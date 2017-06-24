'Friends' star Matthew Perry's L.A Home is on the Market for $13.5 M

way too open for my taste

but the cinema pool window is cool

You write that as if you were interested in purchasing the property, lol

I just learned not that long ago that Keith Morrison is Matthew Perry's stepfather. idk why I enjoyed learning that so much but it's a fun fact.

How did I never know this?

WHAT??? HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS??

omg that is too funny

my childhood home growing up had 4 rooms and that many bathrooms. but was not worth 13mil (although georgetown tho.... who knows now) or anywhere near that nice lol. real estate fucks me up



8mil to 13mil, that's a good profit tbh if he sells it

but i also love real estate sfmmmmm. like just going through zillow when i'm bored? yes. so many beautiful hardwood floors!!!

lol I stay searching through Zillow looking at what you can get for 1600-1800 a month in other states just so I can feel terrible about how that can only get me a bedroom and a pet rat in NYC

hey how are you feeling today? is everything okay? (tell me to shut up if you don't wanna talk about it)

"Everyone stared in awe when we screamed MATTHEW PERRY!"



i read the title and i was like"Everyone stared in awe when we screamed MATTHEW PERRY!"

The astronomical price increase of real estate kills me. Like, regular people cannot fucking afford to live anywhere.

No one builds affordable housing anymore, it's all ~luxury condos or million+ dollar homes, idk where middle class millenials think they'll be living, many will never be home owners in certain areas of the country that's for sure.

home. that's where middle class millenials will be living. still at home.

For real, even the apartment buildings going up in my city are now all "luxury" apartments for like $2k a month.

What's crazy about this to me is the delusion some older folks have. One of my friend's great-grandfathers was complaining that all the luxury condos were the fault of the millenials who don't want to own "real houses," but I don't know anyone who can afford either where I live. :P

Yeah it drives me nuts! This has hit even where I live (North Dakota) and we're always behind the times (and who the fuck wants to live here anyway?). They haven't built any affordable housing in my city in years. Any homes that are built are always massive and expensive and the only apartment complexes that are built anymore are ~luxury~ (even the ones near the college campus that are marketed toward college students). They're also gentrifying our downtown area and making it ridiculously expensive. I guess what I'm saying isn't new to anyone lol, but it's just something that I'd always heard of but never experienced until recently



Whenever I drive around and see some expensive new neighborhood or complex being built, all I can think is "who's even living here?" and "how can so many people afford this?" I really don't know what they expect middle-class millennials to do, like you said Reply

reg ppl can live in cool ass old houses. new houses are so gross n sterile

Even the old ass, not renovated houses are doubling and tripling in price lately, as another bubble climbs. No one can afford these already approved and built luxury homes. It's either death traps (which are being upgraded for higher rents) or luxury.

It really fucking pisses me off that people are being priced out of scenic areas. Is2g, before long, regular people will only be able to afford places in like, North Dakota.

A 60% price increase in 6 years on a house which was already $8,5m??

your icon does way too much to me

You should see the video..

i actually really like this place but fuck that price

And here's me, budgeting so i can buy kitchen storage and a new mop 😐

two different americas, etc

My childhood home had 2 1/2 baths. But we're moving soon, so I'll finally have a bathroom that's attached to my room instead of across the hall. You have no idea how happy this makes me.



I would kill for that bathroom tho! Ugh. It looks so relaxing.



Edited at 2017-06-24 06:10 pm (UTC)

When I was riding the BART to visit my sister in the bay area, I saw an ad for SF apartment where $600,000 was affordable.

looks really peaceful

Wish I had the means to invest on real estate atm.

Nope not enough bathrooms in my house.



Also can we get Go On back?



