Farrah Abraham Calls Chad Johnson a "Stereotypical African American" and mother "Black Piece Of Shit
To kick things off, things got heated on Marriage Bootcamp:Reality Stars Family Edition leaving Teen Mom star, Farrah Abraham calling Ex-NFL star Chad Ochocinco's mother Paula a "black piece of shit" after Paula called her trailer trash.
Farrah has now summed up her experience on the show in an Instagram post calling Chad's mother an alcoholic, Chad a Stereotypical African American, and reality star Kendra Wilkinson a meth whore from being offended by Farrah calling Paula a black piece of shit.
Farrah is trash. This is why I understand why the rest of her cast memebers hate her so much.
Girl, please stfu
Wait. What?
Trollop your entire face is a hate crime
Or maybe it's just classist?
I dunno
edit: white trash and trailer trash
Either way she is truly trash for responding like that
She is such trash. Cannot stand her.
'Kendra Wilkinson a meth whore' I don't want to be dismissive of sex workers but sis, didn't you star in porn and write about all the coke you did three months after you gave birth?
+1
She's pathetic.
Edited at 2017-06-24 04:52 pm (UTC)