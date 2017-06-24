Crazy Rich Asians Wraps Filming
- About to start the last day of shooting on #crazyrichasiansmovie :( the cast. The crew. Singapore. Has all been magical. Something special has happened and I don't want it to end... 📸by @russelwong
- And that's a wrap... #CrazyRichAsiansMovie
- Singapore actress Fiona Xie is playing Kitty Pong, and says her makeup is a cross between "Kim Kardashian and Cleopatra".
- [Spoiler (click to open)]There's a scene at night at Gardens By the Bay with Constance, Henry, and Michelle
- Awkwafina's Peik Lin[Spoiler (click to open)]wears pyjamas with dogs on them for most of the movie
That was really fast. I feel like I was just reading about people being added to the cast lol.
It was also the only one of the three where I wasn't fantasizing about being crazy rich for fun, it should the downsides more
Most of the wealthy Asians I know can be gullible at times and a fish out of water at certain stuff (they love penny pinching too but can be extreme).
I haven't heard who they actually cast for that yet