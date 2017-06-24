Charlie Sheen Sued (Again) for Exposing Ex-Girlfriend to HIV

time for the urn Reply

Nah, just leave him out somewhere high, have carrion eaters have him. Although..would that infect them? Maybe better to feed him to some (WH) assholes then.



Edited at 2017-06-24 04:21 pm (UTC)

he deserves to lose all his money for some fucked up ish like this! nasty! Reply

This is all fucked up! I hate how mainstream media finds this shithead entertaining.



Also I randomly dove into the deep hole of AIDS denialism and its crazy to me that it's still a thing eventhough a lot of the big names there died -____- Reply

Vile Reply

he sounds like that one user on here that argued people with HIV don't have to tell people they're sleeping with they are positive because they have a "right to privacy." Reply

Comment twins!! Reply

that post was insane Reply

What post was it? Reply

I seriously think that knowingly withholding an incurable STD status from someone and then having sex should be grounds for a rape claim. A person's "right to medical privacy" about those ailments ends when someone else is making the choice to have sex with them. Reply

That post was fucking insane.



I retroactively went back and made a note for that person bc I could not. Reply

They'll probably be in this post soon enough Reply

oh he's still around, still talking over women and still not making any damn sense Reply

that person probably has HIV too, which makes me feel sorry for them, but also terrified Reply

that post was horrible Reply

lol Mte. Reply

oh man I remember this D: Reply

that post was fucking wildT Reply

Swear to god, one of Tyler Perry's shows (House Of Payne) had an episode where the moral of the story was "I didn't need to tell you (the person I'm dating) I had HIV. I would've told you if we were about to get into bed." Reply

and i still look at their username and recoil at how fucking stupid that post was Reply

The world has gotten so crazy I completely forgot about this garbage human being having HIV and exposing others. That's quite a feat Reply

- had not previously disclosed his HIV status because it was "none of her fucking business."

fucking asshole...

fucking asshole...

fucking asshole... Reply

He should die. Reply

None of her business?!?!?



I remember when this first came out and a user was trying to argue that you don't need to disclose having HIV to your sexually partner Reply

lol ikr, especially when their justification was that HIV is rly no big deal so who cares if you get it



Edited at 2017-06-24 03:59 pm (UTC)

WAIT WHAT Reply

Soooo we got HIV stans?? Reply

I can't believe people think that, the treatment has come a long way but it's still fatal and people die early from it. Reply

~Just take some prep, it's not a big deal, I have 5 orgies without condom every week and of course you virgins think that is dangerous~



I hope someone gives a dictionary and links to medical studies to that user tbh Reply

~if you're being safe you don't have to tell anyone anything~



😔 Reply

There was another user that said that as long as you're on Prep you don't need to worry about HIV and condomeless sex, because is 2017! Reply

It becomes her business when you're going to expose her to the virus! Omg. Sheen's reasoning is just... Reply

- made repeated use of the n-word

- described himself as “the dumbest fucking n—– in the room.”

- referred to women (who had slept with him) as “fucking n—–s who had committed treason which was punishable by death."



Whew doggy, caspers sure do love that word Reply

He's an untalented, violent drug addict who has given multiple unwitting sex partners HIV. Its kind of like being called 'uneducated' by Floyd Mayweather. Reply

He's such a fucking shitstain Reply

I cant believe this scandal just blew over Reply

I mean it's Charlie Sheen. Him having an STD and possibly spreading to other people is exactly what you would expect from him so who would honestly be surprised enough to keep talking about it?



Everyone just accepted long ago he's useless trash Reply

What the fuck did I just read... Reply

"exposing her to HIV, and then dissuading her from taking antiretroviral drugs"



What the fuck? This should be criminal if it's not already Reply

Pretty sure it's classified as assault (exposure without disclosure). Might be sexual assault but don't quote me on that. The dissuasion for using the drugs... not sure Reply

I think it typically is criminal but it depends on the state. In some places, it'll get an assault with a deadly weapon charge. Reply

Can his family put him out to pasture with a block of cement near to a body of water. Reply

i always think about how martin sheen said he was closest to charlie out of all his kids (or otherwise suggested Charlie is his favourite child). it literally made me think less of him. Reply

