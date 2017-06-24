Janet Jackson is 'so happy', working on new music

The line about her dropping baby weight is rich. I can only presume it's sympathy weight. Reply

tbh i don't understand why an american/western woman would ever marry a traditional arab muslim man. not that it could never work, but the cultural differences are just extreme.



i wonder if they ever agreed on concepts like the role of the wife and how they would ideally raise their son. i just can't see them sharing opinions. Reply

mte Reply

rumor has it that they divorced bc they didn't agree on how to raise their son so yeah Reply

there u go, sad and stupid Reply

jfc



Edited at 2017-06-24 04:56 pm (UTC) Reply

oh stfu Reply

It just seemed weird because she was an American popstar know for raunchiness. And he was super conservative and foreign. And she converted for him.. it seemed like they had different values from the start but maybe thought things were going to get easier? Reply

idc what anybody says my 8 year old ass loved this song and video. it's corny but the bridge holds up imo Reply

I still listen to this and the remix version monthl lol. I always like the "I'd rather keep the trash and throw you out" line and the lyric that ends with "I'll never be your lover, you stupid motherfucker". Pretty solid song Reply

I LOOOOOOVE THIS SONG Reply

this song has always been hot Reply

This is my favorite song from her and I will not be shamed. Reply

Iconic Queen.



There's too many faves to mention tbh, but Someone to Call My Lover consistently puts me in a great mood. As does Love Will Never Do (Without You).



Edited at 2017-06-24 03:42 pm (UTC) Reply

I always thought she looked SO beautiful in the Love Will Never Do (Without You) video. I was mesmerized as a kid. Reply

She was so gorgeous in that vid, I have a bunch of her vids in HD and I keep rewatching them just to marvel at her beauty. When I was a kid, I was also incredibly mesmerised by her. She's radiant imo. Reply

ha love for ha baby is cute and precious pero everything else Reply

her baby is cute.. but not as cute as mine tbh! Reply

her face is scary Reply

I promised myself the next time she comes thru on tour (🤞🤞🤞) I'm going to see her for the first time no matter what. Her All 4 U tour on HBO was everything back in the day Reply

I wish I could bounce back from my weight gain. She seems to yoyo back and forth all the time with no problem. I'm struggling over here. Reply

she has struggled with anorexia tho :( Reply

Together Again

That sunny afternoon when I visited London and 200 LGBT people danced to it during a procession for more tolerance, inviting me in. And me being able to sing every word while dancing down the streets of SoHo remains one of my favorite memories.



Nasty

New Agenda

If

Doesn't really matter

All for you



and basically everything else, I owe her a great debt of gratitude.





Edited at 2017-06-24 03:58 pm (UTC) Reply

F L A W L E S S current music choice op



I always love this bop around this time of year



I want to go see her in concert because of the impact she had on pop music and shit, but I just can't get into her music. Reply

all of the janet. album is perfection imo. new agenda was one of the first songs of hers that became a favorite for me Reply

