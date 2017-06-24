deadpool

GLOW star Betty Gilpin talks being typecast and finding empowerment through wrestling





-Betty Gilpin talks about Gilmore Girls because the interviewer went on a rant about the show lol
-She talks about GLOW and how there is this trend going on with female roles where everything has to be small "tiny movements, small facial expressions, small bodies" and she wanted to be OTT and a clown






HOW MARC MARON ISN'T HANK AZARIA? HOW? It's so distracting when I watch the show lmao



thoughts on the show?
