Wynonna Earp 2X04 promo and sneak peek, plus post 2X03 interviews

Promo and sneak peek for 2X04, "She Ain't Right". Synopsis: [Spoiler (click to open)] 'It’s Earp vs. Earp as Wynonna fights for her sister Waverly’s soul.'






Inside 2X03:


* Dominique found the cheerleading very demanding, she didn't have time to warm up and it's been a while since she danced like that, she couldn't walk for the next two days.

* Emily had the dance scene because she liked taking the trope 'performing for your boyfriend' and making it about performing for another woman.

* It's early in their relationship and Nicole and Waverly are working out how they'll be in a relationship, deal with what's going on and working together. Waverly is unaware of her demonic situation, but Nicole is noticing it.

* Nicole has a stand alone story line about her career that isn't about her love life. There's disappointment in not being in Black Badge, but she realizes it's important for her not to be in Black Badge, how being a good cop matters.





Emily Andras gave post episode interviews to The TV Junkies and to EW.



Highlights:
* Waverly has no memory of what happens when the demon takes control of her, but the consent and sweet moments with Nicole and Wynonna were her. There's a distinction and they are two entities wrestling for control. 'Gooverly' revealed itself to Dolls as well as Tucker Gardner, who is a grade A creep, so attacking him was probably something Waverly herself has wanted to do for many years and the thing inside her allowed her to tap into that part of herself. We need to keep an eye on Tucker, sometimes it's those guys we take for granted that can be the most dangerous.

* Emily likes the complexity of Doc and Dolls' relationship and how it's evolved. They are both grudging friends but also rivals. Doc wants to 'win' fairly an if he's going to get Wynonna, it's going to be on his own terms. Wynonna wants to keep Doc at arm's length because she's not a commitment person right now, but also doesn't want a beautiful person showing up and making eyes at him. Wynonna is complicated and self aware, she knows she shouldn't be competitive, especially with another woman, based on her looks, but she can't help how she feels. We'll have to stay tuned to find out Rosita's deal.

* The Nicole-Nedley scene was one of Emily's favorites in the entire season. There's so much value in just being a police officer and taking care of the citizens who need protection the most. He helped her remember why she became a cop in the first place. But at the same time, she's too smart and talented not to participate in the goings on, she he agreed to let her participate in Black Badge cases and to assist them. Him saying he was going to make her sheriff when he retires was massive, it was gratifying for Nicole to hear acknowledgment that she's really talented and good at her job. Emily feels that women on tv don't talk about their ambition and their career in terms that are positive, she likes that Nicole in un-apologetically ambitious. In the second season, there's a general sense that the team is coming together and maybe they realize they're better together than apart.

* About 2X04: [Spoiler (click to open)] The first three episodes were a lot of fun, but now we're getting down to business. There are some act outs that are insane and the ending is insane. We're starting to ramp up to some Earp sister goodness and things are coming to a head. The boys are gonna surprise us, they really came to play, both of them and we probably won't hate Doc this episode.




Highlights:

* Emily loves about the show the sense of destiny and fate vs. free will. Wynonna has been fated to become the hero, to fight the Revenants and doesn't really have a choice. The Ghost River triangle is a mystical place that likes to have its players where it wants them, so on some level Dolls didn't have a choice but to come back. We'll find out shortly why he's back, how he has returned and what they're gonna do about it, since he's not in the best shape.

* When we see Waverly acting like Waverly, she is in control and it's very clear when it's not her and the demon is in control. Emily doesn't want to take away from the sweetness of the Nicole-Waverly relationship. It's a possession and the longer it goes on, the weaker the mortal becomes.

* Tucker Gardner is completely human and the type of creep a lot of women ave to deal with in their daily lives. He's someone Nicole would personally find particularly offensive, the kind of guy who feels entitled to a certain amount of attention from women. They wanted to talk about human villains we all have to deal with every day.

* Wynonna in not making a wish for herself or Dolls is evolving and realizing if something is too good to be true, it will have consequences. It's not just black and white, it's shades of gray and everything has to be decided on a case-by-case basis, sometimes you pick the lesser or two evils.

* Doc is a gentleman, he wants to win fair and square, for Dolls to be back in fighting form and for Wynonna to still pick him. He has his own specific code of ethics: Whatever he thinks about Dolls, Black Badge has not been playing fair with him and Doc doesn't like it, doesn't like authority figures. After being in the well for 150 years, the most horrible thing for Doc is not to be free, so he understands that Dolls is a prisoner in his own way, because he's indebted to Black Badge for his medicine and Doc is having none of it. Nothing is more important to him tan freedom and he'll be damned if someone else is making that decision for a man, even if that man is in love with the woman he really likes.



