i'm not surprised, but i'm disappointed :(

x2

Well that was silent and quick.

what a shame. i hope we get more period pieces with people of color front and center. between this and underground being canceled, plus black sails ending, i'm parched.

Did ABC only air this show out of contractual obligation?



Bc they've been so damn weird about it.



The last news I heard abt this show was that the premier was pushed back.



Then they premiered it on Memorial Day of all days.



And as someone who watched all of the NBA Finals, I saw nothing telling me it was even premiering?



I saw 9 million ads for Spider-man but they couldn't even sneak some promo for this show that was apparently really expensive?

I think ABC didn't want to air it but was scared of pissing off Shonda Rimes. Its better to air it and let it do bad till they can cancelled it.

not at all

lol Shonda does not own ABC

Agree. I feel like it would have done much better if they had promoted it. They essentially just sabotaged it.



It's actually not bad. If Once Upon a Time gets 7 seasons then this show had a chance too.

Not surprising.



I guess I'll turn it on tonight and help it out with a view but honestly I forgot when and where it was coming on.

Wait tonight?



They moved it to Saturday now?



Damn. Even NBC isn't so cold.

I believe so...I saw a post on my dash that said "They cancelled it and pushed the rest to Saturday...it's like Pitch, but faster."

It's not coming back until July 18th according to ABC's website.

I enjoy this show, but I'm not surprised.

They'll better give us more Rosaline/Benvolio scenes then. I don't give a shit about the old men feuding.

This! They have chemistry. Her and the prince bore me to tears but her and Benvolio work.

Agreed. With so few episodes, they should've spent more time on the OTP from the start. I mean, I'm only watching this for Rosaline/Benvolio, the sister relationship, and Livia/Paris.

This show bored me to tears, but I still watched.

i still havent watched it bc i never knew when tf it was on

UGHH stupid abc. At least they are airing the rest of s1, I hope Rosaline and Benvolio make out at least once.

Welp, I guess I can erase what I have on my DVR.

they are also moving it to saturday in a few weeks. which is so ott considering it's the summer and practically nothing is on tv during the week.

damn

