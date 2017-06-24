GLOW star Betty Gilpin talks being typecast and finding empowerment through wrestling
GLOW star Betty Gilpin talks being typecast and finding empowerment through wrestling: https://t.co/vyXMBxefpm pic.twitter.com/8fRvMZiwUv— Slate (@Slate) June 24, 2017
-Betty Gilpin talks about Gilmore Girls because the interviewer went on a rant about the show lol
-She talks about GLOW and how there is this trend going on with female roles where everything has to be small "tiny movements, small facial expressions, small bodies" and she wanted to be OTT and a clown
HOW MARC MARON ISN'T HANK AZARIA? HOW? It's so distracting when I watch the show lmao
thoughts on the show?
It was pretty good! I must not be an Alison Brie fan lol bc I got pretty sick of her by the end but I liked all the other characters consistently
I'm planning on watching the rest in a bit.
It made me sad on two levels when they revealed [Spoiler (click to open)]Ruth was fucking her bffs husband. Because I was liking their friendship up until then and because i never wanted to see Trudy fuck Harry Crane
She's very talented, I want to see more of her acting and I can't wait to see GLOW, it looks so fun!
But I did think they laid a bit thick onto how stereotypical wrestling is because I was watching like "Yo Iron Shielk and Kamala were problematic but the indian girl playing the lebanon terrorist wrestler is worse than any wrestling sterotyoe from the 80s or the attitude era!"
I mean I get the organiser of GLOW was a trashy b movie director so those stereotypes are meant to exist and he even mansplains some fake neoliberal reason why and you're meant to judge him as the audience for it....but even I was like "Is this meant to critize wrestling gimmicks or just excuse to get these jokes off through that filter"?
The girls do mention the problematic nature, so it's not like they are blindly doing it.