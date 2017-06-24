Janet Jackson is 'so happy', working on new music


Living legend Janet Jackson is happy and working on new music, according to her longtime-producer Jimmy Jam. Despite currently going through a divorce from Qatar businessman Wissam Al Mana, Janet is happy to be a first-time mother and is completely devoted to her son Eissa. "I get FaceTime [calls] at like 2 in the morning, usually when I'm wrapping up in the studio," Jam told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "It's always just Eissa [on FaceTime], she's in the background somewhere. He's the cutest baby in the history of babies."



Jimmy Jam also said that Janet is currently preparing and rehearsing for her State of the World tour, which starts in September after she cancelled her Unbroken tour to start a family (mess). Jam says that Janet is finding a lot of creativity and inspiration in being a mother and is working on new music. Janet has already dropped 50 pounds of baby weight and plans to get in even better shape before the tour.

ontd, are you excited? what are your fave janet songs?
