Does Agents of SHIELD have a problem with its treatment of abuse?
#AgentsofSHIELD Has A Serious Problem With Its Treatment of Abuse https://t.co/rShEN6EKa2 pic.twitter.com/0JHx6Einc1— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) June 24, 2017
A think piece about how the show has been mistreating abuse victims.
source
Agree? Disagree? Discuss!
NO. JUST NO.
Edited at 2017-06-24 05:03 pm (UTC)
Re: NO. JUST NO.
I'm screaming
I still remember that epic valenstan that was sent to her, this is SAD! tbh
I didn't get it at first, but now I do. Welp she got people to pay attention, so......
well i hope she's getting some coins from our clicks!
How is this reality lmmmmaaaaooo!!!!
whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat
This is a Ward post isn't it...
OP!
(I'm ignoring the obvious and unsubtle defense of the nazi)
(I think that's Ward's brother?? lol honestly I don't remember) I love how the writers have had to get more & more blatant about trying to tell viewers that no, he's not actually sympathetic and we're legit meant to hate him...but it's still not working. They're practically having characters look into the camera like Jim Halpert as they say this stuff, and still nope.
Edited at 2017-06-24 06:21 pm (UTC)
But I will admit, the way Kara was treated in S2 bothered me.
But again, I haven't watched it since it all aired, so there could definitely be details I forgot and/or misremembered.
But her original pre-brainwashing identity or personality were not restored and she and Ward engaged in a relationship. She eventually died in the season finale after being shot by a trap (I think, it's been a while) that Ward himself set for May.
Edited at 2017-06-24 05:09 pm (UTC)
I liked Ward's crazy ass. I wouldn't trade anyone for him, but I enjoyed him. However I'm more interested in when May/Coulson is gonna happen.
idk why people are SO extra about ward.. i mean his storyline was entangled w hydra, i mean cmooon duh
comment of the year?