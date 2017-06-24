Farrah Abraham Calls Chad Johnson a "Stereotypical African American" and mother "Black Piece Of Shit

Everytime I read something about her I think The Blood Brothers song Trash Flavored Trash. Reply

"trash into trash equals trash flavored trash". Omg lol i was so obsessed with The Blood Brothers in hs ;[ Reply

omg college flashback Reply

LMAO, that's perfect Reply

Changing social issues one show at the time



Girl, please stfu Reply

let the devil come for her & soon! Reply

"Hate crimes" in the house??



Trollop your entire face is a hate crime Reply

You know she wanted to throw out a racial epithet instead or "black".

Reply

I'm actually glad she acted like this so people will quit defending her. Reply

Farrah is one of those people I've written off as human and don't give a shit what happens to tbh, she's vile. Reply

Isn't "trailer park trash" racially coded though? Just curious Reply

Trailer park trash makes me think of white trash Reply

I thought that was white trash. Reply

Really? Trailer parks = whites to me 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️



Or maybe it's just classist?

I dunno Reply

yes it is imo and i don't like that the post is so focused on farrah's grossness and does not properly acknowledge how crazy and hateful paula was being. Reply

at least in the south they were always synonymous



edit: white trash and trailer trash



Edited at 2017-06-24 04:31 pm (UTC)

It is in the midwest. Reply

White is not a race. And no, it is not racially charged. Reply

I hate that term because it implies that "trash" by default is non-white people and there's a distinction between "trash" and "white trash" Reply

I've 99% heard trailer park trash to be synonymous with white trash Reply

It's classist imo

Either way she is truly trash for responding like that Reply

its classist, not racist. you can't be racist to yts...just bigoted or prejudice. Reply

That's usually what it means where I'm from and I'm in Upstate New York. Reply

Classy as always i see Reply

I knew those tears were fake as fuck on the final episode.



She is such trash. Cannot stand her. Reply

TBH i watched the clip and i think farrah and paula are equally trash. they both said horrible things and i am team no one. farrah called her a black pos but paula knew what she was doing when she called her trailer park trash. Reply

what a sad bitter bitch. Shes literally scraping the bottom of the barrel, with her boring porn and now this. Her daughter deserves better Reply

Doesn't she ever get tired. Reply

They hired her because they knew she would do it.



'Kendra Wilkinson a meth whore' I don't want to be dismissive of sex workers but sis, didn't you star in porn and write about all the coke you did three months after you gave birth?



Reply

MTE. And she's making the shit bigger for publicity and attention.



She's pathetic.



Edited at 2017-06-24 04:52 pm (UTC)

