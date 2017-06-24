Crazy Rich Asians Wraps Filming

The kind in front though 😁 Reply

But thanks for reminding me to check if the ebook's available yet.

I feel like they just started filming.

They started in april I think.

what, what was with the casting news recently :S

I've had this on hold at the library for months.

that was fast

That was really fast. I feel like I was just reading about people being added to the cast lol.

UO - really wanted to like this book but I couldn't. But it's one of those books that will work great on screen so lets see

I agree! I have a feeling that this is a series whose movies will be better than their book counterparts. I can already visualize a lot of great cinematic moments based on the book. And you won't have all those tedious descriptions about designer labels because it'll just be there on the screen.

yeah the book is all about grandeur. no importance to story or characters 😬

I just finished Rich People Problems. Best in the series IMO. Kevin Kwan is so much better when he's just focusing on the elite and wealthy. He cannot write Nick's and Rachel's dialogue for shit.

Seriously. I know how ordinary people live. You can get away with fudging the facts of Rich People's Problems because I don't know but Nick and Rachel didn't feel too real. "Let's go down to the preppy bistro on a professor's salary in new york city" please.

Edited at 2017-06-24 03:28 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-24 03:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah I really enjoyed rich people problems I think it was the easiest of the three to read (not that they are difficult lol but I found myself skimming a bit during the first two books)



It was also the only one of the three where I wasn't fantasizing about being crazy rich for fun, it should the downsides more Reply

Really? I hate it, it's such a slog to read. There's none of the light and fun of the other two books

It humours me when Kwan tries really hard to make Rachel "middle class" and some of the scenarios don't make sense because you know he isn't working class at all given that the author is from a privileged background.



Most of the wealthy Asians I know can be gullible at times and a fish out of water at certain stuff (they love penny pinching too but can be extreme).



Edited at 2017-06-24 05:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Who's kid in the front is that? Is that backpack boy from SNL? Why is his hair laid like a normal white boy's haircut but then he has that thick ponytail?

Thick ponytail? Where?

I see what you're looking at but I really think that's some weird eye trick.

The ponytail, not the child.



The ponytail, not the child. Reply

Is that backpack boy from SNL?



No, the kid is much younger-looking than Russell Horning aka Backpack Boy.



There's nothing about a random white kid on the imdb page for the movie, I'm guessing that's probably the son or sibling of a crew member or producer or something.



Ponytail is weird, though. on closer examination is actually Fiona Xie's hair.



Edited at 2017-06-24 03:28 pm (UTC) Reply

That was fast

I will never not think of Jamie Chung when I see anything about this movie. I can't help it.

Same

Maybe they'll hire ha for the sequel

I'd like her for kitty pong ngl



I haven't heard who they actually cast for that yet Reply

It's in the post!

Ditto, with the previous comments, I feel like they just started filming. Either way I cannot wait to see the movie.

I tried to read this book and I just could not get into it, so I just skimmed through the book. I liked the first chapter cause lol.

Hey did we ever find out who is going to be kitty?

Or I could read the post

Where can I watch this?

In theaters probably next year. My bet is May or October tbh.

Thank you!

