Wynonna Earp 2X04 promo and sneak peek, plus post 2X03 interviews
Promo and sneak peek for 2X04, "She Ain't Right". Synopsis: [Spoiler (click to open)] 'It’s Earp vs. Earp as Wynonna fights for her sister Waverly’s soul.'
Inside 2X03:
* Dominique found the cheerleading very demanding, she didn't have time to warm up and it's been a while since she danced like that, she couldn't walk for the next two days.
* Emily had the dance scene because she liked taking the trope 'performing for your boyfriend' and making it about performing for another woman.
* It's early in their relationship and Nicole and Waverly are working out how they'll be in a relationship, deal with what's going on and working together. Waverly is unaware of her demonic situation, but Nicole is noticing it.
* Nicole has a stand alone story line about her career that isn't about her love life. There's disappointment in not being in Black Badge, but she realizes it's important for her not to be in Black Badge, how being a good cop matters.
Emily Andras gave post episode interviews to The TV Junkies and to EW.
Highlights:
* Waverly has no memory of what happens when the demon takes control of her, but the consent and sweet moments with Nicole and Wynonna were her. There's a distinction and they are two entities wrestling for control. 'Gooverly' revealed itself to Dolls as well as Tucker Gardner, who is a grade A creep, so attacking him was probably something Waverly herself has wanted to do for many years and the thing inside her allowed her to tap into that part of herself. We need to keep an eye on Tucker, sometimes it's those guys we take for granted that can be the most dangerous.
* Emily likes the complexity of Doc and Dolls' relationship and how it's evolved. They are both grudging friends but also rivals. Doc wants to 'win' fairly an if he's going to get Wynonna, it's going to be on his own terms. Wynonna wants to keep Doc at arm's length because she's not a commitment person right now, but also doesn't want a beautiful person showing up and making eyes at him. Wynonna is complicated and self aware, she knows she shouldn't be competitive, especially with another woman, based on her looks, but she can't help how she feels. We'll have to stay tuned to find out Rosita's deal.
* The Nicole-Nedley scene was one of Emily's favorites in the entire season. There's so much value in just being a police officer and taking care of the citizens who need protection the most. He helped her remember why she became a cop in the first place. But at the same time, she's too smart and talented not to participate in the goings on, she he agreed to let her participate in Black Badge cases and to assist them. Him saying he was going to make her sheriff when he retires was massive, it was gratifying for Nicole to hear acknowledgment that she's really talented and good at her job. Emily feels that women on tv don't talk about their ambition and their career in terms that are positive, she likes that Nicole in un-apologetically ambitious. In the second season, there's a general sense that the team is coming together and maybe they realize they're better together than apart.
* About 2X04: [Spoiler (click to open)] The first three episodes were a lot of fun, but now we're getting down to business. There are some act outs that are insane and the ending is insane. We're starting to ramp up to some Earp sister goodness and things are coming to a head. The boys are gonna surprise us, they really came to play, both of them and we probably won't hate Doc this episode.
Highlights:
* Emily loves about the show the sense of destiny and fate vs. free will. Wynonna has been fated to become the hero, to fight the Revenants and doesn't really have a choice. The Ghost River triangle is a mystical place that likes to have its players where it wants them, so on some level Dolls didn't have a choice but to come back. We'll find out shortly why he's back, how he has returned and what they're gonna do about it, since he's not in the best shape.
* When we see Waverly acting like Waverly, she is in control and it's very clear when it's not her and the demon is in control. Emily doesn't want to take away from the sweetness of the Nicole-Waverly relationship. It's a possession and the longer it goes on, the weaker the mortal becomes.
* Tucker Gardner is completely human and the type of creep a lot of women ave to deal with in their daily lives. He's someone Nicole would personally find particularly offensive, the kind of guy who feels entitled to a certain amount of attention from women. They wanted to talk about human villains we all have to deal with every day.
* Wynonna in not making a wish for herself or Dolls is evolving and realizing if something is too good to be true, it will have consequences. It's not just black and white, it's shades of gray and everything has to be decided on a case-by-case basis, sometimes you pick the lesser or two evils.
* Doc is a gentleman, he wants to win fair and square, for Dolls to be back in fighting form and for Wynonna to still pick him. He has his own specific code of ethics: Whatever he thinks about Dolls, Black Badge has not been playing fair with him and Doc doesn't like it, doesn't like authority figures. After being in the well for 150 years, the most horrible thing for Doc is not to be free, so he understands that Dolls is a prisoner in his own way, because he's indebted to Black Badge for his medicine and Doc is having none of it. Nothing is more important to him tan freedom and he'll be damned if someone else is making that decision for a man, even if that man is in love with the woman he really likes.
GIF
Got any trophies, ONTD? How's your cheerleading routine?
