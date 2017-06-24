Billboard Predicts Potential Grammy Nominees
Way-too-Early 2018 #Grammys contenders: Kendrick Lamar, Lorde & Ed Sheeran take the lead https://t.co/L3BxU9lphi— billboard (@billboard) June 24, 2017
With 75% of the music that is Grammy-eligible next year already available to the public, Billboard took the time to point out who it believes are the main contenders. As a reminder, the eligibility period for next year’s ceremony begins October 1, 2016 and ends September 30, 2017.
1. Lorde:
"Melodrama, Lorde’s sophomore album, is one of the best-reviewed projects of the year -- it’s up to 92 on reviews aggregator Metacritic -- and is headed toward a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It’s not like she hasn’t been a major player on Grammy night before: Lorde already won one of the big four categories at the Grammys as a teenager, when “Royals” was named song of the year."
2. Kendrick Lamar
"Kendrick Lamar’s first two full-lengths (2012’s good kid, m.A.A.d city and 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly) each walked away with album of the year nominations, but no gold. Perhaps Damn., the top-reviewed album of the year according to Metacritic, makes the third time the charm?"
3. Ed Sheeran
"Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” has become the biggest hit in the career of an absolute Grammy darling, as the song of the year winner (“Thinking Out Loud”) could score back-to-back album of the year nods and collect record of the year for ÷’s lead single."
4. Lady Gaga, the Weeknd, and Bruno Mars
"Bruno Mars' “24k Magic” and “That’s What I Like.” as well as host album 24k Magic, could be nominated, as could “Starboy” or “I Feel It Coming” from The Weeknd’s Starboy album. Lady Gaga is also a multi-year album of the year contender, although Artpop was shut out upon its 2013 release. Could the guitar-strap charm of her latest LP crack the biggest category, and maybe lead to a nod for its biggest single, “Million Reasons”?"
5. Harry Styles?
"Harry Styles may finally be the one to get a tip of the cap from the Recording Academy, thanks to a well-received debut album that serves up the type of guitar-driven song craft that the Grammys typically adore. Don’t expect an album of the year nod, but Styles’ single “Sign of the Times” has endured in the top 40 of the Hot 100, and with its well-produced Bowie vibes, a song of the year inclusion isn’t out of the question."
Source 1 2 3 4 5 6
Has it been a good year for music, ONTD?
I came here to say the same thing. He will win the "Urban" categories, but the big awards? Lol nah, that's for the whites.
Edited at 2017-06-24 04:09 pm (UTC)
Lourde's album is amazing. The Lourve is on fucking repeat along with Supercut. Liability and Liability (Reprise) makes me sob.
and i have a think for writer in the dark, mostly the chorus when she says i'll love you until you call the cops
Edited at 2017-06-24 04:12 pm (UTC)
They really trying it. Harry Styles? Really?!
Edited at 2017-06-24 10:06 pm (UTC)
I just started loving Green Light, but after a listen or two I'm not loving most of Melodrama.
Lorde's album is not great, Bob.
2 Chainz, Sza, and Vince Staples have the best new releases out right now. Get into them, tbh.