Still Star Crossed won't be getting a second season
Yes, it's true that #StillStarCrossed won't be going for a second season. However, the remainder of season 1 will be broadcast.— Torrance Coombs (@torrancecoombs) 24. Juni 2017
source
Yes, it's true that #StillStarCrossed won't be going for a second season. However, the remainder of season 1 will be broadcast.— Torrance Coombs (@torrancecoombs) 24. Juni 2017
Bc they've been so damn weird about it.
The last news I heard abt this show was that the premier was pushed back.
Then they premiered it on Memorial Day of all days.
And as someone who watched all of the NBA Finals, I saw nothing telling me it was even premiering?
I saw 9 million ads for Spider-man but they couldn't even sneak some promo for this show that was apparently really expensive?
lol Shonda does not own ABC
It's actually not bad. If Once Upon a Time gets 7 seasons then this show had a chance too.
I guess I'll turn it on tonight and help it out with a view but honestly I forgot when and where it was coming on.
They moved it to Saturday now?
Damn. Even NBC isn't so cold.
I enjoy this show, but I'm not surprised.
This! They have chemistry. Her and the prince bore me to tears but her and Benvolio work.