Billboard Predicts Potential Grammy Nominees

The Grammys are a fucking joke so I wouldn't be surprised to see Kendrick losing to Ed Sheeran. Also, Harry Styles? Lmao bye. I think Gaga may get snubbed, I liked Joanne but the album is forgettable. Reply

Kendrick is amazing. DAMN may not be as good as his past work but I really like it. Reply

Yes but his previous amazing work lost out to a basic pop album. Reply

I came here to say the same thing. He will win the "Urban" categories, but the big awards? Lol nah, that's for the whites. Reply

Won't happen, but my old ass wants "Buckingham McVie" to get an Grammy. Their self titled album is rather good and maybe an Grammy would teach Miss Stevie Nicks a valuable lesson.



Edited at 2017-06-24 04:09 pm (UTC)

Harry Styles? LMAO



Lourde's album is amazing. The Lourve is on fucking repeat along with Supercut. Liability and Liability (Reprise) makes me sob. Reply

I really love Supercut and Liability (reprise) too. Soooo good Reply

Liability has me feeling some type of way. Reply

i LOVE the louvre and supercut



and i have a think for writer in the dark, mostly the chorus when she says i'll love you until you call the cops Reply

Ed Sheeran should get nothing, Lorde should get everything Reply

Ed is an ugly fuckboy



Edited at 2017-06-24 04:12 pm (UTC)

No amount of booze would make me want to fuck that. Reply

I honestly think this has been one of the worst years for music Reply

They really trying it. Harry Styles? Really?! Reply

If Meghan Trainor got a nomination (and won! WTF?), then Harry Style will get one too. It's totally believable. Reply

No standards whatsoever. Reply

Starboy was also a fun album. Still on repeat for me esp when I'm working out. Reply

Ed Sheeran's album is one of the worst this year IMO Reply

Like always. He fucking sucks Reply

ita, only shape of you is good Reply

IA. his first two singles were great and the album was trash Reply

his music has always been formulaic trash Reply

it really is lmao his music has gotten worse with each release Reply

I loved his last album but his new one is absolute shit Reply

it sounds like multiply leftover tracks



Edited at 2017-06-24 10:06 pm (UTC)

Yess Joanne.

I just started loving Green Light, but after a listen or two I'm not loving most of Melodrama. Reply

I kinda hope SZA gets something for CTRL. Reply

Came here to say just that, her album is perfect imo. Reply

I hope she wins Best New Artist Reply

Yes! That album is so good. Reply

for real, she deserves it Reply

same. id like for her to get the best new artist/ r&b performance noms Reply

Unless someone big comes I feel~ like she possibly has those on lock. Reply

Too early to tell if this year is trash or not.



Lorde's album is not great, Bob.

2 Chainz, Sza, and Vince Staples have the best new releases out right now. Get into them, tbh. Reply

Yeah everyone here is loving Melodrama but Im not feeling it, only really like a few tracks. SZA's album is v good though, I agree! Reply

Yup, I only really like 3 songs off the album. Like, I'm obsessed with them, but the rest is just... it's a no for me, dawg. Reply

I'm listening to 2 chainz new album rn Reply

I was listening to Big Fish Theory last night!! Production is 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 Reply

I like Young Thug's latest Reply

TY for these reccs! Listening to SZA now. Reply

lmao @ melodrama not being great but 2chainz?? i'm sleep Reply

Praying for Kendrick and lorde. Gaga fans (including me) are delusional Reply

Harry Styles? is this a fucking joke lmao Reply

I really want Childish Gambino to take home the AOTY (if it qualifies? Idek) Reply

I hope so too Reply

