Charlie Sheen Sued (Again) for Exposing Ex-Girlfriend to HIV
Charlie Sheen is being sued again for allegedly exposing an ex-girlfriend to HIV. https://t.co/ZdBWvaSk39 pic.twitter.com/J68WCsorv7— Variety (@Variety) 24 juin 2017
An ex-girlfriend of Charlie Sheen has filed a lawsuit accusing him of exposing her to HIV, and then dissuading her from taking antiretroviral drugs.
According to the suit, Sheen :
- blamed her for the exposure and that he was “noble” for telling her about his HIV status.
- had not previously disclosed his HIV status because it was “none of her fucking business.”
- told her that the drugs she had been prescribed were unnecessary, and not to believe “the convenient rumors of the medical community.”
- made repeated use of the n-word
- described himself as “the dumbest fucking n—– in the room.”
- referred to women (who had slept with him) as “fucking n—–s who had committed treason which was punishable by death."
Also I randomly dove into the deep hole of AIDS denialism and its crazy to me that it's still a thing eventhough a lot of the big names there died -____-
I retroactively went back and made a note for that person bc I could not.
fucking asshole...
I remember when this first came out and a user was trying to argue that you don't need to disclose having HIV to your sexually partner
I hope someone gives a dictionary and links to medical studies to that user tbh
😔
Whew doggy, caspers sure do love that word
Everyone just accepted long ago he's useless trash
What the fuck? This should be criminal if it's not already
Pretty sure it's classified as assault (exposure without disclosure). Might be sexual assault but don't quote me on that. The dissuasion for using the drugs... not sure