reply

That was my reaction exactly- sure Doc, keep telling yourself that.



... Which part in the ending? Dolls' dignified shriek at Waverly's eyes? If it's about Dolls' own eye condition, I bet he wants to avoid mirrors when it happens. Plus, this is Waverly and he's not in good shape, can't blame him from freaking out a bit. Reply

i don't blame him, it's just a little hilarious all things considering lol Reply

True, it was kinda funny, poor dude. With all the assassins Lucado is sending after him and Black Badge problems, I'm sure Gooverly will end up being the worse threat. Reply

WHERE'S MY GODDAMNED DOWNLOAD, iTUNES?!?



So mad. Reply

Boo, Itunes needs to get its act together, hope you can see the episode soon. Reply

I quit and relaunched and it showed up, but so did a second copy of "Shed Your Skin" that will not remove itself from my download queue.





Get your shit together, iTunes. Reply

I don't deal with iTunes, so good luck with that, at least the episode showed up, so you can watch it. Reply

Next week's sneak peek looks ridiculous Reply

It looks like a completely different show. I guess it's good that we're getting more into Black Badge or at least meeting more agents. Reply

I've never been a huge fan of out-of-context scenes where you see shit and then the episode backtracks to explain it.



But whatever, I'm sure it'll still be fun. Reply

Hmmm, me neither. I'm sure it'll be an interesting/fun episode regardless, I really hope it means they're delving a bit into Black Badge, we need to flesh out that organization more. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Super happy Dolls is back. I'm glad Doc and Wynonna are on the same page now. I know Dolls/Wynonna is endgame (and I'm happy w/ that) but I actually like Doc/Wynonna too, the last scene between them was sweet. Can someone please get Doc a hat!! Dominique is super hot. this ep reminded me of early episodes of buffy, I liked it! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

I was gonna throw a fit if Dolls didn't come back, so glad he's back, now he can never leave.



I enjoy both Doc/Wynonna and Dolls/Wynonna, so I'm pretty easy to please.



Doc needs a new hat, pronto.



No argument there.

First, I want that Wynonna gif as an icon or something, it's one of my favorite moments ever, lmao.



Doc is a gentleman, he wants to win fair and square, for Dolls to be back in fighting form and for Wynonna to still pick him.



*sighs heavily*



BUT OMG YAY, DOLLS IS BACK.



And we're finally dealing with what's up with Waverly. Dolls' yelp when her eyes went black killed me, lol.



I loved how they handled Nicole here. I feel like they're finally letting her be her own person. And I felt bad for her when Wynonna was dismissing her concerns about Wavs. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* I loved that scene, so quintessential Wynonna.



* I get into 'bang head in desk' mode when Emily discusses the love triangle.



* I'M SO GLAD DOLLS IS FINALLY BACK, DON'T YOU EVER LEAVE AGAIN.



* I'm glad they're not dragging the Waverly plot out too long, we need to deal with this already. Dolls' manly shriek was hilarious.



* I'm with you, this is one of the first episodes Nicole felt like a real person and not just Waverly's love interest. I felt so bad for her when Wynonna was dismissing her concerns about Waverly and acting like Nicole wants to change her. I'm glad she'll have some focus on her career as a storyline, should be good.

oblig nicole 'chris brody' haught











#LETHERSTAY2k17 lmao i loved last night's episode. nicole getting focus was a solid move. best of the season so far... although the ending with a random appearing dolls really threw me. did i miss something? how did waverly get him? i want my ringtone to be his shriek when he spots gooverly's dead eyes lmaooblig nicole 'chris brody' haught gifset Reply

Nicole getting focus and being fleshed out as a character outside of her love life is really great, I really enjoyed it. I have no idea where Gooverly picked Dolls up from, maybe they'll tell us next episode? Maybe he was hanging around and she just dragged him inside?



I loved his manly shriek.



LOL, one day, Nicole will stay and that's how you'll know she's truly part of the family now. Reply

i was oddly touched when nedley gave haught that whole spiel about recruiting her and making her sheriff someday lmao. it was a very well done episode that didn't make giving her character focus/agency outside of her relationship seem super clunky or reactionary. good job, show!



give her a black badge, damnit!



and may the mystery of dolls be solved soon 🙏🏽 Reply

I hope it doesn't mean Nedley's gonna die soon, but I really did love that scene and him telling her how great she is and how she'll succeed him when he retires. Nicole really needed to hear it and it didn't feel clunky at all. I'm ok with her being the Sheriff liaison, helping with the case while (mostly off screen) also dealing with regular police work and human beings. Given the blood signature, she might be glad not to join Black Badge.



God, I need answers about Dolls like yesterday, hope we finally get some.



Reply

yeah, i didn't take it as a foreboding thing at all! nedley's here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. it all depends on how many seasons they get. i've been thinking a lot about how we might never see the curse broken or the natural conclusion to a lot of the threads hanging i.e. the love triangle Reply

I really hope Nedley's here to stay, I ended up really loving him. He can always stick around even after eventually retiring. Speaking of, is Gus ever showing up again?



I really hope they know in advance enough when the show is ending, so they can give us resolution to the Earp curse. I'd be very ok if they resolve the triangle and move on, rather than dragging it. Reply

Lol ia Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] ripping his own heart out in a deal with the devil for a fucking Hockey championship



So fucking Canadian A dudeSo fucking Canadian Reply

LOL, gotta do what you gotta do. Reply

Lmao Reply

NO GODDAMNIT I LIKED HER AND HER WEIRD WYNONNA OBSESSION Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I mean... Maybe she'll be back somehow and either turned into one of those things, or those things will control her? Reply

She needs to come back and witness her stupid siblings bite it. Reply

Yup, she was clearly the superior of the siblings, she deserved to be the last one standing. Reply

I'm really enjoying this season. All the new characters are awesome and have made the show better IMO.



I like WayHaught as much as the next person but, man, are they over killing it this season. They make out so so much. Reply

I really like the new characters, I just need for Dolls to be back, Waverly to be de-possessed and I'm happy.



Yeaaaaaaaaah I'm not at a point where I mind it exactly, but they're definitely catering hard to WayHaught fans. Reply

Emily is smart enough to know that they most likely wouldn't have gotten a second season if it wasn't for the lesbian fanbase so she's rolling hardcore with the fan service on WayHaught this season and for now, I don't mind it one bit. Kat and Dom have damn good chemistry so I'm here for it.



Glad to see Dolls but I want him back full time. Does anyone know if this storyline is because Shamir wanted the chance to do other projects or if this was the plan for his character all along?



Melanie's sass as Wynonna is a fucking gift. Reply

