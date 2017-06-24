'Friends' star Matthew Perry's L.A Home is on the Market for $13.5 M
"Friends" star @MatthewPerry lists his beautiful home above the Sunset Strip for $13.5 million. https://t.co/GUryu6QAdX pic.twitter.com/YmmuM7CrL2— Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2017
- Perry bought the home for $8.5 M in 2011
- Built in 1962
- Has 3 br & 4.5 bathrooms
ONTD, do you have enough bathrooms?
but the cinema pool window is cool
8mil to 13mil, that's a good profit tbh if he sells it
"Everyone stared in awe when we screamed MATTHEW PERRY!"
me reading this comment
Whenever I drive around and see some expensive new neighborhood or complex being built, all I can think is "who's even living here?" and "how can so many people afford this?" I really don't know what they expect middle-class millennials to do, like you said
I would kill for that bathroom tho! Ugh. It looks so relaxing.
Also can we get Go On back?