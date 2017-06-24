Janet Jackson is 'so happy', working on new music
Living legend Janet Jackson is happy and working on new music, according to her longtime-producer Jimmy Jam. Despite currently going through a divorce from Qatar businessman Wissam Al Mana, Janet is happy to be a first-time mother and is completely devoted to her son Eissa. "I get FaceTime [calls] at like 2 in the morning, usually when I'm wrapping up in the studio," Jam told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "It's always just Eissa [on FaceTime], she's in the background somewhere. He's the cutest baby in the history of babies."
Jimmy Jam also said that Janet is currently preparing and rehearsing for her State of the World tour, which starts in September after she cancelled her Unbroken tour to start a family (mess). Jam says that Janet is finding a lot of creativity and inspiration in being a mother and is working on new music. Janet has already dropped 50 pounds of baby weight and plans to get in even better shape before the tour.
ontd, are you excited? what are your fave janet songs?
i wonder if they ever agreed on concepts like the role of the wife and how they would ideally raise their son. i just can't see them sharing opinions.
idc what anybody says my 8 year old ass loved this song and video. it's corny but the bridge holds up imo
This is my favorite song from her and I will not be shamed.
There's too many faves to mention tbh, but Someone to Call My Lover consistently puts me in a great mood. As does Love Will Never Do (Without You).
That sunny afternoon when I visited London and 200 LGBT people danced to it during a procession for more tolerance, inviting me in. And me being able to sing every word while dancing down the streets of SoHo remains one of my favorite memories.
Nasty
New Agenda
If
Doesn't really matter
All for you
and basically everything else, I owe her a great debt of gratitude.
I always love this bop around this time of year