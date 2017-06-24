Star Vs. 2

Crazy Rich Asians Wraps Filming



  • jonmchuAbout to start the last day of shooting on #crazyrichasiansmovie :( the cast. The crew. Singapore. Has all been magical. Something special has happened and I don't want it to end... 📸by @russelwong










  • Singapore actress Fiona Xie is playing Kitty Pong, and says her makeup is a cross between "Kim Kardashian and Cleopatra".

  • [Spoiler (click to open)]There's a scene at night at Gardens By the Bay with Constance, Henry, and Michelle

  • Awkwafina's Peik Lin[Spoiler (click to open)]wears pyjamas with dogs on them for most of the movie




source 1 | 2 | 3
Tagged: ,