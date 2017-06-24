Charlie Sheen Sued (Again) for Exposing Ex-Girlfriend to HIV




An ex-girlfriend of Charlie Sheen has filed a lawsuit accusing him of exposing her to HIV, and then dissuading her from taking antiretroviral drugs.

According to the suit, Sheen :
- blamed her for the exposure and that he was “noble” for telling her about his HIV status.
- had not previously disclosed his HIV status because it was “none of her fucking business.”
- told her that the drugs she had been prescribed were unnecessary, and not to believe “the convenient rumors of the medical community.”

- made repeated use of the n-word
- described himself as “the dumbest fucking n—– in the room.”
- referred to women (who had slept with him) as “fucking n—–s who had committed treason which was punishable by death."