Emily Andras gave post episode interviews to The TV Junkies and to EW.
Emily Andras gave post episode interviews to The TV Junkies and to EW.
GIF
Got any trophies, ONTD? How's your cheerleading routine?
I was so into it. Definitely my thing
* I was gonna be so pissed with no Dolls in this episode either, thankfully he showed up in the end, now he's not allowed to leave again. But first he has to survive Gooverly, thankfully that's already being addressed next episode.
* Nedley talking about retiring- is he gonna be killed off soon? I hope not. I really liked his whole conversation with Nicole, I was gonna be so mad at his 'boys will be boys' attitude, thankfully it was a front and he's building a case against the creep Tucker. I loved Nicole having a storyline about her career.
* I'm glad it's out in the open about what Doc is up to, not that I had a doubt.
* Is that it for Wynonna's friend Mercedes? Emily wouldn't say.
* Case of the week was pretty case of the week. I hope they change things up and bring in some Revenants again.
* The dance routine, while amazing, went on a freaking long time, though I'm sure most people won't complain.
* Eating lipstick was more gross to me than a fake looking spider.
mercedes will probably turn into a demon or something similar, now i can actually see her surviving
Prayer circle indeed, never thought I'd end up loving him as much as I do, he has such a grounding presence the show really needs, to balance their crazy silliness.
Yeah I think there's a good chance Mercedes will turn into one of those things or be under their control.
I really like this show a lot. And where's my bi Doc, Tim?! Don't be queerbaiting us!
I hope Mercedes still shows up somehow, Emily was very coy in her answer. Maybe she became one of those things or they're controlling her now, who knows.
Tim said to check back with him after episode 6, so I still have some hope, I dunno if I'm delusional for hoping for bi!Doc but we'll see.
lmao at the ending - never saw yourself in the mirror?
... Which part in the ending? Dolls' dignified shriek at Waverly's eyes? If it's about Dolls' own eye condition, I bet he wants to avoid mirrors when it happens. Plus, this is Waverly and he's not in good shape, can't blame him from freaking out a bit.
So mad.
Get your shit together, iTunes.
But whatever, I'm sure it'll still be fun.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Super happy Dolls is back. I'm glad Doc and Wynonna are on the same page now. I know Dolls/Wynonna is endgame (and I'm happy w/ that) but I actually like Doc/Wynonna too, the last scene between them was sweet. Can someone please get Doc a hat!! Dominique is super hot.
I was gonna throw a fit if Dolls didn't come back, so glad he's back, now he can never leave.
I enjoy both Doc/Wynonna and Dolls/Wynonna, so I'm pretty easy to please.
Doc needs a new hat, pronto.
No argument there.
Doc is a gentleman, he wants to win fair and square, for Dolls to be back in fighting form and for Wynonna to still pick him.
*sighs heavily*
BUT OMG YAY, DOLLS IS BACK.
And we're finally dealing with what's up with Waverly. Dolls' yelp when her eyes went black killed me, lol.
I loved how they handled Nicole here. I feel like they're finally letting her be her own person. And I felt bad for her when Wynonna was dismissing her concerns about Wavs.
* I loved that scene, so quintessential Wynonna.
* I get into 'bang head in desk' mode when Emily discusses the love triangle.
* I'M SO GLAD DOLLS IS FINALLY BACK, DON'T YOU EVER LEAVE AGAIN.
* I'm glad they're not dragging the Waverly plot out too long, we need to deal with this already. Dolls' manly shriek was hilarious.
* I'm with you, this is one of the first episodes Nicole felt like a real person and not just Waverly's love interest. I felt so bad for her when Wynonna was dismissing her concerns about Waverly and acting like Nicole wants to change her. I'm glad she'll have some focus on her career as a storyline, should be good.
oblig nicole 'chris brody' haught gifset:
#LETHERSTAY2k17
I loved his manly shriek.
LOL, one day, Nicole will stay and that's how you'll know she's truly part of the family now.
give her a black badge, damnit!
and may the mystery of dolls be solved soon 🙏🏽
God, I need answers about Dolls like yesterday, hope we finally get some.
I really hope they know in advance enough when the show is ending, so they can give us resolution to the Earp curse. I'd be very ok if they resolve the triangle and move on, rather than dragging it.
So fucking Canadian
I like WayHaught as much as the next person but, man, are they over killing it this season. They make out so so much.
Yeaaaaaaaaah I'm not at a point where I mind it exactly, but they're definitely catering hard to WayHaught fans.
Glad to see Dolls but I want him back full time. Does anyone know if this storyline is because Shamir wanted the chance to do other projects or if this was the plan for his character all along?
Melanie's sass as Wynonna is a fucking gift.
I need more dolls always.
I love wayhaught to death but I'm here for Nicole having a storyline outside of the relationship. Loved the scene between her and nedley