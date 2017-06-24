GLOW star Betty Gilpin talks being typecast and finding empowerment through wrestling

I've enjoyed the first few episodes. Will watch the rest tomorrow. Reply

i left off on episode 6 and i'm really into it so far. the music is perfect, the distribution of focus is damn near perfect, and all of the characters are believable in that setting. i can see people hating ruth but i love her. alison brie is killing it. "the bread line" 😫



when are the ladies gonna start body slamming each other into nail covered mats and breaking glass panes over each other's heads though?



Im on the same episode and wondering the same thing. But i guess season 1 is all about struggle of getting the show made first.

i only watched the first episode but i really enjoyed it. that husband reveal omg i was like girrrlll



pert plus lookin bitch

i literally gasped at that reveal! lol Reply

same lol Reply

Same! They got me GOOD!



I was preoccupied by the Mad Men reunion.

as soon as he said that he was married i figured he was debbie's husband because in the trailer ruth and debbie were portrayed as enemies



Edited at 2017-06-24 04:53 pm (UTC) Reply

"what you smiling at?! pert plus looking bitch!"



i'm ashamed of how much i laughed at that and her getting got by a group of pre-teen boys.

it took me by total surprise

'Womb goof' lmao.



It was pretty good! I must not be an Alison Brie fan lol bc I got pretty sick of her by the end but I liked all the other characters consistently Reply

i root against her character but not because of her but because of the character itself, so it doesn't have to mean that you dislike Alison :D

I'm only on episode 3 and I'm enjoying it so far but I really appreciate the theme song being "The Warrior" by Scandal bc I fucking love that song.



I'm planning on watching the rest in a bit.

I'm on episode 4 and really liking it so far. Reply

Any relation to Frasier's Peri Gilpin? Jind of looks like her and that's such an unusual last name... Reply

Idts but her dad is an actor.

It made me sad on two levels when they revealed [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Ruth was fucking her bffs husband. Because I was liking their friendship up until then and because i never wanted to see Trudy fuck Harry Crane Just started it. I think I'm on episode 3 or 4.It made me sad on two levels when they revealed

Thisssss

I'm so annoyed 🙄🙄

His fat ugly ass Reply

I hate that plot point. Its like someone can't write a single female friendship where they don't backstab each other over dick. Reply

yeah i was digging the friendship and then that reveal....and i guess now that's a big plot point or something since Alison is supposed to be a villain in the ring idk

Yeah that was a bummer

same



same

She's very talented, I want to see more of her acting and I can't wait to see GLOW, it looks so fun! sameShe's very talented, I want to see more of her acting and I can't wait to see GLOW, it looks so fun!

She was SO GOOD on American Gods!!

So good!

she was so fab as Audrey!!

She was in the final few (the last two? I can't remember) seasons of Nurse Jackie... IDK if you have any interest in that show though lol.

OMG, I feel so stupid that I didn't realize this was the same actress

i started glow this morning and i'm obsessed.



i love ALL the characters and love to see chris lowell in things Reply

It's weird seeing Annie's actual boobs as a Community fan but I am loving the show so far. Her character is annoying but I think that's the point. Love the rest of the cast too. Reply

Annie's actual boobs



I can't believe I didn't think of that lmao

lmao I forgot about OG Annie's boobs

I'm on the first episode and I love it! I'm so mad she had to fuck her husband I liked their friendship. So I'll see how the rest will play out Reply

Betty Gilpin is seriously talented. Reply

I'm really liking her in GLOW. Too bad that she was mostly wasted in Nurse Jackie. Reply

Is no one gonna bring up the shows racism or? Reply

damn, really? I was about to give this show a shot this afternoon

by all means please listen to one ontd poster who hasnt provided any receipts.

Basically they really go into the stereotypical nature of 80s wrester characters. Like its clearly part of the plot because you as the viewer are also meant to react to how awful the gimmicks are because as the women themselves are offended by them.



But I did think they laid a bit thick onto how stereotypical wrestling is because I was watching like "Yo Iron Shielk and Kamala were problematic but the indian girl playing the lebanon terrorist wrestler is worse than any wrestling sterotyoe from the 80s or the attitude era!"



I mean I get the organiser of GLOW was a trashy b movie director so those stereotypes are meant to exist and he even mansplains some fake neoliberal reason why and you're meant to judge him as the audience for it....but even I was like "Is this meant to critize wrestling gimmicks or just excuse to get these jokes off through that filter"?



Edited at 2017-06-24 06:39 pm (UTC)

yikes, i haven't watched it yet but what sort of things are you referring to? :/

I'm hoping that they portray all those stereotypes negatively? It did put me off. I'm only on ep 4

Have you seen any clips from the show it's based on? It's pretty much that to a t.

Yea the welfare queen,terrorist Arab,etc stereotypes made me cringe but unfortunately that's how it was back then based on the articles I read about glow

